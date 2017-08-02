Αν θέλεις, βρίσκεις τρόπους: Παράλυτος άνδρας κάνει καθημερινά προπόνηση με τη σύντροφό του | Video

Όποιος θέλει, βρίσκει τρόπους λένε, κι όσο κλισέ κι αν σου ακούγεται αυτή η φράση, κρύβει μια μεγάλη αλήθεια! Ο Garrett Greer έμεινε παράλυτος το 2010, όμως, αυτό δεν τον εμποδίζει απ’ το να κάνει προπόνηση με την 31χρονη σύντροφό του, Jessica Arevalo, fitness star στα social media.
The only way I like to get spotted by @jessicaarevalo_ – She's been showing me new exercises but this was the best workout together so far!🙈 – Lateral raises 6 sets for 12 reps w/ 8 pound dumb bells🏋🏻 – P.S. We like to have fun hence our little dance at the end! Life is too short not to have fun!💃🏻 –
Οι δυο τους συναντήθηκαν το περασμένο Φθινόπωρο στην Καλιφόρνια κι από τότε έχουν φτιάξει μια online fitness κοινότητα, όπου ανεβάζουν videos απ’ τις προπονήσεις τους.
I now have my own gloves to travel with while I'm on the road! I travel often and can't always get to my gym so #NoExcuses I got my own gloves that allow me to grip free weights in hotel gyms or any gym. – I always stay at the Caesars palace while in Vegas but never actually came down to the gym. Let me tell you this gym is awesome definitely recommend! – Never take anything for granted. Always live in the moment and crush your goals!🙌🏼 –
Αν και ο Garrett δεν μπορεί να κινήσει το κάτω μέρος του σώματός του και έχει περιορισμένη λειτουργία στο άνω μέρος του σώματος, η ενίσχυση των τμημάτων του σώματος που μπορεί να ελέγξει, τον έκανε να νιώθει πιο υγιής. «Είναι καλό να κάνεις κάτι ενεργό», λέει ο ίδιος.
I feel like I've been making some progress in my core strength. Here I'm focusing on rotating my core and getting my shoulders around to each side. I love these medicine balls with straps for this exercise – makes it really easy for those with limited hand function. – Also shout out to my #AlmaMater #UCLA #Bruins @stancesocks – #WheelchairLife #SpinalCordInjury #Quadriplegic #Wheelchair #SCI
Η Jessica ενθάρρυνε τον Garrett να κάνει τις προπονήσεις του στο Instagram και πλέον οι δυο τους ανεβάζουν συνέχεια videos με τις προπονήσεις τους!