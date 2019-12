Ταξίδι στην Μπριζ, την πόλη με τα πολλά χρώματα που θα σε μαγέψει

View this post on Instagram

Bruges is always a good idea! Especially when you see it from above 😉 Discover the beautiful belfry by climbing up its 366 stairs and enjoy the view of the historical center that is considered a UNESCO world heritage site. Little fun fact: did you already notice the tower stands a bit askew? 87cm to the east to be precise! 🙈 📷 Thanks to: @leonarddahmen