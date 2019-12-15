Τα καλύτερα travel blogs στο Instagram που πρέπει να ακολουθήσεις!

Λατρεύεις τα ταξίδια; Ψάχνεις συνεχώς τον επόμενό σου προορισμό; Πώς θα τον βρεις; Μέσα από τα καλύτερα travel blogs που υπάρχουν φυσικά!
Τι το έχεις το προφίλ στο Instagram αν είναι να μην το χρησιμοποιείς και λίγο πιο ουσιαστικά; Δεν χρειάζεται να ανεβάζεις μόνο φωτογραφίες, μπορείς να κάνεις κι άλλα πράγματα και το Instagram μπορεί πραγματικά να σε βοηθήσει να βρεις τον επόμενό σου ταξιδιωτικό προορισμό.
Δεν είναι λίγα τα travel blogs στο Instagram που μας έχουν πάρει το μυαλό με τις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζουν από όλα τα μέρη του κόσμου.
Όμως, ποια είναι τα καλύτερα που πρέπει να ακολουθήσεις άμεσα;
muradosmann
566 posts, 4,1 εκατομμύριο ακόλουθοι και απίστευτες φωτογραφίες που θα σου πάρουν το μυαλό. Ο κάτοχος αυτού του προφίλ είναι influencer και όχι αδίκως, αφού οι φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζει από όλα τα μέρη του κόσμου είναι απλά υπέροχες!
gypsea_lust
Το κορίτσι αυτό από τη Χαβάη βγάζει απίστευτες φωτογραφίες κι αυτό όχι μόνο χάρη στο σώμα της, αλλά και γιατί τολμάει να κάτσει σ’ αυτό το ακριανό σημείο του γκρεμού που η φωτογραφία της θα βγει τέλεια. Άλλωστε, τα 1,497 posts και οι 2,1 εκατομμύρια followers της δικαιολογούν την τόλμη και την ομορφιά της!
taramilktea
Είναι traveller και δημιουργική σε ό,τι ανεβάζει. Συγκλονίζει με κάθε post τους ακόλουθούς της χάρη στα ιδιαίτερα τοπία που επιλέγει!
living_destinations
Giant basalt canyon ~ Stuðlagil, Iceland Photos @marcourrutia1 Awesome! 😍 ➡Founders: @ournextflight ⬅ TAG someone you love 👇❤️ #living_europe #iceland #icelandtrip #iceland 🇮🇸 #icelandtravel #travel_drops #bestplacestogo #exploring_shotz #naturephotography #naturelovers #nature_perfection #loves_landscape #places_wow #wonderful_places #traveladdict #travelphotography #postcardsfromtheworld #exploring_shotz #placestosee #living_destinations
Οι 5,576 δημοσιεύσεις με τα πιο απίστευτα μέρη όλου του κόσμου θα σε πείσουν να ακολουθήσεις το συντομότερο αυτόν τον λογαριασμό. Όποιος βγάζει αυτές τις μοναδικές φωτογραφίες ένα είναι σίγουρο. Έχει πάει παντού!
theblondeabroad
All the scuba ladies! All the scuba ladies! Now, put your fins up! 🐠 •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Another snap from our EPIC diving day in Aqaba on my @TBAescapes Jordan tour! Me and my Escape Artists are busy designing an all-female dive trip for 2020/2021 and we want to know where you wanna go! Swipe up on the post in my IG stories to join our dive trip waitlist and cast your vote! (LINK ALSO IN BIO) •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Shot on @gopro #gopro 🐳 #tbaescapes @paditv #padi @deepbluedivecenter #aqaba #jordan #scuba #girlsthatscuba
Ψάχνει και βρίσκει τα πιο ιδιαίτερα μέρη του κόσμου. Αν χρειαστεί, βουτάει για να βγάλει την καλύτερη φωτογραφία που πρέπει να δεις!
chelseakauai
Sunrise to sunset in Bora Bora. Beach, diving, and bikes 🙂 One cool new thing we did this time was to dive in @conradboraboranui’s Biorock coral reef restoration program. The structure you see in the third video is called the cathedral and is one of many huge frame underwater structures using low voltage technology to increase coral resistance and natural repopulation. It’s funny that this is right below their iconic reception area and has beautiful light rays and yet I had never seen a photo of it! In addition to installing solar panels, their own glass grinder and sorting center, I was happy to notice they’re swapping out single use for reusable shampoos/in room amenities and figuring out ways to reduce electricity use across the whole hotel. I hope these are changes I start to see implemented at every hotel! – Full itinerary of our trip and all the eco adventures coming this week!🌴🐠🐡🐳 #LoveTahiti #Borabora – Photos 1 & 4 @amirzakeri 2 & 3 by @silkymerman
Αυτή η κοπέλα πρέπει να περνάει πολύ ωραία όπου κι αν πηγαίνει κι αυτό το βγάζει προς τα έξω. Αγαπάει πολύ το νερό και τα ταξίδια και μας το δείχνει συνέχεια με τον καλύτερο τρόπο!
belenhostalet
Πάντα με στυλ όπου κι αν πηγαίνει μας φωτογραφίζει τον κόσμο μέσα από τα δικά της μάτια και είναι όντως υπέροχος. Το account αυτό έχει κάτι το διαφορετικό που πρέπει να ανακαλύψεις!
tourdelust
Exploring a Christmas fairytale in Colmar!🎄And to continue giving back this holiday season we’re teaming up to gift 15 of you a @loccitaneusa holiday gift set! That’s right, there will be 15 winners!🎁🎄 𝐓𝐨 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫: 1️⃣ Follow @jasmine.elias @tourdelust @hauteofftherack @loccitaneusa 2️⃣ Like & Save this post 3️⃣ Tag a friend! 4️⃣ BONUS entry follow us in the ltk app [comment on this post with a 🎄 to let us know this step is complete] Sweater dress from @revolve GIVEAWAY CLOSED! Winners have been notified by DM❤️
Ταξιδεύει κομψή στις πιο όμορφες πόλεις του κόσμου και μας εντυπωσιάζει με την ομορφιά, το ντύσιμό της και τις εκπληκτικές φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζει!
