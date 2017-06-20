Το βραβείο του χειρότερου καλοκαιρινού beauty trend πάει σ’ αυτό το μακιγιάζ | Photos

🍉 Watermelon Makeup 🍉 Buongiorno bellezze 😚 oggi vi mostro il makeup fruttoso che ho realizzato per partecipare ad un contest estivo 😍 come potete vedere ho deciso di incentrare tutto sul cocomero/anguria non perché sono pazza 😂 ma perché le regole lo permettevano e perché è uno dei miei cibi estivi preferiti 😍 Per realizzare questo makeup ho utilizzato moltissimi prodotti di moltissimi brand e ho ottenuto una linea di eyeliner e dei "semini" così definiti grazie alla precisione e alla scrivenza del Tattoo Liner in Trooper Black di @katvondbeauty che adoro sempre di più 😱😍 E sì, le mini fettine di cocomero che vedete appiccicate subito sotto il collo sono state realizzate da me con dei semplici cartoncini colorati e un pennarello nero xD Spero che questo trucco pazzo possa come sempre piacervi, un bacio grande 😘😘😘 #contest #contestestivo #cocomero #anguria #watermelonmakeup #katvondbeauty #tattooliner #mua #makeup #makeuplove #makeuplook #makeuplover #makeupartist #makeupaddict #ilovemakeup 💋💄 E per rimanere aggiornata/o sulle mie future proposte makeup…Follow Me 😘

