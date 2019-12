Μετάτρεψε την ανασφάλεια σε αυτοπεποίθηση σε δύο λεπτά!

View this post on Instagram

Many of you know I was in Iceland for my birthday but I wasn’t simply there to celebrate the big 30. I was invited at The Women Leaders Global Forum where women leaders discussed and shared ideas and solutions on how to further advance society. Each year the Forum invites 450 leaders from around the globe, including Presidents and Prime Ministers and other public figures, as well as leaders from business, academia, civil society, arts and media. As the leading country on the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report, Iceland made the perfect host for this event. First the Presidents of Iceland welcomed us at his residence- then on my birthday I got to deliver a speech on how cancer led me to the body positive community and ultimately teaching girls that courage and strength and compassion will always be more important than looks. Every element of my work is focus on disability rights- so it was vital that I remind the audience that people with disability are THE most marginalized group: from earning less wages to accessibility issues. My mission is to break stereotypes about people with disabilities and bring disability inclusion to the forefront not just in visibility but for fair & authentic representation. Thank you to Women Political leaders (@wpleadersorg) Women Leaders global forum (@womenleadersgf) and the government of Iceland. #Reykjavik19, #PowerTogether #WomenLeadersIceland #mamacax ____________________________________________