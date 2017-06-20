Το βραβείο του χειρότερου καλοκαιρινού beauty trend πάει σ’ αυτό το μακιγιάζ | Photos

Το Καλοκαίρι σημαίνει θάλασσα, ήλιος και… καρπούζι! Το απόλυτο φρούτο του Καλοκαιριού, το οποίο μπορούμε να τρώμε κάθε ώρα της ημέρας! Τ-Ρ-Ω-Μ-Ε. Το ξεκαθαρίζουμε γιατί όσα καρπούζια θα δεις παρακάτω μόνο για φάγωμα δεν είναι!
Πρόκειται για το μακιγιάζ που κερδίζει επάξια το βραβείο του χειρότερου καλοκαιρινού beauty trend!
Γυναίκες μακιγιάρονται σαν… καρπούζια και ανεβάζουν φωτογραφίες στα social media, έχοντας δημιουργήσει μια νέα τάση, η οποία μας αφήνει μ’ ένα ερωτηματικό πάνω απ’ το κεφάλι κι ένα μεγάλο: ΓΙΑΤΙ;;;
Αν μας θεωρείς υπερβολικούς, δες και θα καταλάβεις!
Περιμένουμε τα σχόλιά σου!
🍉 Watermelon Makeup 🍉 Buongiorno bellezze 😚 oggi vi mostro il makeup fruttoso che ho realizzato per partecipare ad un contest estivo 😍 come potete vedere ho deciso di incentrare tutto sul cocomero/anguria non perché sono pazza 😂 ma perché le regole lo permettevano e perché è uno dei miei cibi estivi preferiti 😍 Per realizzare questo makeup ho utilizzato moltissimi prodotti di moltissimi brand e ho ottenuto una linea di eyeliner e dei "semini" così definiti grazie alla precisione e alla scrivenza del Tattoo Liner in Trooper Black di @katvondbeauty che adoro sempre di più 😱😍 E sì, le mini fettine di cocomero che vedete appiccicate subito sotto il collo sono state realizzate da me con dei semplici cartoncini colorati e un pennarello nero xD Spero che questo trucco pazzo possa come sempre piacervi, un bacio grande 😘😘😘 #contest #contestestivo #cocomero #anguria #watermelonmakeup #katvondbeauty #tattooliner #mua #makeup #makeuplove #makeuplook #makeuplover #makeupartist #makeupaddict #ilovemakeup 💋💄 E per rimanere aggiornata/o sulle mie future proposte makeup…Follow Me 😘
Loving this watermelon inspired look 🍉👅💦 used my #morphepalette #urbandecayfullspectrumpalette #nyxprimalcolors #blacklipstick #watermeloneyemakeup #watermelonmakeup #watermelon #mua #michiganmua #esthetician #estheticianmichigan #makeupartist #beautyguru #makeupguru #beautyblogger #beauty #fakefreckles #highlighter @crystalheartscosmetics
🍉Watermelon lips🍉 Watermelon is my favorite fruit! What's your favorite fruit? 🤔 For this look I used @katvondbeauty #Everlasting Liquid lipstick in "BERLIN" then added a bit of #Alchemistpalette Pink Opal on my top lip. For the green I used @necromancycosmetica "Segunda Plaga" and @babybatbeauty lipstick in "SIREN" then to end this look I added @wetnwildbeauty clear gloss. #kvdlook #necromancycosmetica #babybatbeauty #lipart #watermelon #watermelonlips
🍉The face I make when I see watermelon🍉 Fun fact, I had a black light right below me to make some of the body paints look more bright since they glow in blacklight😘 Honestly don't know what to call this look😅 Inspired by @kristenxleanne Awesome neck tattoo. Also entering this bad boy in @beautanica Avant-garde makeup contest #avantgardebeautanica ______PRODUCTS USED______ ______FACE______ @itcosmetics pore primer @narsissist all-day luminous foundation in Monte Blanc @katvondbeauty lock-it setting powder and tattoo liner for seed freckles ______LIPS______ @anastasiabeverlyhills lip palette (7,12, and primary 1) ______CONTOUR_______ @morphebrushes 35B palette @loveleighcosmetics Coral Releef blush (mixed with pink morphe eyeshadow) ______EYES______ @toofaced eye shadow insurance primer @morphebrushes 35B palette @sephora lashes and white liner @mehronmakeup light and dark green body paint for the brows ______BODYPAINT______ @wolfefaceartfx white and black body paint @kryolanofficial neon pink and neon green (blacklight activated) @mehronuk light and dark pink and green
Day 15/100 of #100daysofmakeupchallenge 🍉 I used #colourpop #blottedlip in #doozy , #nyxultimateshadowpalette in #brights , #nyx #vividenvy liner and #physiciansformula #eyebooster liner. In the second picture I put #lancome #juicyshaker on top🍉 #watermelon #makeupbyragnhild #100daysofmakeup #100daysofmakeupbyragnhild #featuremuas #illuminati #watermelonmakeup #brightmakeup #summer @rising_mua_stars
Here a second version of my Watermelon Lipart, without glitters and woth Watermelon Soda by @jeffreestarcosmetics on my bottom lips 🍉For the black seeds I used Black Champagne @nablacosmetics ❤️ Sorry for my super dry lips 😭 #watermelonlips #watermelon #watermelonlipart #lip #lips #lipart #lipstick #liquidlipstick #tiffany #colors #photo #photography #jeffreestar #jeffreestarcosmetics #cosmetics #beauty #makeup #love #cute #fruit #fruity #liquidvelourlipstick #nabla #blackchampagne #blacklipstick
Sandia makeup look 🍉🍉🍉 ——————————- Brows: @anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina #pomadedarkbrown #abhdipbrow #abhbrows #norvina • eyeshadows: @urbandecaycosmetics #fullspectrumpalette #urbandecaycosmetics • eyeliners: @nyxcosmetics #nyx #nyxeyeliner • Lashes: @slaylashes "Eye love you" #slaylashes • contacts: @xoxobeautique "BTS crystal" (DISCOUNT CODE "Cassisel") • highlight: @badlibcosmetics •
Watermelon!🍉 What's your favorite fruit? Inspired by @cassisel @morphebrushes 35B palette @benefitcosmetics @benefitcosmeticsgreece #benefitbrows ka-brow shade 3 + goof proof shade 4 @houseoflashes noir fairy lite lashes @luxelarose glitter pigment @katvondbeauty @thekatvond tattoo liner in "trooper" @nyxcosmetics @nyxcosmetics_greece vivid brights liner(vivid fire)