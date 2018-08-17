Instagram vs Real Life: Θα μπορούσες να το χαρακτηρίσεις το πιο όμορφο beauty trend για το 2018

Άλλο ένα νέο έρχεται στον χώρο της ομορφιάς…Μην ρωτήσεις από πού! Σκέψου λίγο περισσότερο… από το Instagram φυσικά. Είναι ένα beauty trend που θα σε βγάλει από τον ψεύτικο beauty κόσμο του Instagram και θα σου δείξει την πραγματικότητα.
Οι περισσότερες φωτογραφίες στο Instagram που δημοσιεύουν οι beauty junkies είναι επεξεργασμένες με διάφορα προγράμματα επεξεργασίας φωτογραφίας, αλλά και με κάποια από τα φίλτρα ή αλλαγές στον φωτισμό από τις επιλογές που σου δίνει το Instagram (αλλαγές που σε κάνουν να μοιάζεις άλλος άνθρωπος). Όμως, το νέο beauty trend θα μπορούσες να το χαρακτηρίσεις ως το πιο όμορφο για το 2018!
Το καινούργιο trend είναι μια τάση που ξεκίνησε τον τελευταίο καιρό από το Instagram. Έχει σκοπό να σου δείξει πώς είναι όλοι σου οι αγαπημένοι youtube ή make-up artists με χωρίς make-up.
El día de ayer en las historias de @fabiansesen les pregunté si les gustaría que hiciera este “ reto “ y muchas personas me dijeron que lo haga y lo hice ! ✨ Nada fuera de lo común pero si fue algo complejo ¡¡¡no sabía qué tan dedicado es maquillar nuestro propio rostro!!! Aquí está el reto! Les pido muchos likes, esta inspiración se la debo @jamescharles @dom.skii @abbyrobertsartistry ——— Yesterday in @fabiansesen stories .. I asked them if they would like me to do this "challenge" and many people told me to do it and I did it! ✨ Nothing unusual but if it was something complex , I did not know how dedicated it is to make up our own faces !!! Here is the challenge! I ask you many likes, this inspiration @jamescharles @dom.skii @abbyrobertsartistry
Για να το κάνουν αυτό, σχηματίζουν ένα eye look (που τους αρέσει) στο ένα από τα δυο μάτια, και στην συνέχεια ζωγραφίζουν ένα ρεαλιστικό πλαίσιο Instagram (όπως ακριβώς το βλέπεις και εσύ μέσα από το κινητό σου) στην περιοχή γύρω από τα μάτια σου μέχρι και πιο πάνω από το φρύδι.
"Instagram vs Real Life" makeup – is ALL OVER the social media platform. The trend involves creating a makeup look on one part of the face, outlining it with a realistic Instagram frame, and leaving the rest of the face natural. The end result mimics a real life Instagram selfie, within another selfie. @Dom.skii started the trend last month with his post titled "picture perfect". His look, which resembled Insta-ception, has inspired other artists to try the trend. These posts are shining a spotlight on the work, lighting and possible editing that goes into creating a flawless selfie that may be difficult to recreate and helping spread the word that makeup doesn't have to be picture perfect. 🖤 READ OUR NEWEST BLOG FOR MORE ALONG WITH FEATURED ARTISTS RECREATING THE LOOK USING MEHRON!! (Link in bio 👆🏽) Features artists on blog: @beautyinthe_shadows @riley.visuals @ryankellymua @samuel.rayy @minniemcgee @beautybyxcait @flawless_by_tenisha @wildroseartistry @blondiebeauty_12 @bambiglows @aalexandriabishop @courtneyleighhollins @torimichellemua @jessgonzalezmua #pictureperfect #instaception #mehrongirl #mehronboy #mehronmakeup
Το διπλανό μάτι αλλά και γενικά όλο το πρόσωπο είναι χωρίς καμία «σταγόνα» make-up, όπως είναι στην πραγματική ζωή. Το συγκεκριμένο beauty trend,θέλει να σου κάνει την σύγκριση της πραγματική ζωής με την ψεύτικη ζωή, που μπορεί να βλέπεις καθημερινά μέσα από το Διαδίκτυο ή το Instagram.
📸Insta-ception📸 Here’s the look I did on my livestream last night inspired by my good sis @dom.skii , this is all makeup except from the profile picture and name! We also went with a instagram logo colour scheme! Products used: @makeuprevolution @makeuprevolutionusa c1 concealer @sugarpill @shrinkle tako, poison plum, velocity, butter cupcake @morphebrushes 35B palette @suvabeauty hydra liner in space panda and grease @eldorafalseeyelashes m111, c175 @nyxcosmetics @nyxcosmetics_uk bad to the bone lid lingerie, milk jumbo eye pencil @anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina medium brown dipbrow @inglot_usa 76 gel liner Wig from @uniwigs #motd#instamakeup #inglot #abhdipbrow #abhcosmetics #anastasiabrows #anastasiabeverlyhills #norvina #nyxcosmetics #nyxcosmetics_uk #eldorafalseeyelashes #suvabeauty #morphebrushes #morphe #morphegirl #sugarpill #makeuprevolution #revolutionmakeup #pictureperfectchallenge #undiscovered_muas#bbdaretoshare #wakeupandmakeup #eotd#hudabeauty#makeuptrend @instagram #instaception
Οι περισσότεροι απ’ αυτούς που έχουν ξεκινήσει αυτό το beauty trend έχουν χιλιάδες οπαδούς στο Instagram, όμως, παράλληλα έχουν κι ένα ισχυρό ταλέντο στο make-up και γενικότερα στην ομορφιά, ένα ταλέντο που ίσως δεν μπορεί να το ανταγωνιστεί κανείς!
PICTURE PERFECT 📷🌈 happy national sisters day, sisters!! we hit 7m on youtube today & are so close to hitting it here on ig too!!!!! I can’t thank u enough for all of your love and support throughout the past few years. you have changed my life and I owe u guys everything. 💞 ily ____ credit to @dom.skii & @abbyrobertsartistry for look inspiration 😊
Εσένα πως σου φαίνεται αυτό το νέο beauty trend; Δεν σου προτείνω να το δοκιμάσεις και μετά να βγεις για πότο ή για φαγητό, αλλά γιατί όχι να μην το δοκιμάσεις στο σπίτι με τις φίλες σου, σαν ένα beauty παιχνίδι;
