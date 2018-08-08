Γυναίκες ενώνουν τις δυνάμεις τους για να σπάσουν ένα σημαντικό ταμπού

Υπολογίζεται ότι περίπου 15.000 άτομα στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο υποβάλλονται κάθε χρόνο σε χειρουργική επέμβαση για στομία, γνωστή ως παρά φύση έδρα. Ωστόσο είναι ένα θέμα που δεν συζητιέται εντόνως, και οι περισσότεροι από εμάς δεν γνωρίζουμε καν τι είναι αυτή η επέμβαση.

Η στομία είναι κάτι το οποίο πολλοί από εμάς το αγνοούμε. Ωστόσο, κάποιες δυνατές γυναίκες ενώνουν τις δυνάμεις τους για να σπάσουν αυτό το σημαντικό ταμπού. Μην το παραβλέπεις. Αξίζει την προσοχή σου. Λοιπόν, τι είναι η παρά φύση έδρα ή αλλιώς στομία;

Η παρα φύση έδρα / στομία είναι ένα τεχνητό άνοιγμα του εντέρου στο κοιλιακό τοίχωμα. Με αυτό τον τρόπο τα περιττώματα εξέρχονται από το σώμα μέσω της στομίας και συλλέγονται σε μια σακουλίτσα έξω από το σώμα.

Οι πιο σύνηθες περιπτώσεις ασθενειών που υπάρχει πιθανότητα να υποβληθούν σε αυτή την χειρουργική επέμβαση και χρειάζονται αυτή την σακουλίτσα είναι οι εξής:

  1. Καρκίνος του εντέρου
  2. Νόσος του Crohn (Κρον)
  3. Ελκώδης κολίτιδα
  4. Καρκίνος του πρωκτού
  5. Καρκίνος του τραχήλου
  6. Εκκολπωματίτιδα
  7. Καρκίνος της ουροδόχου κύστης

Υπάρχουν δύο τύποι χειρουργικών επεμβάσεων που μπορεί να απαιτούν από τον ασθενή να αποκτήσει μια παρά φύση έδρα.

  • Κολοστομία
  • Ειλεοστομία

Η κολοστομία είναι το άνοιγμα του παχύ εντέρου πάνω στην επιφάνεια του στομάχου, ενώ μια ειλεοστομία είναι ένα άνοιγμα του λεπτού εντέρου. Και στις δύο περιπτώσεις, η χρήση της σακουλίτσας μπορεί να είναι μόνιμη ή προσωρινή.

Ενώ τόσο άντρες όσο και οι γυναίκες μπορούν να υποβληθούν σε τέτοια επέμβαση, ένας αυξημένος αριθμός γυναικών ειδικότερα αγωνίζονται για να αυξήσουν την ευαισθητοποίηση σχετικά με την ζωή με μια σακουλίτσα. Σε μια προσπάθεια να γίνει ένα θέμα που δεν θα σοκάριστει ούτε θα τραβάει τα αδιάκριτα βλέμματα.

Αυτές οι γυναίκες ενώνουν τις δυνάμεις τους, και μας δείχνουν ακριβώς τι είναι η παρά φύση έδρα. Και αυτή σίγουρα είναι μια κίνηση απελευθέρωσης.

The future is #aerieREAL.

Probably poo-ing. 😂

Οι γυναίκες αυτές αξίζουν τον θαυμασμό. Σε μια εποχή όπου η τελειότητα είναι το μόνο που κυριαρχεί στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, το να σπας τα ταμπού θέλει δύναμη. Όπως θέλει μεγάλη ψυχική δύναμη για να μπορέσεις να δημοσιεύσεις ή να μιλήσεις για αυτό.

Υπάρχουν πολλοί ήρωες ανάμεσά μας, που δεν έχουμε ιδέα τις δυσκολίες που περνάνε. Με σεμνότητα και δύναμη μάχονται τα προβλήματα που εμφανίζονται στην ζωή τους. Σε αυτούς, λοιπόν, τους ανθρώπους οφείλουμε όλοι σεβασμό.

