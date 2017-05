Ο Σύρος καλλιτέχνης που «κάνει» πρόσφυγες τους ισχυρούς ηγέτες του πλανήτη!(pics)

#Repost @ayyamgallery QOTD: "Although I knew little about the internal world of those leaders, the countless, intimate hours I spent with them have taught me more than I could imagine. Just as easily as everything worth defending can become defenseless, moments of absolute powerlessness can give you superpowers” – Abdalla Al Omari describing his artwork ‘The Queue’, part of the painter’s upcoming exhibition ‘#thevulnerabilityseries at Ayyam Gallery Dubai (12, Alserkal Avenue) from 22 May – 6 July 2017. http://bit.ly/2olMBnE __________ Image: 'The Queue', 2016, oil and acrylic on canvas, 160 x 210 cm #obama #putin #cameron #kimjongun #alsissi #natanyahu #alassad #iran #painting #art #AbdallaAlOmari

A post shared by Abdalla Al Omari (@abdalla.omari) on Apr 18, 2017 at 2:22am PDT