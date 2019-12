Πώς να φτιάξεις τα μαλλιά σου για το ρεβεγιόν αν δεν έκλεισες κομμωτήριο

View this post on Instagram

Hair porosity is a marker of your hair’s ability to absorb substances like products, oils, and moisture💦 ◾️Low hair porosity means that your hair DOES NOT allow for easy absorption into the hair shaft. ◾️High porosity means that your hair DOES allow for easy absorption into the hair shaft. ◾️That’s why it’s V necessary to tailor your products to your hair porosity. ♦️Tap the link in bio for a roundup of products best for high, medium, and low porosity hair