Η τρομοκρατική επίθεση στο Manchester μέσα από τρομακτικά ρεαλιστικά σκίτσα (Photos)
Αγγελίνα Μάνου
γράφει #photos

Αγγελίνα Μάνου
γράφει #photos

Η τρομοκρατική επίθεση στο Manchester μέσα από τρομακτικά ρεαλιστικά σκίτσα.

Από την τρομοκρατική επίθεση στα γραφεία του σατιρικού περιοδικού Charlie Hebdo το 2015, η ανταπόκριση των γελοιογραφιών έχει γίνει μια σημαντική έκφραση θλίψης και ελπίδας. Έτσι, μετά την τρομοκρατική επίθεση του Ισλαμικού Κράτους το βράδυ της Δευτέρας στο Manchester οι σκιτσογράφοι από όλο τον κόσμο έπιασαν τα μολύβια τους και αποτύπωσαν τη φρίκη, τον φόβο και την συμπαράσταση για το τραγικό γεγονός!

The Independent – Brian Adcock

The Evening Standard – Christian Adams

#manchester #prayformanchester #manchesterunited #dangerouswomantour #arianators @evening.standard My thoughts and prayers to all those affected.

A post shared by Christian Adams (@adamstoon) on

The Daily Telegraph – Blower

We stand together with #Manchester

A post shared by The Telegraph (@telegraph) on

The Daily Telegraph – Warren

The Guardian – Steve Bell

The Times – Peter Brookes

Herald Scotland – Steven Camley

Πέρα από τις μεγάλες εφημερίδες σκίτσα κυκλοφόρησαν στα social media και από cartoonists από όλο τον κόσμο.

Star Tribune – Steve Sack

De Standaard – Lectrr

Boston Globe – Dan Wasserman

Herald Sun – Mark Knight

Freelance – Carlos Latuff

Αγγελίνα Μάνου
γράφει #photos
