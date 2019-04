Ποιο είναι το νέο trend στα μαλλιά που προτείνουν οι hairstylists για το Καλοκαίρι;

View this post on Instagram

I have designed a Colour Course for Afro and Multi Textured Hair . With modern cool techniques that are respectful and gentle to the hair texture . After writing my opinion piece for @creativeheadmag ( link in bio ) I thought how can I complain about the fact that less than 1% of Uk Salons cater for Afro hair when I do not offer a course myself ? Mine will talk through theory to gain an understanding of the hair texture then demo modern techniques in Hand-painting and tone blending . I’ve been creating blends & glazes within my trend work with @wellahairuk that have led the models to ask .. where can I get this done ? My hair feels so great … I’ve been using @wellahairuk colours and glazes that glisten and makes the texture come alive . so here we go . Interested ? Dates coming soon 🖤 #texturedhair #naturalhair #curlyafro #curlynaturalhair