Όσα πιστεύεις για τον διαλογισμό είναι -μάλλον- λάθος!

. BUTTERFLY EFFECT. . . . Often, we tend to think of our work, efforts or doing is not good enough, to be shared with the world. We get caught up in doubts and worries of being criticized. However, the moment we shift our mind from the need of approval, to the positive impact we can make just by being us, the gravity alters. . . . What if, what the world needs, is your next wingflap? . . . . . . I don't own the rights of this picture. If you know the artists, please point him or her out.