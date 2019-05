Ο Tom Hanks παραδίδει μαθήματα για έναν επιτυχημένο γάμο!

View this post on Instagram

Today is my and @tomhanks 31st wedding anniversary!!! People often ask what is our secret to a long marriage. Well, I cowrote a song about this on my new album Halfway to Home!! It’s called The Spark. In any long term relationship, if you’re lucky, you started with a spark, that beautiful glimmer that ignites into a lasting love. Fires need to be tended to, stoked, added to, watched. As long as there is a spark you’ll always have a fire. I love you, Tom. Happy 31! #halfwaytohome #music #singer #songwriter #singersongwriter #love