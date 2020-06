Το smoothie της Cindy Crawford θα σε γεμίσει ενέργεια!

View this post on Instagram

Kickstarting my morning 🍌🥬🥛Here’s my my favorite at-home smoothie recipe, if you guys want to try it!⠀ ⠀ 1 cup almond milk⠀ 1/3 frozen banana⠀ 1 cup fresh spinach⠀ 10 fresh mint leaves⠀ 1 scoop protein⠀ 2 teaspoons of @WelleCo Superelixir Greens⠀ + Small handful cacao nibs