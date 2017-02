Σχέδια που θα σε κάνουν να ξαναγαπήσεις το γαλλικό manicure (Photos)

Another Throw Back #tbt one of my favorites (Thin French) 💕 @essiepolish Ballet Slippers & Good As Gold 🙌 The perfect combo for any day. My rings are from @mysassybella 💎 #essie #essielook #mysassybella #balletslippers #goodasgold #nails #nailart #nailartjan #pattern #frenchmani #classic #anyday #midrings #hudabeautynails

A post shared by 💕Arelis P.💕 (@nailsbyarelisp) on Jan 15, 2015 at 2:12pm PST