Η Michelle Obama δίνει τις καλύτερες συμβουλές για την απομόνωση!

These past few weeks have been scary and difficult for many of us. We just don’t have a roadmap for what we’re currently experiencing—that in and of itself can bring up feelings of anxiety, loneliness, and fear. Not to mention the worry we feel about the health and safety of our parents, children, and loved ones and the financial security of so many families. Whatever you’re going through right now, I want you to know you aren’t alone. Even as we practice social distancing, this new normal is something we are figuring out together. As for me, I know when I’m feeling overwhelmed that picking up the phone and calling one of my girlfriends can work wonders. I also know staying close to my community helps me to feel connected and strong. If you’re not sure what that looks like these days, I’ve offered a few suggestions to get you started. But this is by no means an exhaustive list! Add your comment below with the ways you’re showing up for your community during these tough times. And don’t forget: It’s okay to take a breath, too. Be gentle with yourself. Log off when you need to, take a break if you can, and let others know when you’d like a little help. Illustrations: @grantagold Graphics: @linseyfields