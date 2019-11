3 μέρες στο Λουξεμβούργο: Όλα όσα πρέπει να δεις

View this post on Instagram

Every time I‘m on my way to the #Grund I get that Wow-feeling 🤩 The skyline always makes my heart skip a beat. Especially in autumn and during twilight 🍂🌃 ~ Any plans for Sunday evening? I’m gonna use the calm hours to prepare the strategy and develop a creative concept for a new client I got to run its Social Media accounts. Should the feed be warm or cool, should I pick a bright or moody picture style, questions over questions. No matter how often I have to do this I’m always exiting. Isn’t that what passion is about!! Have a great Sunday everyone 💫 #visitluxembourgwithnat