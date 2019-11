Ταξίδι στη Ζυρίχη: Όσα πρέπει να κάνεις στην πόλη με τα πολλά πρόσωπα

View this post on Instagram

Summer is not giving in just yet😜! Still some nice late summer weather here in Zurich, that's why we share this lovely summer sunset by @rico.reu with you, captured in the Zürich-West district right above #Limmat river. Did you know that you can actually float down Limmat river from Zurich all the way down to Dietikon?! That's about 10km of boating fun🚣‍♀️!!