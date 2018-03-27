Αυτά ξέρει η Google και το Facebook για σένα

Μετά το σκάνδαλο Cambridge Analytica με την παραβίαση προσωπικών δεδομένων σε περισσότερα από 50 εκατομμύρια προφίλ στο Facebook, η απορία όλων ήταν: «Γιατί οι άνθρωποι εκπλήσσονται;».

Στον απόηχο του σκανδάλου, καλό είναι να γνωρίζει κάθε χρήστης τι ξέρουν οι online πλατφόρμες για εκείνον! Σίγουρα, περιμένεις ότι η Google και το Facebook γνωρίζουν εφαρμογές που χρησιμοποιείς ή τις αναζητήσεις που έχεις κάνει. Επιπλέον, φαντάζεσαι ότι το GPS τους δίνει τη δυνατότητα να γνωρίζουν ανά πάσα ώρα και στιγμή πού βρίσκεσαι… Τελικά, όμως, τι ξέρει η Google και το Facebook για σένα;

Σου μάθαμε ήδη τον τρόπο να κατεβάσεις το αρχείο που σου δείχνει όλες τις πληροφορίες που ξέρει το Facebook για σένα, τώρα ήρθε η ώρα να μάθεις και για την Google!

O χρήστης του Twitter, Dylan Curran, αποκάλυψε με μια σειρά από tweets ακριβώς όλα όσα ξέρουν Google και Facebook για σένα. Φυσικά, σ΄όλα αυτά έχεις δώσει από μόνος σου τη δυνατότητα πρόσβασης!

Εδώ μπορείς να κατεβάσεις το αρχείο με τις πληροφορίες που ξέρει η Google ενώ αν συνεχίσεις να διαβάζεις, θα δεις όσα αποκάλυψε ο Dylan Curran… Ετοιμάσου να μην θέλεις να ξαναχρησιμοποιήσεις το Διαδίκτυο!

Δες τα tweets του Curran και περιμένουμε τα σχόλιά σου, όπως επίσης και το πόσο -και εάν- τρομοκρατήθηκες!

 

 

 

 

 

 

