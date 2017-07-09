Τα golden retriever που θα σας κάνουν να τα ερωτευτείτε! (Videos)
Τα golden retriever που θα σας κάνουν να τα ερωτευτείτε! (Videos)

Αγγελίνα Μάνου
γράφει #pets

Τα golden retriever στα βίντεο παρακάτω μας υπενθυμίζουν γιατί θεωρούνται από πολλούς ως τα πιο αγαθά σκυλάκια στο κόσμο.

Αν είχες μια δύσκολη μέρα, κάτσε και δες τα βίντεο και σου εγγυόμαστε ότι θα γελάσεις με τη καρδιά σου.

Τα πιο υπέροχα παπούτσια

the cutest ducking pup around 😉 slippers from @alldogboots

A post shared by Oliver The Golden Retriever (@goldcoastollie) on

Ο θαυμασμός του ειδώλου του

When you ate horrible all weekend but your bathing suit still somehow fits and you're on your way to a pool party! Happy 4th everyone! 🎉🇺🇸🎉🇺🇸

A post shared by NEELY (@neely_and_we) on

Η αληθινή αγάπη

No need to come home Momma, Daddy and I are doing just fine 💁🏼

A post shared by The Life Of Scout (@lifeofscout_) on

Ο πιο έξυπνος σκύλος

Yo human with ya fancy thumbs get over here and turn this water bowl on

A post shared by Grayson (@graysongrowsup) on

Ο σκύλος που ζει τη ζωή του

Keep it 💯 y'all, cause these game day bibs are no joke! And I'd wear them all day every day if I could. Get the hook up at @alumnihallut for the last regular season game of the year his weekend! #sp #VOLS

A post shared by Ollie Vue The 3 Legged Golden (@ollievuesomuch) on

Εκείνος που επεξεργάζεται το καρότο

I LOVE carrots nowadays, but I used to be so unsure about them. Anyone else go through this?! #TBT #littleman #babysteps

A post shared by Granger 🦁 (@granger_the_golden) on

Το πιο γλυκό κουταβάκι

Watch Tv, build a fort, chase the tail, play ball. Busy busy busy Wednesday… #happyhumpday

A post shared by Howard (@life_of_howard) on

Βγαλμένο από ταινία

Waiting (Original music ft. @Maple.the.pup) [Snapchat at AcousticTrench to see the behind the scenes making of this]

A post shared by Trench (@acoustictrench) on

Ο αληθινός ροκ σταρ

Do I Wanna Know? /w @maple.the.pup on the drums 🐶😎 #ArcticMonkeys #throwback

A post shared by Trench (@acoustictrench) on

Μια ανάσα δροσιάς

Happy Swimday! 🐳

A post shared by Albus 🐾 (@goldenalbus) on

Ο ειδικός στην τεχνολογία

Fun & games 😂🐶🐟 #tbt #throwbackthursday

A post shared by @capecodpup on

Εκείνος που βαριέται τη ζωή του

You know, id rather not go for a walk today. 😒

A post shared by Oliver The Golden Retriever (@goldcoastollie) on


