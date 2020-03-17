#Μένουμε_σπίτι και κάνουμε δωρεάν online μαθήματα σε κορυφαία Πανεπιστήμια

Αφροδίτη Πρέβεζα
γράφει #tips
Ο χρόνος στο σπίτι μπορεί να περάσει υπέροχα με δωρεάν online μαθήματα σε Πανεπιστήμια του κόσμου! Harvard, Columbia, University of Pennsylvania είναι μόνο μερικά απ’ τα κορυφαία Πανεπιστήμια που προσφέρουν εντελώς δωρεάν μαθήματα εξ’ αποστάσεως σε μια ποικιλία πεδίων.

Σε μια προσπάθεια ο κόσμος να παραμείνει στο σπίτι, αλλά να περνάει τον χρόνο του με δημιουργικό τρόπο, τα 8 πανεπιστήμια της Ivy League προσφέρουν 450 δωρεάν online μαθήματα για όλους μας.

Τα δωρεάν online μαθήματα μπορείς να τα παρακολουθήσεις απ’ την άνεση του σπιτιού σου και το μόνο που χρειάζεσαι είναι ο υπολογιστής σου!

Διάλεξε ποιο μάθημα ή ποια μαθήματα σου ταιριάζουν και ξεκίνα να τα παρακολουθείς τώρα!

Οι κατηγορίες για τα δωρεάν online μαθήματα είναι οι εξής:

  • Computer Science
  • Data Science
  • Programming
  • Humanities
  • Business
  • Art & Design
  • Science
  • Social Sciences
  • Health & Medicine
  • Engineering
  • Mathematics
  • Education & Teaching
  • Personal Development

Τα δωρεάν online μαθήματα σε Πανεπιστήμια

Computer Science (37)

Data Science (18)

Programming (8)

Humanities (80)

Business (72)

Art & Design (20)

Science (32)

Social Sciences (74)

Health & Medicine (32)

Engineering (15)

Education & Teaching (21)

Mathematics (14)

Personal Development (7)

Photo: Pexels

