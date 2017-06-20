Το βραβείο του χειρότερου καλοκαιρινού beauty trend πάει σ’ αυτό το μακιγιάζ | Photos
SHARE
TWEET
ΕΙΣΟΔΟΣ

Το βραβείο του χειρότερου καλοκαιρινού beauty trend πάει σ’ αυτό το μακιγιάζ | Photos

SHARE
Μαργαρίτα Νικολάου
γράφει #ομορφιά

Το Καλοκαίρι σημαίνει θάλασσα, ήλιος και… καρπούζι! Το απόλυτο φρούτο του Καλοκαιριού, το οποίο μπορούμε να τρώμε κάθε ώρα της ημέρας! Τ-Ρ-Ω-Μ-Ε. Το ξεκαθαρίζουμε γιατί όσα καρπούζια θα δεις παρακάτω μόνο για φάγωμα δεν είναι!

Πρόκειται για το μακιγιάζ που κερδίζει επάξια το βραβείο του χειρότερου καλοκαιρινού beauty trend!

Γυναίκες μακιγιάρονται σαν… καρπούζια και ανεβάζουν φωτογραφίες στα social media, έχοντας δημιουργήσει μια νέα τάση, η οποία μας αφήνει μ’ ένα ερωτηματικό πάνω απ’ το κεφάλι κι ένα μεγάλο: ΓΙΑΤΙ;;;

Αν μας θεωρείς υπερβολικούς, δες και θα καταλάβεις!

Περιμένουμε τα σχόλιά σου!

🍉 Watermelon Makeup 🍉 Buongiorno bellezze 😚 oggi vi mostro il makeup fruttoso che ho realizzato per partecipare ad un contest estivo 😍 come potete vedere ho deciso di incentrare tutto sul cocomero/anguria non perché sono pazza 😂 ma perché le regole lo permettevano e perché è uno dei miei cibi estivi preferiti 😍 Per realizzare questo makeup ho utilizzato moltissimi prodotti di moltissimi brand e ho ottenuto una linea di eyeliner e dei "semini" così definiti grazie alla precisione e alla scrivenza del Tattoo Liner in Trooper Black di @katvondbeauty che adoro sempre di più 😱😍 E sì, le mini fettine di cocomero che vedete appiccicate subito sotto il collo sono state realizzate da me con dei semplici cartoncini colorati e un pennarello nero xD Spero che questo trucco pazzo possa come sempre piacervi, un bacio grande 😘😘😘 #contest #contestestivo #cocomero #anguria #watermelonmakeup #katvondbeauty #tattooliner #mua #makeup #makeuplove #makeuplook #makeuplover #makeupartist #makeupaddict #ilovemakeup 💋💄 E per rimanere aggiornata/o sulle mie future proposte makeup…Follow Me 😘

A post shared by Manu Make-up💄👯 (@manumakeup95) on

Loving this watermelon inspired look 🍉👅💦 used my #morphepalette #urbandecayfullspectrumpalette #nyxprimalcolors #blacklipstick #watermeloneyemakeup #watermelonmakeup #watermelon #mua #michiganmua #esthetician #estheticianmichigan #makeupartist #beautyguru #makeupguru #beautyblogger #beauty #fakefreckles #highlighter @crystalheartscosmetics

A post shared by Tayla Miquelia (@esti_taylamiquelia) on

🍉Watermelon lips🍉 Watermelon is my favorite fruit! What's your favorite fruit? 🤔 For this look I used @katvondbeauty #Everlasting Liquid lipstick in "BERLIN" then added a bit of #Alchemistpalette Pink Opal on my top lip. For the green I used @necromancycosmetica "Segunda Plaga" and @babybatbeauty lipstick in "SIREN" then to end this look I added @wetnwildbeauty clear gloss. #kvdlook #necromancycosmetica #babybatbeauty #lipart #watermelon #watermelonlips

A post shared by ZODIEAC (@zodieac) on

🍉💦 model: @inimelissa #lipart #watermelonlips #gloss #makeupforeveracademy #makeupforeverofficial #mufeflashpalette #makeupartist #makeup #makeupart #watermelon #mua #delicious @katjaanamakeup

A post shared by Katjaana (@katjaanamakeup) on

🍉The face I make when I see watermelon🍉 Fun fact, I had a black light right below me to make some of the body paints look more bright since they glow in blacklight😘 Honestly don't know what to call this look😅 Inspired by @kristenxleanne Awesome neck tattoo. Also entering this bad boy in @beautanica Avant-garde makeup contest #avantgardebeautanica ______PRODUCTS USED______ ______FACE______ @itcosmetics pore primer @narsissist all-day luminous foundation in Monte Blanc @katvondbeauty lock-it setting powder and tattoo liner for seed freckles ______LIPS______ @anastasiabeverlyhills lip palette (7,12, and primary 1) ______CONTOUR_______ @morphebrushes 35B palette @loveleighcosmetics Coral Releef blush (mixed with pink morphe eyeshadow) ______EYES______ @toofaced eye shadow insurance primer @morphebrushes 35B palette @sephora lashes and white liner @mehronmakeup light and dark green body paint for the brows ______BODYPAINT______ @wolfefaceartfx white and black body paint @kryolanofficial neon pink and neon green (blacklight activated) @mehronuk light and dark pink and green

A post shared by Heather Leigh (@loveleighlook) on

Day 15/100 of #100daysofmakeupchallenge 🍉 I used #colourpop #blottedlip in #doozy , #nyxultimateshadowpalette in #brights , #nyx #vividenvy liner and #physiciansformula #eyebooster liner. In the second picture I put #lancome #juicyshaker on top🍉 #watermelon #makeupbyragnhild #100daysofmakeup #100daysofmakeupbyragnhild #featuremuas #illuminati #watermelonmakeup #brightmakeup #summer @rising_mua_stars

A post shared by Ragnhild Skjeldnes (@makeupbyragnhild) on

Last photo 🍉 Hope you all like it!

A post shared by ALLY🌙 (@rebelgirrrl_) on

Here a second version of my Watermelon Lipart, without glitters and woth Watermelon Soda by @jeffreestarcosmetics on my bottom lips 🍉For the black seeds I used Black Champagne @nablacosmetics ❤️ Sorry for my super dry lips 😭 #watermelonlips #watermelon #watermelonlipart #lip #lips #lipart #lipstick #liquidlipstick #tiffany #colors #photo #photography #jeffreestar #jeffreestarcosmetics #cosmetics #beauty #makeup #love #cute #fruit #fruity #liquidvelourlipstick #nabla #blackchampagne #blacklipstick

A post shared by 🌈Art Creator|📷Beauty PH|🎨MUA (@biovanilladreams) on

Sandia makeup look 🍉🍉🍉 ——————————- Brows: @anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina #pomadedarkbrown #abhdipbrow #abhbrows #norvina • eyeshadows: @urbandecaycosmetics #fullspectrumpalette #urbandecaycosmetics • eyeliners: @nyxcosmetics #nyx #nyxeyeliner • Lashes: @slaylashes "Eye love you" #slaylashes • contacts: @xoxobeautique "BTS crystal" (DISCOUNT CODE "Cassisel") • highlight: @badlibcosmetics •

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀✦Cass Isel Lopez✦ (@cassisel) on

🍉🍉🍉🍉 @katvondbeauty Bachelorette and Outlaw mixed together. @sephora_spain Ultra Shine Gloss. @glitter_palace Jiji and Rick glitters. #katvondbeauty #kvd #kvdlook #kvdartistrycollective #sephoraspain #glitterpalace #glitterqueens #EmojiLipChallenge #lipart #lotd #motd #glossylips

A post shared by Amaia (@conextradequeso) on

Watermelon!🍉 What's your favorite fruit? Inspired by @cassisel @morphebrushes 35B palette @benefitcosmetics @benefitcosmeticsgreece #benefitbrows ka-brow shade 3 + goof proof shade 4 @houseoflashes noir fairy lite lashes @luxelarose glitter pigment @katvondbeauty @thekatvond tattoo liner in "trooper" @nyxcosmetics @nyxcosmetics_greece vivid brights liner(vivid fire)

A post shared by Nasia Belli (@nasiabelli) on

SHARE
TWEET
PIN IT
0 Σχόλια

Το βραβείο του χειρότερου καλοκαιρινού beauty trend πάει σ’ αυτό το μακιγιάζ | Photos

Το Καλοκαίρι σημαίνει θάλασσα, ήλιος και… καρπούζι! Το απόλυτο φρούτο του Καλοκαιριού, το οποίο μπορούμε να τρώμε κάθε ώρα της ημέρας! Τ-Ρ-Ω-Μ-Ε. Το ξεκαθαρίζουμε...
Μαργαρίτα Νικολάου
γράφει #ομορφιά

Συνετρίβη πυροσβεστικό αεροσκάφος στην Πορτογαλία

Ένα αεροσκάφος το οποίο αγωνιζόταν για να σβήσει την πυρκαγιά που έχει ξεσπάσει στην Πορτογαλία, συνετρίβη σύμφωνα με τα τοπικά Μέσα Ενημέρωσης. Το πυροσβεστικό...
The Newsroom
γράφει #Top news

Ξεκινά η υποβολή Μηχανογραφικών | Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

Ξεκινούν αύριο, Τετάρτη 21 Ιουνίου, οι διαδικασίες για την υποβολή Μηχανογραφικών Δελτίων όσων εξετάστηκαν επιτυχώς σ’ όλα τα μαθήματα των Πανελλαδικών Εξετάσεων. Οι υποψήφιοι...
The Newsroom
γράφει #Top news

Πάτα «spinner» στο Google και σε περιμένει μια έκπληξη!

Πάτα «spinner» στο Google και σε περιμένει μια έκπληξη! Η Google μας έχει συνηθίσει να ενσωματώνει στη μηχανή αναζήτησης τα trends της εποχής και...
Γιώργος Αυγερινάκος
γράφει #τεχνολογία

Δεν χρειάζεται να είσαι πάντα ευγενικός στη δουλειά σου!

Πολλές φορές πρέπει να σταματήσεις να είσαι ευγενικός στην εργασία σου. Πρέπει να σταματήσεις να είσαι αυτός που είναι πρόθυμος να φορτωθεί extra δουλειά...
Μαρία Μπενέτογλου
γράφει #tips

Τέλος οι διαφημίσεις παιχνιδιών σχεδόν όλη μέρα

Τέλος οι διαφημίσεις παιχνιδιών σχεδόν όλη μέρα με νομοσχέδιο του υπουργείου Οικονομίας, το οποίο τίθεται σε δημόσια διαβούλευση στο πλαίσιο της προσπάθειας που γίνεται...
The Newsroom
γράφει #Ελλάδα

Η απόλυτη καλοκαιρινή θήκη για να βάζεις τα κοσμήματά σου

Για να μην επικρατεί ένα χάος με τα αξεσουάρ σου και άλλα μικροπράγματα φτιάξε μόνος σου αυτές τις υπέροχες, πολύχρωμες θήκες! Η μεγαλύτερη τάση...
Μαρία Μπενέτογλου
γράφει #DIY

Τα πιθανότερα σενάρια για το ελληνικό χρέος

Τα πιθανότερα σενάρια για το ελληνικό χρέος αποκαλύπτονται μέσα από απόρρητο έγγραφο της Κομισιόν, το οποίο υποστηρίζει ότι έχει στην κατοχή του το πρακτορείο...
The Newsroom
γράφει #Top news 1

Τι πρέπει ν’ αλλάξεις στη ζωή σου με βάση τις συνήθειες του ύπνου σου;

Οι αλλαγές που πρέπει να κάνεις στη ζωή σου πολλές φορές σχετίζονται με τις συνήθειες του ύπνου σου. Για παράδειγμα, εάν νιώθεις όλη μέρα...
Γιάννης Μπασδέκης
γράφει #test

Ο οργανισμός σου φωνάζει «βοήθεια» μ’ αυτά τα προειδοποιητικά σημάδια

Πολλές φορές έχεις σκεφτεί ή νιώθεις πως θα πάθεις νευρικό κλονισμό. Τι είναι όμως ο νευρικός κλονισμός;  Έχει αποδειχτεί πως δεν πρόκειται για έναν κλινικό...
Μαργαρίτα Νικολάου
γράφει #υγεία