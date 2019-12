Τα hair color trends του 2020: Αυτά αγαπήσαμε!

View this post on Instagram

🔮Violet Ice🔮 because sometimes you just need to trade your blonde in for some lilac shades🥰🥰 @pulpriothair lightener with 20vol + @brazilianbondbuilder to lift Roots👉🏻 Velvet, Jam, Aquatic Ends👉🏻 Nevermore, Mercury, Clear @framar tools @biolage Acidic Milk Rinse finish ✌🏻Happy Thursday✌🏻 #cgannhair