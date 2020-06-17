Οι τελευταίοι μήνες είναι δύσκολοι για ολόκληρη την υφήλιο, η οποία παλεύει να διαχειριστεί την πανδημία του κορονοϊού, ενώ η δολοφονία του George Floyd συγκλόνισε και προβλημάτισε όλο τον κόσμο. Μ’ αυτά τα δεδομένα, είναι πολύ πιθανό κι εσύ να έχεις βιώσει μεγαλύτερο άγχος, ανασφάλεια, θλίψη. Και είναι απόλυτα λογικό. Σου έχουμε μιλήσει για πράγματα που μπορείς να κάνεις ώστε να διαχειριστείς τη νέα πραγματικότητα, και τώρα επανήλθαμε με περισσότερες προτάσεις. 5 wellness Instagram accounts για να ακολουθήσεις σήμερα ώστε να παίρνεις καθημερινά έμπνευση και να βλέπεις υλικό με νόημα που θα σε κάνει να βλέπεις τη μέρα αλλιώς.
Σ’ αυτά τα accounts που σου προτείνουμε να ακολουθήσεις θα βλέπεις ατάκες που θα σε γεμίζουν έμπνευση, θα διαβάζεις κείμενα που θα σε κάνουν να προβληματίζεσαι και να σκέφτεσαι τη ζωή διαφορετικά, ενώ θα δεις ότι σε μερικές μέρες θα λατρεύεις το feed σου ακόμα περισσότερο, καθώς δεν θα βλέπεις συνεχώς φωτογραφίες απ’ τις “υπέροχες” ζωές όλων, αλλά μηνύματα με ουσία!
5 wellness Instagram accounts για να ακολουθήσεις σήμερα!
diveinwell
Ένας χώρος για δημιουργία, για το χτίσιμο μιας κοινότητας, όμορφες ομιλίες, συνομιλίες και μια διάθεση για διαφορετικότητα στο wellness.
CALL TO ACTION: This past week, Ahmaud Arbery’s killers were arrested, but that does not mean justice has been served or that the work is over. Although we are moved by the power that can be yielded when people come together and the runs posted near and far to honor this young person, as an organization we are calling upon our White and White Passing peers who consider themselves allys or accomplices. Ahmaud’s death comes at a pivitol point in our industry—the “wellness” industry as he was simply invoking his right to be well and was murdered for it. If you are a White or White Passing person who considers yourself an ally or accomplice, we need to know: how are you going to contribute to honor Ahmaud and all that he represents? How are you going to plan to fight for justice, not just for him, but for Black and Brown bodies? What is your plan on how you’re actively going to be anti-racist to contribute to the end of violence against Black bodies? White silence = violence, so sound off below, we want to hear your plans….
thenapministry
Αυτό το account που δημιουργήθηκε το 2016 είναι αφιερωμένο στη μεγάλη σημασία του “nap”. Το να ξεκουράζεσαι είναι μια μορφή “αντίστασης” στους γρήγορους ρυθμούς της καθημερινότητας και σου προσθέτει χρόνια ζωής!
In solidarity. Rest. #napministry #thenapministry #restasresistance #restisresistance #sleep #rest #spiritualcare #healing #naps #napping #soulcare #selfcare #chicago #atlanta #performanceart #naptime #community #archive #spiritualdirection #reparations #joy #socialjustice #racialjustice #justice #communitycare #womanism #restisreparations
healhaus
Ένα πραγματικά πολύ ενδιαφέρον Instagram account, το οποίο ενημερώνει για τα καθημερινά yoga και meditation classes, τα οποία δυστυχώς γίνονται στην Αμερική, αλλά παράλληλα περιλαμβάνει posts με εμπνευσμένες ατάκες!
CIRCLE OF CARE FOR BLACK WOMXN // RSVP required to attend. Link in bio. The onslaught of violence against black bodies is especially traumatizing and dehumanizing for those of us who live the realities of what it means to be a black person day in and day out. We need safe spaces where we can share and lean on one another as we envision, organize and create new realities for ourselves and our children. Circle of Care for Black Womxn is a safe, life-giving support community for black womxn during tumultuous times to witness and bear witness to one another. The gathering will be guided by Thérèse Cator, Leadership Coach, Healer and Founder of Black Girls Breathe and you’ll lean on life-affirming tools such as meditation, breath, connection to lay your burdens down and invite deeper healing. This circle is open to all self-identified Black womxn.
thelovelandfoundation
Το συγκεκριμένο account θέλει να αποτελέσει ένα στήριγμα για τη μαύρη κοινότητα και το καταφέρνει πολύ καλά! Πολύ όμορφα posts, tips και wellness συμβουλές!
Starting therapy can be a long and arduous process. Finding your therapist can feel like a number of interviews which leave you drained and ready to give up. But, its when you get through that process and find your therapist, and hopefully the person who is really going to help you get into your own sh*t that growth can really happen, it just takes some labor of love to get there. @HelloDrJoy created @therapyforblackgirls for this very reason. To make that hard process of finding your therapist easier. Go check them out if you have not already! #CultivateHealing #LaborOfLove #Loveland #LovelandTherapyFund #TherapyForBlackGirls
sistaafya
Ξεκίνησε απ’ το Chicago το 2017 και στέλνει τα μηνύματα που θέλεις να βλέπεις καθημερινά!
