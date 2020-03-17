Μένουμε_σπίτι και κάνουμε δωρεάν online μαθήματα σε κορυφαία Πανεπιστήμια

Ο χρόνος στο σπίτι μπορεί να περάσει υπέροχα με δωρεάν online μαθήματα σε Πανεπιστήμια του κόσμου! Harvard, Columbia, University of Pennsylvania είναι μόνο μερικά απ’ τα κορυφαία Πανεπιστήμια που προσφέρουν εντελώς δωρεάν μαθήματα εξ’ αποστάσεως σε μια ποικιλία πεδίων.
Σε μια προσπάθεια ο κόσμος να παραμείνει στο σπίτι, αλλά να περνάει τον χρόνο του με δημιουργικό τρόπο, τα 8 πανεπιστήμια της Ivy League προσφέρουν 450 δωρεάν online μαθήματα για όλους μας.
Τα δωρεάν online μαθήματα μπορείς να τα παρακολουθήσεις απ’ την άνεση του σπιτιού σου και το μόνο που χρειάζεσαι είναι ο υπολογιστής σου!
Διάλεξε ποιο μάθημα ή ποια μαθήματα σου ταιριάζουν και ξεκίνα να τα παρακολουθείς τώρα!
Οι κατηγορίες για τα δωρεάν online μαθήματα είναι οι εξής:
- Computer Science
- Data Science
- Programming
- Humanities
- Business
- Art & Design
- Science
- Social Sciences
- Health & Medicine
- Engineering
- Mathematics
- Education & Teaching
- Personal Development
Τα δωρεάν online μαθήματα σε Πανεπιστήμια
Computer Science (37)
- CS50’s Introduction to Computer Science from Harvard University ★★★★★(78)
- Algorithms, Part I from Princeton University ★★★★★(60)
- Algorithms, Part II from Princeton University ★★★★★(21)
- Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Technologies from Princeton University ★★★★☆(17)
- Machine Learning for Data Science and Analytics from Columbia University ★★★☆☆(15)
- Machine Learning from Columbia University ★★★★☆(10)
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) from Columbia University ★★★★☆(9)
- Reinforcement Learning from Brown University ★★★☆☆(8)
- Machine Learning from Georgia Institute of Technology ★★★★☆(6)
- Software Defined Networking from Princeton University ★★★★☆(6)
- Computer Architecture from Princeton University ★★★★☆(6)
- Enabling Technologies for Data Science and Analytics: The Internet of Things from Columbia University ★☆☆☆☆(5)
- Analysis of Algorithms from Princeton University ★★★★★(4)
- Robotics: Perception from University of Pennsylvania ★★★☆☆(3)
- Machine Learning: Unsupervised Learning from Brown University ★★★☆☆(3)
- Animation and CGI Motion from Columbia University ★★★☆☆(3)
- Networks Illustrated: Principles without Calculus from Princeton University ★★★★☆(3)
- Linux Basics: The Command Line Interface from Dartmouth ★★★★★(2)
- C Programming: Modular Programming and Memory Management from Dartmouth ★★★★★(2)
- CS50’s Computer Science for Business Professionals from Harvard University ★★★★★(1)
- CS50’s Introduction to Computer Science from Harvard University ★★★★★(1)
- CS50’s Understanding Technology from Harvard University ★★★★★(1)
- Networks: Friends, Money, and Bytes from Princeton University ★★★☆☆(1)
- C Programming: Pointers and Memory Management from Dartmouth ★★★★★(1)
- C Programming: Using Linux Tools and Libraries from Dartmouth ★★★★★(1)
- C Programming: Language Foundations from Institut Mines-Télécom ★★★★★(1)
- CS50 for Lawyers from Harvard University
- Algorithm Design and Analysis from University of Pennsylvania
- [New] Robotics: Vision Intelligence and Machine Learning from University of Pennsylvania
- Cryptocurrency and Blockchain: An Introduction to Digital Currencies from University of Pennsylvania
- Data Structures and Software Design from University of Pennsylvania
- Computational Thinking for Problem Solving from University of Pennsylvania
- HI-FIVE: Health Informatics For Innovation, Value & Enrichment (Social/Peer Perspective) from Columbia University
- Computer Science: Algorithms, Theory, and Machines from Princeton University
- Computer Science: Programming with a Purpose from Princeton University
- C Programming: Getting Started from Dartmouth
- C Programming: Advanced Data Types from Dartmouth
Data Science (18)
- Statistics and R from Harvard University ★★★★☆(20)
- Statistical Thinking for Data Science and Analytics from Columbia University ★★☆☆☆(18)
- Data Science: R Basics from Harvard University ★★★★★(8)
- People Analytics from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(5)
- Data Science: Visualization from Harvard University ★★★★★(3)
- High-Dimensional Data Analysis from Harvard University ★★★★☆(3)
- Data Science: Machine Learning from Harvard University ★★★★☆(2)
- Case study: DNA methylation data analysis from Harvard University ★★★★★(2)
- Data Science: Linear Regression from Harvard University ★★★☆☆(2)
- Causal Diagrams: Draw Your Assumptions Before Your Conclusions from Harvard University ★★★★★(2)
- Data Science: Wrangling from Harvard University ★★★★★(1)
- Data Science: Productivity Tools from Harvard University ★★★★★(1)
- Data Science: Probability from Harvard University ★★★☆☆(1)
- Data Science: Inference and Modeling from Harvard University ★★★★☆(1)
- Big Data and Education from Columbia University ★★★☆☆(1)
- Data Science: Capstone from Harvard University
- Principles, Statistical and Computational Tools for Reproducible Data Science from Harvard University
- Data, Models and Decisions in Business Analytics from Columbia University
Programming (8)
- Using Python for Research from Harvard University ★★★☆☆(9)
- CS50’s Web Programming with Python and JavaScript from Harvard University ★★★★★(4)
- Programming for the Web with JavaScript from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(3)
- The Computing Technology Inside Your Smartphone from Cornell University ★★★★★(2)
- CS50’s Mobile App Development with React Native from Harvard University ★★★★☆(1)
- CS50’s Introduction to Game Development from Harvard University ★★★★★(1)
- Software Development Fundamentals from University of Pennsylvania ★★★☆☆(1)
- [New] Quantitative Methods for Biology from Harvard University
Humanities (80)
- Modern & Contemporary American Poetry (“ModPo”) from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(184)
- HOPE: Human Odyssey to Political Existentialism from Princeton University ★★★★★(108)
- Moralities of Everyday Life from Yale University ★★★★★(39)
- Greek and Roman Mythology from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(18)
- Ancient Philosophy: Plato & His Predecessors from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(11)
- Ancient Philosophy: Aristotle and His Successors from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(10)
- China (Part 1): Political and Intellectual Foundations: From the Sage Kings to Confucius and the Legalists from Harvard University ★★★★★(9)
- Visualizing Japan (1850s-1930s): Westernization, Protest, Modernity from Harvard University ★★★★★(7)
- Religious Literacy: Traditions and Scriptures from Harvard University ★★★★☆(7)
- China’s First Empires and the Rise of Buddhism from Harvard University ★★★★★(6)
- Modern China’s Foundations: The Manchus and the Qing from Harvard University ★★★★★(6)
- Literati China: Examinations, Neo-Confucianism, and Later Imperial China from Harvard University ★★★★★(6)
- English for Career Development from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(6)
- English for Journalism from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(6)
- Effective Altruism from Princeton University ★★★★☆(6)
- Buddhism Through Its Scriptures from Harvard University ★★★★☆(5)
- Creating Modern China: The Republican Period to the Present from Harvard University ★★★★★(5)
- Introduction to Ancient Egypt and Its Civilization from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(5)
- The Civil War and Reconstruction – 1850-1861: A House Divided from Columbia University ★★★★★(5)
- The Civil War and Reconstruction – 1865-1890: The Unfinished Revolution from Columbia University ★★★★★(5)
- The Civil War and Reconstruction – 1861 – 1865: A New Birth of Freedom from Columbia University ★★★★☆(5)
- Invasions, Rebellions, and the Fall of Imperial China from Harvard University ★★★★★(4)
- Cosmopolitan Tang: Aristocratic Culture in China from Harvard University ★★★★★(4)
- Global China: From the Mongols to the Ming from Harvard University ★★★★★(4)
- China and Communism from Harvard University ★★★★★(4)
- Contemporary China: The People’s Republic, Taiwan, and Hong Kong from Harvard University ★★★★★(4)
- Masterpieces of World Literature from Harvard University ★★★★★(4)
- Global History Lab from Princeton University ★★★★☆(4)
- Christianity Through Its Scriptures from Harvard University ★★★★☆(3)
- Shakespeare’s Hamlet: The Ghost from Harvard University ★★★★★(3)
- Journey of the Universe: The Unfolding of Life from Yale University ★★★☆☆(3)
- American Capitalism: A History from Cornell University ★★★★★(3)
- The Ethics of Eating from Cornell University ★★★★☆(3)
- Question Reality! Science, philosophy, and the search for meaning from Dartmouth ★★★★☆(3)
- Islam Through Its Scriptures from Harvard University ★★★★★(2)
- Religion, Conflict and Peace from Harvard University ★★★★☆(2)
- The Medieval Book of Hours: Art and Devotion in the Later Middle Ages from Harvard University ★★★☆☆(2)
- PredictionX: John Snow and the Cholera Outbreak of 1854 from Harvard University ★★★★★(2)
- Books in the Medieval Liturgy from Harvard University ★★★★★(2)
- The Ancient Greek Hero from Harvard University ★★★☆☆(2)
- Bioethics: The Law, Medicine, and Ethics of Reproductive Technologies and Genetics from Harvard University ★★★★☆(2)
- Shakespeare’s Othello: The Moor from Harvard University ★★★★★(2)
- Wonders of Ancient Egypt from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(2)
- A Journey through Western Christianity: from Persecuted Faith to Global Religion (200 – 1650) from Yale University ★★★★★(2)
- Poetry in America: Whitman from Harvard University ★★★★☆(1)
- Ancient Masterpieces of World Literature from Harvard University ★★★★★(1)
- Hinduism Through Its Scriptures from Harvard University ★★★★★(1)
- Judaism Through Its Scriptures from Harvard University ★★★★★(1)
- Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice: Shylock from Harvard University ★★★★★(1)
- English for Business and Entrepreneurship from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(1)
- English for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(1)
- The Tabernacle in Word & Image: An Italian Jewish Manuscript Revealed from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(1)
- Seeking Women’s Rights: Colonial Period to the Civil War from Columbia University ★★★★★(1)
- Women Have Always Worked: The U.S. Experience 1700 – 1920 from Columbia University ★★★★★(1)
- The American Renaissance: Classic Literature of the 19th Century from Dartmouth ★★★★★(1)
- John Milton: Paradise Lost from Dartmouth ★★★★★(1)
- Power and Responsibility: Doing Philosophy with Superheroes from Harvard University
- China’s Political and Intellectual Foundations: From Sage Kings to Confucius from Harvard University
- Introduction to Digital Humanities from Harvard University
- PredictionX: Lost Without Longitude from Harvard University
- Poetry in America: Modernism from Harvard University
- Poetry in America: The Poetry of Early New England from Harvard University
- Book Sleuthing: The Nineteenth Century from Harvard University
- Poetry in America: The Civil War and Its Aftermath from Harvard University
- Poetry in America: Whitman from Harvard University
- China Humanities: The Individual in Chinese Culture from Harvard University
- Sikhism Through Its Scriptures from Harvard University
- Modern Masterpieces of World Literature from Harvard University
- Women Making History: Ten Objects, Many Stories from Harvard University
- Shakespeare’s Life and Work from Harvard University
- The Worldview of Thomas Berry: The Flourishing of the Earth Community from Yale University
- Women Have Always Worked: The U.S. Experience 1920 – 2016 from Columbia University
- Wage Work for Women Citizens: 1870-1920 from Columbia University
- Fighting for Equality: 1950–2018 from Columbia University
- Indian & Tibetan River of Buddhism from Columbia University
- Negotiating a Changing World: 1920-1950 from Columbia University
- Writing Case Studies: Science of Delivery from Princeton University
- Fantastic Places, Unhuman Humans: Exploring Humanity Through Literature from Brown University
- The Ethics of Memory from Brown University
- Libertarian Free Will: Neuroscientific and Philosophical Evidence from Dartmouth
Business (72)
- Introduction to Marketing from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(56)
- Introduction to Financial Accounting from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(49)
- Introduction to Operations Management from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(29)
- Financial Markets from Yale University ★★★★☆(27)
- Introduction to Corporate Finance from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(19)
- Viral Marketing and How to Craft Contagious Content from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(16)
- Customer Analytics from University of Pennsylvania ★★★☆☆(16)
- The Global Financial Crisis from Yale University ★★★★☆(11)
- Financial Engineering and Risk Management Part I from Columbia University ★★★★☆(11)
- Entrepreneurship 2: Launching your Start-Up from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(9)
- Global Human Capital Trends from Columbia University ★★★★☆(9)
- Operations Analytics from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(6)
- Accounting Analytics from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(6)
- Introduction to Spreadsheets and Models from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(6)
- Entrepreneurship 1: Developing the Opportunity from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(5)
- More Introduction to Financial Accounting from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(5)
- A Preview Course on The 5 Killer Risks of Enterprise Risk Management from Columbia University ★★★★★(5)
- Fundamentals of Quantitative Modeling from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(4)
- Entrepreneurship 3: Growth Strategies from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(4)
- Entrepreneurship 4: Financing and Profitability from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(4)
- Social Impact Strategy: Tools for Entrepreneurs and Innovators from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(4)
- Analytics in Python from Columbia University ★★★★☆(4)
- Improving Your Business Through a Culture of Health from Harvard University ★★★★★(3)
- Introducción a las Finanzas Corporativas from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(3)
- Arts and Culture Strategy from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(3)
- Financial Engineering and Risk Management Part II from Columbia University ★★★★☆(3)
- Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies from Harvard University ★★★★☆(2)
- Introducción al Marketing from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(2)
- Construction Project Management from Columbia University ★★★☆☆(2)
- Introduction to Global Hospitality Management from Cornell University ★★★★☆(2)
- Decision-Making and Scenarios from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(1)
- Global Trends for Business and Society from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(1)
- 市场营销概论 (中文版） from University of Pennsylvania ★★★☆☆(1)
- Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR): A Strategic Approach from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(1)
- Crowdfunding from University of Pennsylvania ★☆☆☆☆(1)
- Financial Acumen for Non-Financial Managers from University of Pennsylvania ★☆☆☆☆(1)
- Introducción a la Contabilidad Financiera from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(1)
- Leading the Life You Want from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(1)
- Construction Scheduling from Columbia University ★★★★★(1)
- Construction Cost Estimating and Cost Control from Columbia University ★★★★★(1)
- Construction Finance from Columbia University ★★★★☆(1)
- Launching Breakthrough Technologies from Harvard University
- Entrepreneurship and Healthcare in Emerging Economies from Harvard University
- Modeling Risk and Realities from University of Pennsylvania
- Modeling Risk and Realities from University of Pennsylvania
- Managing Social and Human Capital from University of Pennsylvania
- Optimizing Diversity on Teams from University of Pennsylvania
- The Power of Team Culture from University of Pennsylvania
- Lending, Crowdfunding, and Modern Investing from University of Pennsylvania
- Application of AI, InsurTech, and Real Estate Technology from University of Pennsylvania
- FinTech: Foundations, Payments, and Regulations from University of Pennsylvania
- Business Strategies for Social Impact from University of Pennsylvania
- Building High-Performing Teams from University of Pennsylvania
- Creating a Team Culture of Continuous Learning from University of Pennsylvania
- 运营管理概论（中文版） from University of Pennsylvania
- 财务会计概论（中文版） from University of Pennsylvania
- 企业金融概论（中文版） from University of Pennsylvania
- Introducción a la Gestión de Operaciones from University of Pennsylvania
- What is Corruption: Anti-Corruption and Compliance from University of Pennsylvania
- Influence from University of Pennsylvania
- Creating a Team Culture of Continuous Learning from University of Pennsylvania
- Management Fundamentals from University of Pennsylvania
- Building High-Performing Teams from University of Pennsylvania
- Introduction to Corporate Finance from Columbia University
- Free Cash Flow Analysis from Columbia University
- Demand and Supply Analytics from Columbia University
- Marketing Analytics from Columbia University
- Connected Strategy Capstone from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania
- Developing Breakthrough Innovations with the Three Box Solution from Dartmouth
- Executing Breakthrough Innovations with the Three Box Solution from Dartmouth
- Omnichannel Strategy and Management from Dartmouth
- Retail Fundamentals from Dartmouth
Art & Design (20)
- Gamification from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(55)
- Introduction to Classical Music from Yale University ★★★★★(18)
- Design: Creation of Artifacts in Society from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(15)
- Roman Architecture from Yale University ★★★★☆(12)
- The Architectural Imagination from Harvard University ★★★☆☆(5)
- Hollywood: History, Industry, Art from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(5)
- 18th-Century Opera: Handel & Mozart from Harvard University ★★★★★(4)
- First Nights – Beethoven’s 9th Symphony and the 19th Century Orchestra from Harvard University ★★★★★(4)
- First Nights – Handel’s Messiah and Baroque Oratorio from Harvard University ★★★★★(4)
- Reinventing the Piano from Princeton University ★★★★★(4)
- First Nights – Monteverdi’s L’Orfeo and the Birth of Opera from Harvard University ★★★★★(3)
- First Nights – Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring: Modernism, Ballet, and Riots from Harvard University ★★★★★(2)
- First Nights – Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique and Program Music in the 19th Century from Harvard University ★★★★★(2)
- Introduction to Italian Opera from Dartmouth ★★★☆☆(2)
- Exposing Digital Photography from Harvard University ★★★★★(1)
- 19th-Century Opera: Meyerbeer, Wagner, & Verdi from Harvard University ★★★★★(1)
- Pyramids of Giza: Ancient Egyptian Art and Archaeology from Harvard University ★★★★★(1)
- Music and Social Action from Yale University ★★★★☆(1)
- Age of Cathedrals from Yale University
- Introduction to German Opera from Dartmouth
Science (32)
- Vital Signs: Understanding What the Body Is Telling Us from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(43)
- Best Practices for Biomedical Research Data Management (HE) from Harvard Medical School ★★★★★(20)
- Fundamentals of Neuroscience, Part 1: The Electrical Properties of the Neuron from Harvard University ★★★★★(11)
- Science & Cooking: From Haute Cuisine to Soft Matter Science (part 1) from Harvard University ★★★★★(11)
- Fundamentals of Neuroscience, Part 2: Neurons and Networks from Harvard University ★★★★★(6)
- Principles of Biochemistry from Harvard University ★★★★★(6)
- Introduction to Environmental Science from Dartmouth ★★★★☆(6)
- Super-Earths and Life from Harvard University ★★★★☆(5)
- Sharks! Global Biodiversity, Biology, and Conservation from Cornell University ★★★★★(5)
- Relativity and Astrophysics from Cornell University ★★★★☆(5)
- Imagining Other Earths from Princeton University ★★★★☆(3)
- The Climate-Energy Challenge from Harvard University ★★★★☆(2)
- The Quantum World from Harvard University ★★★★★(2)
- Introduction to Bioconductor: Annotation and Analysis of Genomes and Genomic Assays from Harvard University ★★★★☆(1)
- Case Studies in Functional Genomics from Harvard University ★★★☆☆(1)
- Cell Biology: Mitochondria from Harvard University ★★★★★(1)
- The Health Effects of Climate Change from Harvard University ★★★★★(1)
- Science & Cooking: From Haute Cuisine to Soft Matter Science (physics) from Harvard University ★★★★★(1)
- MalariaX: Defeating Malaria from the Genes to the Globe from Harvard University ★★★★★(1)
- Fundamentals of Neuroscience, Part 3: The Brain from Harvard University ★★★★★(1)
- High-performance Computing for Reproducible Genomics from Harvard University
- Backyard Meteorology: The Science of Weather from Harvard University
- Communicating Climate Change and Health from Yale University
- Introduction to Climate Change and Health from Yale University
- Communicating Climate Change and Health from Yale University
- Introduction to Climate Change and Health from Yale University
- Journey Conversations: Weaving Knowledge and Action from Yale University
- 宇宙之旅：展现生命 (Journey of the Universe: The Unfolding of Life) from Yale University
- Thomas Berry的世界观：地球社区的繁荣 (The Worldview of Thomas Berry: The Flourishing of the Earth Community) from Yale University
- 宇宙之旅：对话 (Journey of the Universe: Weaving Knowledge and Action) from Yale University
- Climate Adaptation for Human Health from Yale University
- Bipedalism: The Science of Upright Walking from Dartmouth
Social Sciences (74)
- Justice from Harvard University ★★★★★(36)
- An Introduction to American Law from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(17)
- Constitutional Interpretation from Princeton University ★★★★★(16)
- Moral Foundations of Politics from Yale University ★★★★☆(14)
- The Age of Sustainable Development from Columbia University ★★★★★(13)
- Paradoxes of War from Princeton University ★★★★☆(12)
- Contract Law: From Trust to Promise to Contract from Harvard University ★★★★☆(10)
- America’s Written Constitution from Yale University ★★★★☆(9)
- The Science of Well-Being from Yale University ★★★★★(8)
- Tangible Things: Discovering History Through Artworks, Artifacts, Scientific Specimens, and the Stuff Around You from Harvard University ★★★★★(6)
- Introduction to Key Constitutional Concepts and Supreme Court Cases from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(6)
- Designing Cities from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(6)
- Civil Liberties from Princeton University ★★★★★(6)
- Microeconomics: The Power of Markets from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(5)
- Global History of Capitalism from Princeton University ★★★★☆(5)
- Revolutionary Ideas: Utility, Justice, Equality, Freedom from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(4)
- A Law Student’s Toolkit from Yale University ★★★★☆(4)
- Monasteries, Schools, and Notaries, Part 1: Reading the Late Medieval Marseille Archive from Harvard University ★★★★☆(3)
- Making and Meaning in the Medieval Manuscript from Harvard University ★★★★★(3)
- America’s Unwritten Constitution from Yale University ★★★★★(3)
- JuryX: Deliberations for Social Change from Harvard University ★★★★★(2)
- Monasteries, Schools, and Notaries, Part 2: Introduction to the Transitional Gothic Script from Harvard University ★★★★★(2)
- The History of Medieval Medicine Through Jewish Manuscripts from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(2)
- Positive Psychology: Resilience Skills from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(2)
- Introduction to Psychology from Yale University ★★★★★(2)
- Economics of Money and Banking from Columbia University ★★★★★(2)
- Making Government Work in Hard Places from Princeton University ★★★★★(2)
- Wiretaps to Big Data from Cornell University ★★★★☆(2)
- Networks, Crowds and Markets from Cornell University ★★★★☆(2)
- PredictionX: Diviner’s Guide from Harvard University ★★★★☆(1)
- Scrolls in the Age of the Book from Harvard University ★★★★★(1)
- The History of the Book in 17th and 18th Century Europe from Harvard University ★★★★★(1)
- Central Challenges of American National Security, Strategy, and the Press from Harvard University ★★★☆☆(1)
- Print and Manuscript in Western Europe, Asia and the Middle East (1450-1650) from Harvard University ★★★★★(1)
- English for Media Literacy from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(1)
- Microeconomics: When Markets Fail from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(1)
- Revolutionary Ideas: Borders, Elections, Constitutions, Prisons from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(1)
- Positive Psychology: Applications and Interventions from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(1)
- Positive Psychology: Martin E. P. Seligman’s Visionary Science from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(1)
- Intellectual Property Law and Policy: Part 2 from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(1)
- Network Dynamics of Social Behavior from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(1)
- Social Norms, Social Change I from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(1)
- Intellectual Property Law and Policy: Part 1 from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(1)
- Corruption from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(1)
- Social Norms, Social Change II from University of Pennsylvania ★★☆☆☆(1)
- Everyday Parenting: The ABCs of Child Rearing from Yale University ★★★★★(1)
- Global Muckraking: Investigative Journalism and Global Media from Columbia University ★★★★★(1)
- Risk & Return from Columbia University ★★★★☆(1)
- Reclaiming Broken Places: Introduction to Civic Ecology from Cornell University ★★★☆☆(1)
- U.S. Public Policy: Social, Economic, and Foreign Policies from Harvard University
- Citizen Politics in America: Public Opinion, Elections, Interest Groups, and the Media from Harvard University
- American Government: Constitutional Foundations from Harvard University
- CitiesX: The Past, Present and Future of Urban Life from Harvard University
- U.S. Political Institutions: Congress, Presidency, Courts, and Bureaucracy from Harvard University
- Child Protection: Children’s Rights in Theory and Practice from Harvard University
- Positive Psychology Specialization Project: Design Your Life for Well-being from University of Pennsylvania
- Creating an Effective Child Welfare System from University of Pennsylvania
- Trademark Law from University of Pennsylvania
- Exploring Renewable Energy Schemes from University of Pennsylvania
- Introduction to Intellectual Property from University of Pennsylvania
- Positive Psychology: Character, Grit and Research Methods from University of Pennsylvania
- The Top 10 Social Issues for the First 100 Days from University of Pennsylvania
- American Contract Law I from Yale University
- American Contract Law II from Yale University
- Freedom of Expression and Information in the Time of Globalization: Foundational Course from Columbia University
- Freedom of Expression and Information in the Time of Globalization: Advanced Course from Columbia University
- Health, Housing, and Educational Services from Columbia University
- Social Services for Families, Seniors and Those with Disabilities from Columbia University
- US Social Services: Where did they come from? from Columbia University
- Poverty & Population: How Demographics Shape Policy from Columbia University
- US Social Services Compared from Columbia University
- Freedom of Expression in the Age of Globalization from Columbia University
- Protecting Children in Humanitarian Settings from Columbia University
- Structuring Successful Business Deals from Cornell University
Health & Medicine (32)
- Buddhism and Modern Psychology from Princeton University ★★★★★(26)
- Humanitarian Response to Conflict and Disaster from Harvard University ★★★★★(5)
- Introduction to Breast Cancer from Yale University ★★★★★(5)
- Introduction to Dental Medicine from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(4)
- Improving Global Health: Focusing on Quality and Safety from Harvard University ★★★★☆(3)
- Going Out on a Limb: Anatomy of the Upper Limb from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(3)
- United States Health Policy from Harvard University ★★★★★(2)
- Fundamentals of Clinical Trials from Harvard University ★★★★★(2)
- AnatomyX: Musculoskeletal Cases from Harvard University ★★★★★(2)
- Anatomy of the Chest, Abdomen, and Pelvis from Yale University ★★★★★(2)
- The Science and Politics of the GMO from Cornell University ★★★★★(2)
- Global Health Case Studies From a Biosocial Perspective from Harvard University ★★★★★(1)
- Readings in Global Health from Harvard University ★★★★★(1)
- Health and Society from Harvard University ★★★★★(1)
- The Opioid Crisis in America from Harvard University ★★★★★(1)
- Health Care Innovation from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(1)
- Essentials of Global Health from Yale University ★★★★☆(1)
- Strengthening Community Health Worker Programs from Harvard University
- Practical Improvement Science in Health Care: A Roadmap for Getting Results from Harvard University
- Innovating in Health Care from Harvard University
- Prescription Drug Regulation, Cost, and Access: Current Controversies in Context from Harvard University
- Lessons from Ebola: Preventing the Next Pandemic from Harvard University
- Feeding the World from University of Pennsylvania
- The Oral Cavity: Portal to Health and Disease from University of Pennsylvania
- The Economics of Health Care Delivery from University of Pennsylvania
- [New] Addiction Treatment: Clinical Skills for Healthcare Providers from Yale University
- Pediatric HIV Nursing from Columbia University
- Fighting HIV with Antiretroviral Therapy: Implementing the Treat-All Approach from Columbia University
- Soins infirmiers en VIH pédiatrique from Columbia University
- Traitement antirétroviral pour lutter contre le VIH : mise en œuvre de l’approche « traiter tout le monde » from Columbia University
- Beyond Medical Histories: Gaining Insight from Patient Stories from Brown University
- Artful Medicine from Brown University
Engineering (15)
- The Art of Structural Engineering: Vaults from Princeton University ★★★★★(18)
- Robotics: Aerial Robotics from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(9)
- The Art of Structural Engineering: Bridges from Princeton University ★★★★☆(6)
- Robotics: Computational Motion Planning from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(4)
- Energy Within Environmental Constraints from Harvard University ★★★★★(3)
- Robotics: Mobility from University of Pennsylvania ★★★☆☆(2)
- [New] Robotics: Kinematics and Mathematical Foundations from University of Pennsylvania ★☆☆☆☆(2)
- Robotics from Columbia University ★★★☆☆(2)
- A Hands-on Introduction to Engineering Simulations from Cornell University ★★★★★(2)
- The Engineering of Structures Around Us from Dartmouth ★★★★★(2)
- Robotics: Estimation and Learning from University of Pennsylvania ★★☆☆☆(1)
- MOS Transistors from Columbia University ★★★★★(1)
- [New] Robotics: Dynamics and Control from University of Pennsylvania
- [New] Robotics: Locomotion Engineering from University of Pennsylvania
- Introduction to Engineering and Design from Brown University
Education & Teaching (21)
- Leaders of Learning from Harvard University ★★★★☆(15)
- Applying to U.S. Universities from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(10)
- American Education Reform: History, Policy, Practice from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(9)
- Saving Schools Mini-Course 1: History and Politics of U.S. Education from Harvard University ★★★★☆(3)
- Saving Schools, Mini-Course 2: Teacher Policies from Harvard University ★★★★☆(1)
- Saving Schools, Mini-Course 3: Accountability and National Standards from Harvard University ★★★★☆(1)
- Saving Schools Mini-Course 4: School Choice from Harvard University ★★★★☆(1)
- Introduction to Online and Blended Teaching from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(1)
- How to Apply to College from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(1)
- Orchestrating Whole Classroom Discussion from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(1)
- Analytics in Course Design: Leveraging Canvas Data (HE) from Dartmouth ★★★★☆(1)
- Introduction to Family Engagement in Education from Harvard University
- Introduction to Data Wise: A Collaborative Process to Improve Learning & Teaching from Harvard University
- Saving Schools from Harvard University
- Understanding Classroom Interaction from University of Pennsylvania
- The Science of Learning – What Every Teacher Should Know from Columbia University
- Innovating Instruction: Reimagining Teaching with Technology from Columbia University
- University Studies for Student Veterans from Columbia University
- Inclusive Teaching: Supporting All Students in the College Classroom from Columbia University
- Attaining Higher Education from Columbia University
- Teaching & Learning in the Diverse Classroom from Cornell University
Mathematics (14)
- Introduction to Linear Models and Matrix Algebra from Harvard University ★★★★★(8)
- Calculus: Single Variable Part 1 – Functions from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(7)
- Calculus: Single Variable Part 2 – Differentiation from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(4)
- Calculus: Single Variable Part 3 – Integration from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(4)
- Fat Chance: Probability from the Ground Up from Harvard University ★★★★★(3)
- Statistical Inference and Modeling for High-throughput Experiments from Harvard University ★★★★★(3)
- Calculus: Single Variable Part 4 – Applications from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(3)
- Analytic Combinatorics from Princeton University ★★★★☆(2)
- A Crash Course in Causality: Inferring Causal Effects from Observational Data from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★☆(1)
- Calculus Applied! from Harvard University
- Introduction to Probability from Harvard University
- Single Variable Calculus from University of Pennsylvania
- Causal Inference from Columbia University
- Causal Inference 2 from Columbia University
Personal Development (7)
- Introduction to Negotiation: A Strategic Playbook for Becoming a Principled and Persuasive Negotiator from Yale University ★★★★★(8)
- A Preview Course on Collaborative Knowledge Services from Columbia University ★★★★★(3)
- Success from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(1)
- Improving Communication Skills from University of Pennsylvania ★★★★★(1)
- Rhetoric: The Art of Persuasive Writing and Public Speaking from Harvard University
- مقدمة عن التفاوض: دليل استراتيجي لتصبح مُفاوضًا ذا مبادئ ومُقنعًا from Yale University
- Find Your Calling: Career Transition Principles for Returning Veterans from Columbia University