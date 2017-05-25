Η τρομοκρατική επίθεση στο Manchester μέσα από τρομακτικά ρεαλιστικά σκίτσα (Photos)

Η τρομοκρατική επίθεση στο Manchester μέσα από τρομακτικά ρεαλιστικά σκίτσα.

Από την τρομοκρατική επίθεση στα γραφεία του σατιρικού περιοδικού Charlie Hebdo το 2015, η ανταπόκριση των γελοιογραφιών έχει γίνει μια σημαντική έκφραση θλίψης και ελπίδας. Έτσι, μετά την τρομοκρατική επίθεση του Ισλαμικού Κράτους το βράδυ της Δευτέρας στο Manchester οι σκιτσογράφοι από όλο τον κόσμο έπιασαν τα μολύβια τους και αποτύπωσαν τη φρίκη, τον φόβο και την συμπαράσταση για το τραγικό γεγονός!

A post shared by Christian Adams (@adamstoon) on May 23, 2017 at 4:04am PDT

A post shared by The Telegraph (@telegraph) on May 23, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

Warren's Manchester cartoon in the Daily Telegraph. pic.twitter.com/VOkK3A0yGq

Steve Bell on the Manchester Arena attack – political cartoon gallery pic.twitter.com/YUgh2cjw0w

— Kulgan of Crydee (@KulganofCrydee) May 24, 2017

Another poignant cartoon today, this time in the Times pic.twitter.com/6hYisrCY1L

Πέρα από τις μεγάλες εφημερίδες σκίτσα κυκλοφόρησαν στα social media και από cartoonists από όλο τον κόσμο.

Boston Globe – Dan Wasserman

An Ariana Grande concert in Manchester is targeted by an Islamic suicide bomber. My cartoon @theheraldsun #ManchesterBombing pic.twitter.com/xPCJkwdHAl

— Mark Knight (@Knightcartoons) May 24, 2017