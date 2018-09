Τα σημάδια ότι έχεις ευαισθησία στη γλουτένη και χρειάζεται προσοχή!

View this post on Instagram

Not your typical #transformationtuesday 🤷🏻‍♀️ . This is me within ONE day……..Night to morning 🤭 . BLOATING. 🤢😣 . I’m a very transparent person and no I don’t walk around with a flat stomach and bulgy muscles 24/7. In fact it’s rare that I see my abs. 🤷🏻‍♀️ The last six years I’ve delt with extreme IBS, pelvic floor dysfunction and slow gastric motility. Symptoms: include bloating, ( gas and inflammation ) so severe that it distends and hardens my stomach like a rock and appears that I’m pregnant. Constipation, where it’s dayyyyys between BMs. Nausea, vomiting, acid reflex, the list goes on. I wake up bloated, go to work bloated, workout bloated, go to bed bloated. It f*cking sucks and I’m miserable. It is affecting my life, workouts, goals, work, social life and I’ve realized I need to figure it out before I get too depressed. (I’m working on it) . I 👏🏼 tried 👏🏼 everything. Or it feels like everything. Lately I’ve been really focusing on diet and doing food eliminations. ( I will elaborate on that another day) . I just want to let people know that I am not perfect nor have the ‘perfect’ body. Especially the insides. Many people suffer with bloating and digestive issues and it’s frustrating. . Just know that you are not alone. And don’t let bloating stop you and your goals.💙 . Please, don’t give up!! Let’s heal our bodies from the inside, out. I am turning my focus on healing my gut with food and natural ingredients/ medicine. I will post more on this subject soon! #healyourgut 😄