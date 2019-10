Χωρίς αυτά τα 5 όρια στη ζωή σου, δεν θα είσαι ποτέ ψυχικά υγιής

View this post on Instagram

The other day I posted about how to respond to push back on boundaries. So many of you were saying you didn’t even know what boundaries to set. I realized I needed to create a basics around boundaries. So here it is. If you’re like me, you might have lived a significant part of your adult life without boundaries. This is normal. Many of us grow up in within codependency, where we don’t see people setting and keeping boundaries. In short, boundaries are our own personal limits. They are clear and direct, and tell people in our lives how to treat us. There are many different kind of boundaries including emotional, material, time/energy boundaries, mental and physical. Setting boundaries is a PRACTICE. It’s a practice of self love that allows us to reclaim our right to protect our energy. It’s scary at first, but with time it brings confidence, clarity, and peace into our lives. Which boundary is the toughest for you? #selfhealers