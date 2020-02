“Coming Home”: Θα νιώθεις αμέσως πιο ανάλαφρη μετά απ’ αυτό τον 16λεπτο διαλογισμό

View this post on Instagram

. . . We can do all the new years intentions we want. If deep down, we got resistances towards change, we easily fall back into our old pattern. . It takes balls to dive deep within and acknowledge where there is fear, blockages, wounds etc. It takes compassion for oneself, to be able to go through and heal, or whole. . . I won't say it's easy, but I can assert you it's worth it. And the quality of all our relationships derives from the depth, honesty and love you bring to yourself. . Photo credits: @kamilrutkowskiphotography