Γυναίκες ενώνουν τις δυνάμεις τους για να σπάσουν ένα σημαντικό ταμπού

Υπολογίζεται ότι περίπου 15.000 άτομα στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο υποβάλλονται κάθε χρόνο σε χειρουργική επέμβαση για στομία, γνωστή ως παρά φύση έδρα. Ωστόσο είναι ένα θέμα που δεν συζητιέται εντόνως, και οι περισσότεροι από εμάς δεν γνωρίζουμε καν τι είναι αυτή η επέμβαση.
Η στομία είναι κάτι το οποίο πολλοί από εμάς το αγνοούμε. Ωστόσο, κάποιες δυνατές γυναίκες ενώνουν τις δυνάμεις τους για να σπάσουν αυτό το σημαντικό ταμπού. Μην το παραβλέπεις. Αξίζει την προσοχή σου. Λοιπόν, τι είναι η παρά φύση έδρα ή αλλιώς στομία;
Η παρα φύση έδρα / στομία είναι ένα τεχνητό άνοιγμα του εντέρου στο κοιλιακό τοίχωμα. Με αυτό τον τρόπο τα περιττώματα εξέρχονται από το σώμα μέσω της στομίας και συλλέγονται σε μια σακουλίτσα έξω από το σώμα.
Οι πιο σύνηθες περιπτώσεις ασθενειών που υπάρχει πιθανότητα να υποβληθούν σε αυτή την χειρουργική επέμβαση και χρειάζονται αυτή την σακουλίτσα είναι οι εξής:
- Καρκίνος του εντέρου
- Νόσος του Crohn (Κρον)
- Ελκώδης κολίτιδα
- Καρκίνος του πρωκτού
- Καρκίνος του τραχήλου
- Εκκολπωματίτιδα
- Καρκίνος της ουροδόχου κύστης
Υπάρχουν δύο τύποι χειρουργικών επεμβάσεων που μπορεί να απαιτούν από τον ασθενή να αποκτήσει μια παρά φύση έδρα.
- Κολοστομία
- Ειλεοστομία
Η κολοστομία είναι το άνοιγμα του παχύ εντέρου πάνω στην επιφάνεια του στομάχου, ενώ μια ειλεοστομία είναι ένα άνοιγμα του λεπτού εντέρου. Και στις δύο περιπτώσεις, η χρήση της σακουλίτσας μπορεί να είναι μόνιμη ή προσωρινή.
Ενώ τόσο άντρες όσο και οι γυναίκες μπορούν να υποβληθούν σε τέτοια επέμβαση, ένας αυξημένος αριθμός γυναικών ειδικότερα αγωνίζονται για να αυξήσουν την ευαισθητοποίηση σχετικά με την ζωή με μια σακουλίτσα. Σε μια προσπάθεια να γίνει ένα θέμα που δεν θα σοκάριστει ούτε θα τραβάει τα αδιάκριτα βλέμματα.
Αυτές οι γυναίκες ενώνουν τις δυνάμεις τους, και μας δείχνουν ακριβώς τι είναι η παρά φύση έδρα. Και αυτή σίγουρα είναι μια κίνηση απελευθέρωσης.
Today is #worldIBDDay! I wasn’t really sure what to post, obviously I post about having an ileostomy a lot, but I don’t post a lot about having IBD. Mainly because I don’t technically have colitis anymore as I don’t have a colon…————————————————————————-I’ve put together 10 pictures (not easy when covering 11 years) which represent what IBD has meant to me. More ups than downs IMO. Starting off with a big up because I’m having a splendid time on holiday! ————————————————————————-IBD isn’t the end of the world, having surgery isn’t and having an ostomy isn’t. Which I suppose is the key takeout to my World IBD Day post. I don’t want to talk about how rubbish it can be, because if you have IBD you probably already know… 🙃————————————————————————-I lived with IBD for 11 years before having the final completion proctectomy which removed my entire colon and all traces of colitis. IBD doesn’t define me, but it’s a big part of me and what I’ve become as an adult. ————————————————————————-It’s made me more confident. It sounds mad, but I reckon nearly anything thrown at me now I would take in my stride. (Don’t get me wrong I’m not happy about having it, but hear me out). I nearly died at 14 and was told at 14 I had an incurable disease. At 18 I needed spinal surgery. 21 bowel surgery. 25 another bowel surgery. Countless medicines, injections, appointments, talking to drs, nurses. Explaining your condition to strangers, friends, teachers and colleagues. ————————————————————————-IBD is tough, but it also makes you tough. The people I follow, talk to and have met through this community are incredibly strong and inspiring people. It’s very easy to forget how much you’ve done or achieved when you’re living your everyday life. Take a minute today to think about what you’ve achieved and be bloody proud of yourself (post surgery I was proud of myself for sitting on a chair 😂). No matter how small, be it because of your IBD, inspite of or anything in between. ————————————————————————-Oh, and make sure you go and give the lovely guys at @crohnsandcolitisuk some love 💜 #NOEDITING
Before I had my holiday tan. Scar looking denty as hell. ————————————————————————-But you know what, whatever. I’m proud of everything my body has achieved. This scar is pretty thick and tight and digs into my stomach fat. 🤷♀️ ————————————————————————- You may or may not have seen my question posts on instastory this week. Yes they’re getting a little tedious, but I hope they’ve been of use/interest. I’ve pinned them to my stories, everything from dealing with an ostomy to being single 🙈
Today marks 6 months since my first surgery when because of a severe flare up of my ulcerative colitis I needed my colon removed and I was left with a stoma. Then a month ago I needed another emergency surgery. This year has been tough & I’ve got some serious battle scars but I’m just moving onwards & upwards. This is my life now and I’m going to embrace it. 📷: the talented @alex_cameron, she does confidence shoots like so if anyone is interested in booking her – would recommend! 💕
Hey so I’m still planning on coming to @sitc_event in August and I say 🍋when life gives you lemons, sell lemonade! 🍋 So, would you be interested if I had prints of a select few of the @lindablacker photos for sale on my merch stand? 💸💸 (recovery is going well but still no solid foods, actually now I really wish I could eat lemon cake 🍋)
Me and my little pal here will be forever friends as of the 14th of June. A long awaited operation has FINALLY come through and I will have a poop bag for life! It’s a little bit sh*t, but it’s the life I’ve been given and ill embrace it as well as I can. Nearly two years with it soon to be a lifetime!! Yes I’m nervous, yes I’m happy and yes I’m scared, I’m only human after all. But one thing I do know is the quality of life with a bag is much easier than quality of life with ulcerative colitis or crohns! ☺️💗🍀 #life #crohns #colitis #poopbag #shit #ineedtohitthegym #bagforlife #ileostomy
Οι γυναίκες αυτές αξίζουν τον θαυμασμό. Σε μια εποχή όπου η τελειότητα είναι το μόνο που κυριαρχεί στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, το να σπας τα ταμπού θέλει δύναμη. Όπως θέλει μεγάλη ψυχική δύναμη για να μπορέσεις να δημοσιεύσεις ή να μιλήσεις για αυτό.
Υπάρχουν πολλοί ήρωες ανάμεσά μας, που δεν έχουμε ιδέα τις δυσκολίες που περνάνε. Με σεμνότητα και δύναμη μάχονται τα προβλήματα που εμφανίζονται στην ζωή τους. Σε αυτούς, λοιπόν, τους ανθρώπους οφείλουμε όλοι σεβασμό.
