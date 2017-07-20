Η έμπρακτη απόδειξη ότι η Celine Dion είναι μια fashion diva | Videos

Η Celine Dion είναι μια τραγουδίστρια που έχει τον θαυμασμό όλων, όμως, έχει μια βασική θέση και στον χώρο της μόδας, καθώς θεωρείται μια fashion diva και το αποδεικνύει έμπρακτα!
Σε μια σειρά από videos, τα οποία αναρτήθηκαν στο Instagram του Vogue Magazine, η Celine Dion δείχνει πόσο κομψή είναι, φορώντας εκπληκτικά κομμάτια υψηλής ραπτικής σε μερικά από τα πιο περίεργα σημεία γύρω από το Παρίσι.
Εδώ δείχνει μερικές απ’ τις χορευτικές κινήσεις της, ενώ βρίσκεται στον Σηκουάνα, φορώντας ένα φόρεμα από τον οίκο Chanel:
Much like the title of Celine Dion’s hit francophone album, Encore un Soir, Chanel’s many-petaled evening look holds all the intrigue of a romantic night out in Paris. And in shades of dusky pink and blue, the haute couture ensemble is touched with the same dreamy palette as a sunset on the River Seine. Featuring @CelineDion in @chanelofficial Director @gvsgvs Fashion Editor @jordenbickham Hair @juliendys Makeup @patmcgrathreal Manicure @lorandymua Producer @kelmcgee23 for NAAKT House Production @prodn_artandcommerce Director of Photography @daniellucasbouquet Set Design @migsbento Post Production @dtouch_official
Με μια κόκκινη δημιουργία δια χειρός Valentino ποζάρει στο Ritz Paris:
With its precisely cut shoulder and floor-sweeping train, this deep russet velvet and lace dress has the awe-inspiring handwork and exactitude that we’ve come to expect from couture at Valentino. And as Celine Dion demonstrates here, that kind of grandeur will steal the spotlight in the most opulent of spaces. Featuring @celinedion in @maisonvalentino Director @gvsgvs Fashion Editor @jordenbickham Hair @juliendys Makeup @patmcgrathreal Manicure @lorandymua
Μια άλλη εκδοχή της Celine Dion ως… σεφ φορώντας Maison Martin Margiela:
The wild experimentation and fearless classicism of John Galliano’s couture designs for Maison Martin Marigela are right in line with Celine Dion’s brand of joie de vivre. Who else would have the gumption, or shall we say je ne sais quoi, to pull of his deconstructed elegance? Featuring @celinedion in @maisonmargiela and @rogervivier Director @gvsgvs Fashion Editor @jordenbickham Hair @juliendys Makeup @patmcgrathreal Manicure @lorandymua
Ξανά στη σουίτα της στο Ritz:
Giambattista Valli loves nothing more than rendering cotton candy as the most tempting fashion proposition. This season his cloud-like creation, the ultimate confection in pale pink tulle, was promptly whisked off the runway and into Celine Dion’s suite at the Ritz. Featuring @celinedion in @giambattistavalliparis Director @gvsgvs Fashion Editor @jordenbickham Hair @juliendys Makeup @patmcgrathreal Manicure @lorandymua Producer @kelmcgee23 for NAAKT House Production @prodn_artandcommerce Director of Photography @daniellucasbouquet Set Design @migsbento Post Production @dtouch_official
Άλλες εμφανίσεις της Celine Dion στο Παρίσι:
Celine Dion has a deep affinity for France’s most beloved couture house, and the hourglass New Look silhouette—first revealed to the world in 1947 and updated most recently by Maria Chiuri Grazia, Dior’s first female creative director—comes cut with Old World sophistication and tons of diva-worthy drama. Featuring @celinedion in @dior Director @gvsgvs Fashion Editor @jordenbickham Hair @juliendys Makeup @patmcgrathreal Manicure @lorandymua
Of all the divinely pretty looks in Rodarte’s first show in Paris, this intricately embellished jumpsuit had the most star power of them all. Coupled with the sublime floral headpieces of master hairstylist Julien D’ys, and the overall effect falls somewhere between heaven and Celine Dion’s couture-filled dressing room at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Featuring @celinedion in @rodarte Director @gvsgvs Fashion Editor @jordenbickham Hair @juliendys Makeup @patmcgrathreal Manicure @lorandymua