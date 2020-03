Κορονοϊός: Όσα πρέπει να ξέρεις αν φοράς φακούς επαφής

View this post on Instagram

Like so many of you, I have been adjusting to reality during the COVID-19 pandemic. Above all else, I have been doing one simple thing, and I urge everyone to do the same: I have been staying at home.⁣⁣ ⁣ There is no more important rule for all of us to follow. We must, right this moment, pledge to stay in our homes as much as we possibly can. There are, of course, health workers, emergency-response personnel, grocery store employees and others whose essential jobs we depend on. And they must go out to perform these life-saving tasks. For the rest of us, there is no debate or discussion. We must stay in our homes. That is the only way to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and to protect those who are most vulnerable to it. ⁣⁣ ⁣ So join me in a pledge that all of us at @voguemagazine are making today: #stayhome. There is no more valuable action you can take. We encourage you to share your own promise and comment below with a 🌹 to pledge to #stayhome too.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Thank you,⁣⁣ Anna Wintour