Instagram vs Real Life: Θα μπορούσες να το χαρακτηρίσεις το πιο όμορφο beauty trend για το 2018

El día de ayer en las historias de @fabiansesen les pregunté si les gustaría que hiciera este “ reto “ y muchas personas me dijeron que lo haga y lo hice ! ✨ Nada fuera de lo común pero si fue algo complejo ¡¡¡no sabía qué tan dedicado es maquillar nuestro propio rostro!!! Aquí está el reto! Les pido muchos likes, esta inspiración se la debo @jamescharles @dom.skii @abbyrobertsartistry ——— Yesterday in @fabiansesen stories .. I asked them if they would like me to do this "challenge" and many people told me to do it and I did it! ✨ Nothing unusual but if it was something complex , I did not know how dedicated it is to make up our own faces !!! Here is the challenge! I ask you many likes, this inspiration @jamescharles @dom.skii @abbyrobertsartistry

A post shared by FABIÁN SESÉN STUDIO (@fabiansesenstudio) on Aug 13, 2018 at 3:59pm PDT