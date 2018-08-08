Γυναίκες ενώνουν τις δυνάμεις τους για να σπάσουν ένα σημαντικό ταμπού

Today is #worldIBDDay! I wasn’t really sure what to post, obviously I post about having an ileostomy a lot, but I don’t post a lot about having IBD. Mainly because I don’t technically have colitis anymore as I don’t have a colon…————————————————————————-I’ve put together 10 pictures (not easy when covering 11 years) which represent what IBD has meant to me. More ups than downs IMO. Starting off with a big up because I’m having a splendid time on holiday! ————————————————————————-IBD isn’t the end of the world, having surgery isn’t and having an ostomy isn’t. Which I suppose is the key takeout to my World IBD Day post. I don’t want to talk about how rubbish it can be, because if you have IBD you probably already know… 🙃————————————————————————-I lived with IBD for 11 years before having the final completion proctectomy which removed my entire colon and all traces of colitis. IBD doesn’t define me, but it’s a big part of me and what I’ve become as an adult. ————————————————————————-It’s made me more confident. It sounds mad, but I reckon nearly anything thrown at me now I would take in my stride. (Don’t get me wrong I’m not happy about having it, but hear me out). I nearly died at 14 and was told at 14 I had an incurable disease. At 18 I needed spinal surgery. 21 bowel surgery. 25 another bowel surgery. Countless medicines, injections, appointments, talking to drs, nurses. Explaining your condition to strangers, friends, teachers and colleagues. ————————————————————————-IBD is tough, but it also makes you tough. The people I follow, talk to and have met through this community are incredibly strong and inspiring people. It’s very easy to forget how much you’ve done or achieved when you’re living your everyday life. Take a minute today to think about what you’ve achieved and be bloody proud of yourself (post surgery I was proud of myself for sitting on a chair 😂). No matter how small, be it because of your IBD, inspite of or anything in between. ————————————————————————-Oh, and make sure you go and give the lovely guys at @crohnsandcolitisuk some love 💜 #NOEDITING

