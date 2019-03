Τι μαρτυρά η τριχοφυΐα στις γυναίκες για την υγεία τους;

View this post on Instagram

February 27th was #pinkshirtday – a day to speak out against bullying. Like Gisele pictured here in Brazil, many of the women who participate in this project recall a time when they were teased or bullied because of the hair on their arms. Today these women are celebrating self confidence and hope to spread that to anyone who is currently dealing with #bodyhairbullying – YOU ARE NOT ALONE! #pinkshirtday2019 #pinkdress #pinkshirt . . #bodyhair #gethairyfebruary #bodyimage #bodypositive #femalebodyhair #bodyhairmovement #womenwithhairyarms #gethairyfebruary #bodyhairloveaffair #normalizebodyhair #bodyhairisbeautiful #empowerment #skinconfetti #bodyhaironwomen #femalebodyhair #patterns #bodyhairproject #hairyarms #armhair #wwha #steppingforward #bopowarrior #realbeauty