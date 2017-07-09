Τα golden retriever που θα σας κάνουν να τα ερωτευτείτε! (Videos)

Τα golden retriever στα βίντεο παρακάτω μας υπενθυμίζουν γιατί θεωρούνται από πολλούς ως τα πιο αγαθά σκυλάκια στο κόσμο.
Αν είχες μια δύσκολη μέρα, κάτσε και δες τα βίντεο και σου εγγυόμαστε ότι θα γελάσεις με τη καρδιά σου.
the cutest ducking pup around 😉 slippers from @alldogboots
When you ate horrible all weekend but your bathing suit still somehow fits and you're on your way to a pool party! Happy 4th everyone! 🎉🇺🇸🎉🇺🇸
No need to come home Momma, Daddy and I are doing just fine 💁🏼
Yo human with ya fancy thumbs get over here and turn this water bowl on
Keep it 💯 y'all, cause these game day bibs are no joke! And I'd wear them all day every day if I could. Get the hook up at @alumnihallut for the last regular season game of the year his weekend! #sp #VOLS
I LOVE carrots nowadays, but I used to be so unsure about them. Anyone else go through this?! #TBT #littleman #babysteps
Watch Tv, build a fort, chase the tail, play ball. Busy busy busy Wednesday… #happyhumpday
Waiting (Original music ft. @Maple.the.pup) [Snapchat at AcousticTrench to see the behind the scenes making of this]
Do I Wanna Know? /w @maple.the.pup on the drums 🐶😎 #ArcticMonkeys #throwback
Fun & games 😂🐶🐟 #tbt #throwbackthursday
You know, id rather not go for a walk today. 😒
