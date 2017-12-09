Νέο χαρακτηριστικό στο Instagram που σου επιτρέπει να κρατήσεις τα stories για πάντα!

Νέο χαρακτηριστικό αποκάλυψε το Instagram και πλέον θα μπορείς να κρατήσεις στο προφίλ σου Stories που διαρκούν για πάντα.
Όλοι γνωρίζουμε το χαρακτηριστικό του Instagram που έχει αλλάξει τη ζωή των millenial και δεν είναι άλλο από τα Stories. Μόνο που αυτές οι ιστορίες μέχρι πρόσφατα ήταν διαθέσιμες στους ακολούθους σου μόνο για 24 ώρες.
Από σήμερα όμως οι χρήστες έχουν και μια νέα δυνατότητα. Το Instagram δημιούργησε την επιλογή «Stories Archive», όπου οι χρήστες θα μπορούν να αποθηκεύουν την ιστορία και να την βλέπουν μόνο οι ίδιοι. Σε περίπτωση που θέλεις να την βλέπουν και οι φίλοι σου θα πρέπει να επιλέξεις το «Stories Highlights», όπου η ιστορία γίνεται δημόσια και αποθηκεύεται άμεσα στο προφίλ κάθε χρήστη.
Παράλληλα, ο χρήστης δεν χρειάζεται να αποθηκεύει στη συσκευή του την φωτογραφία ή το βίντεο που δημοσίευσε ως Story, πριν εξαφανιστεί για πάντα.
Δεν ήταν λίγοι εκείνοι που παρατήρησαν ομοιότητες ανάμεσα στο νέο χαρακτηριστικό του Instagram με το αντίστοιχο «Memories», που έχει δημιουργήσει από πέρυσι το Snapchat.
Today we’re introducing two new tools to help you hold on to your favorite moments from Instagram Stories and share them in new ways that help you express yourself. Stories Highlights is a new part of your profile where you can show more of who you are through stories you’ve shared. And to help you build highlights, your stories will now automatically save into a private Stories Archive so you can easily relive them. Now you can group stories into highlights and feature them on your profile. To create a highlight, tap the “New” circle, choose stories from your archive, select a cover and give it a name. Your highlight will appear as a circle on your profile that can be played as a stand-alone story. Moving forward, your stories will automatically save to your Stories Archive. To see yours, tap the archive icon on your profile, then tap on any story to watch it. From there, you can add it to your current story, share it as a post or add it to a highlight on your profile. Only you can see your archived stories, and you can turn off auto-archiving at any time in your profile settings. To learn more about Stories Highlights and Stories Archive, check out help.instagram.com. Today’s updates are available as part of Instagram version 25 on iOS and Android. Video by @yelldesign