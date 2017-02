H Madonna συστήνει τις κόρες της στους θαυμαστές της- Video

There are 650 Orphans at Home of Hope where Estere and Stelle have lived for 4 years since they were 5 days old. Run by the generous and compassionate Rev. Chipeto and his daughter Lucy, Raising Malawi has been working with HOH for over 10 years since I met my son David there. If you would like to get involved by volunteering or donations go to. Raising Malawi.org . Every little bit helps!!! 🙏🏻💘🌺🌸🌼🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🦋🦋😘💘🎈♥️

