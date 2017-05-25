Η τρομοκρατική επίθεση στο Manchester μέσα από τρομακτικά ρεαλιστικά σκίτσα (Photos)

Η τρομοκρατική επίθεση στο Manchester μέσα από τρομακτικά ρεαλιστικά σκίτσα.
Από την τρομοκρατική επίθεση στα γραφεία του σατιρικού περιοδικού Charlie Hebdo το 2015, η ανταπόκριση των γελοιογραφιών έχει γίνει μια σημαντική έκφραση θλίψης και ελπίδας. Έτσι, μετά την τρομοκρατική επίθεση του Ισλαμικού Κράτους το βράδυ της Δευτέρας στο Manchester οι σκιτσογράφοι από όλο τον κόσμο έπιασαν τα μολύβια τους και αποτύπωσαν τη φρίκη, τον φόβο και την συμπαράσταση για το τραγικό γεγονός!
The Independent – Brian Adcock
The Evening Standard – Christian Adams
The Daily Telegraph – Blower
The Daily Telegraph – Warren
Warren's Manchester cartoon in the Daily Telegraph. pic.twitter.com/VOkK3A0yGq
The Guardian – Steve Bell
Steve Bell on the Manchester Arena attack – political cartoon gallery pic.twitter.com/YUgh2cjw0w
The Times – Peter Brookes
Another poignant cartoon today, this time in the Times pic.twitter.com/6hYisrCY1L
Herald Scotland – Steven Camley
#Manchester #manchesterattack #ManchesterBombing #cartoon for tmrw's @heraldscotland pic.twitter.com/AH44RwM7Mq
Πέρα από τις μεγάλες εφημερίδες σκίτσα κυκλοφόρησαν στα social media και από cartoonists από όλο τον κόσμο.
Star Tribune – Steve Sack
Strib Steve Sack cartoon #Manchester #Isis via Facebook https://t.co/5BluTlY8Th pic.twitter.com/yPs87WP79x
De Standaard – Lectrr
#cartoon #manchester (via https://t.co/O80XYgmJNh) #arianagrande pic.twitter.com/zUEb6hQ9cU
Boston Globe – Dan Wasserman
Mourning for Manchester https://t.co/TWMUXrOkgo #Manchester pic.twitter.com/02CCB9iCuU
Herald Sun – Mark Knight
An Ariana Grande concert in Manchester is targeted by an Islamic suicide bomber. My cartoon @theheraldsun #ManchesterBombing pic.twitter.com/xPCJkwdHAl
Freelance – Carlos Latuff
Ariana Grande 'broken' after #Manchester concert bomb attack (via @BBCWorld )@ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/cKZc5TNDzm
