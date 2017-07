Σκυλάκι με ειδικές ανάγκες βρίσκει την ευτυχία στο πρόσωπο της νέας του φίλης! | Video

If this isn't cutest freaking thing you've seen in 2017 then I don't know what is!!! The first 5 minutes of being together 🤣 #instabesties #handicappedpets #handicappeddog #specialneeds #foster #fosteringsaveslives #adoptdontshop #rescue @barkshop @bark #dogs_of_world @thedodo @sniffandbarkens

A post shared by Scooty (@super_scooty) on Jun 29, 2017 at 8:38pm PDT