Αυτά ξέρει η Google και το Facebook για σένα

Μετά το σκάνδαλο Cambridge Analytica με την παραβίαση προσωπικών δεδομένων σε περισσότερα από 50 εκατομμύρια προφίλ στο Facebook, η απορία όλων ήταν: «Γιατί οι άνθρωποι εκπλήσσονται;».

Στον απόηχο του σκανδάλου, καλό είναι να γνωρίζει κάθε χρήστης τι ξέρουν οι online πλατφόρμες για εκείνον! Σίγουρα, περιμένεις ότι η Google και το Facebook γνωρίζουν εφαρμογές που χρησιμοποιείς ή τις αναζητήσεις που έχεις κάνει. Επιπλέον, φαντάζεσαι ότι το GPS τους δίνει τη δυνατότητα να γνωρίζουν ανά πάσα ώρα και στιγμή πού βρίσκεσαι… Τελικά, όμως, τι ξέρει η Google και το Facebook για σένα;

Σου μάθαμε ήδη τον τρόπο να κατεβάσεις το αρχείο που σου δείχνει όλες τις πληροφορίες που ξέρει το Facebook για σένα, τώρα ήρθε η ώρα να μάθεις και για την Google!

O χρήστης του Twitter, Dylan Curran, αποκάλυψε με μια σειρά από tweets ακριβώς όλα όσα ξέρουν Google και Facebook για σένα. Φυσικά, σ΄όλα αυτά έχεις δώσει από μόνος σου τη δυνατότητα πρόσβασης!

Εδώ μπορείς να κατεβάσεις το αρχείο με τις πληροφορίες που ξέρει η Google ενώ αν συνεχίσεις να διαβάζεις, θα δεις όσα αποκάλυψε ο Dylan Curran… Ετοιμάσου να μην θέλεις να ξαναχρησιμοποιήσεις το Διαδίκτυο!

Δες τα tweets του Curran και περιμένουμε τα σχόλιά σου, όπως επίσης και το πόσο -και εάν- τρομοκρατήθηκες!

1. https://t.co/1z255Zt1zf Google stores your location (if you have it turned on) every time you turn on your phone, and you can see a timeline from the first day you started using Google on your phone — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018

3. https://t.co/qFCgY6QLN5 Google stores search history across all your devices on a separate database, so even if you delete your search history and phone history, Google STILL stores everything until you go in and delete everything, and you have to do this on all devices — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018

5. Google stores information on every app and extension you use, how often you use them, where you use them, and who you use them to interact with (who do you talk to on facebook, what countries are you speaking with, what time you go to sleep at) https://t.co/RJeRlXhtdq — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018

6. https://t.co/5B6qxUvrJz Google stores ALL of your YouTube history, so they know whether you’re going to be a parent soon, if you’re a conservative, if you’re a progressive, if you’re Jewish, Christian, or Muslim, if you’re feeling depressed or suicidal, if you’re anorexic… — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018

7. Google offers an option to download all of the data it stores about you, I’ve requested to download it and the file is 5.5GB BIG, which is roughly 3 MILLION Word documents https://t.co/3Na4FxjNXk — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018

8. https://t.co/3Na4FxjNXk This link includes your bookmarks, emails, contacts, your Google Drive files, all of the above information, your YouTube videos, the photos you’ve taken on your phone, the businesses you’ve bought from, the products you’ve bought through Google… — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018

10. Facebook offers a similar option to download all your information, mine was roughly 600mb, which is roughly 400,000 Word documents — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018

11. This includes every message you’ve ever sent or been sent, every file you’ve ever sent or been sent, all the contacts in your phone, and all the audio messages you’ve ever sent or been sent pic.twitter.com/H8ng7bcyod — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018

12. Facebook also stores what it think you might be interested in based off the things you’ve liked and what you and your friends talk about (I apparently like the topic ‘Girl’) pic.twitter.com/fqKiNlfATO — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018

13. Somewhat pointlessly, they also store all the stickers you’ve ever sent on Facebook (I have no idea why they do this, it’s just a joke at this stage) pic.twitter.com/4F5sExbynf — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018

14. They also store every time you log into Facebook, where you logged in from, what time, and from what device pic.twitter.com/iWXSPm5Peh — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018

15. And they store all the applications you’ve ever had connected to your Facebook account, so they can guess I’m interested in politics and web and graphic design, that I was single between X and Y period with the installation of Tinder, and I got a HTC phone in November… pic.twitter.com/bkXruVZxLP — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018

17. This includes tracking where you are, what applications you have installed, when you use them, what you use them for, access to your webcam and microphone at any time, your contacts, your e-mails, your calendar, your call history, the messages you send and receive… — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018

18. The files you download, the games you play, your photos and videos, your music, your search history, your browsing history, even what RADIO stations you listen to — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018

19. This is one of the craziest things about the modern age, we would never let the government or a corporation put cameras/microphones in our homes or location trackers on us, but we just went ahead and did it ourselves because fuck it I want to watch cute dog videos — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018