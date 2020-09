10 προορισμοί για τον Σεπτέμβριο που αξίζουν ακόμα και για ΣΚ!

View this post on Instagram

Hydra tip: Accommodation in Hydra is limited due to the small living area of the island. We advice those who plan to visit our island during the spring break or summer to be early with their accomodation and ferry bookings, at least 5 months in advance for rooms and houses and 1 month for the ferries!