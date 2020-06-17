5 wellness Instagram accounts για να ακολουθήσεις σήμερα!

View this post on Instagram

CALL TO ACTION:⁣ ⁣ This past week, Ahmaud Arbery’s killers were arrested, but that does not mean justice has been served or that the work is over. ⁣ ⁣ ⁣⁣Although we are moved by the power that can be yielded when people come together and the runs posted near and far to honor this young person, as an organization we are calling upon our White and White Passing peers who consider themselves allys or accomplices. ⁣ ⁣ Ahmaud’s death comes at a pivitol point in our industry—the “wellness” industry as he was simply invoking his right to be well and was murdered for it. ⁣ ⁣ If you are a White or White Passing person who considers yourself an ally or accomplice, we need to know: how are you going to contribute to honor Ahmaud and all that he represents? How are you going to plan to fight for justice, not just for him, but for Black and Brown bodies? What is your plan on how you’re actively going to be anti-racist to contribute to the end of violence against Black bodies?⁣ ⁣ White silence = violence, so sound off below, we want to hear your plans….