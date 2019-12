Beauty bloggers μας δείχνουν την απόλυτη τάση για το βραδινό μακιγιάζ!

View this post on Instagram

Tbh I feel festive as heck right now because it is tis the season as heck right now. I’m sharing a link to my eyeliner with @liketoknow.it #liketkit http://liketk.it/2tBlM Screenshot or 'like' this pic to shop the product details from the LIKEtoKNOW.it app, available now from the App Store!