Ξέρεις τι είναι το cosplay; Ήρθε η ώρα να μάθεις απ’ την μετρ του είδους, την Jasmine James, ή αλλιώς Cutie Pie Sensei, όπως είναι το παρατσούκλι της!
Τι είναι το cosplay;
Το cosplay, από τη σύμπτυξη των αγγλικών λέξεων costume play, είναι παράσταση μίμησης κοστούμια χαρακτήρων από διάφορα είδη τέχνης, συνήθως βιντεοπαιχνιδιών, κόμικ, μάνγκα ή άνιμε.
Πολλές φορές μπερδεύεται με τις απόκριες και το Halloween, ωστόσο δεν σχετίζεται με αυτά. Τα κοστούμια cosplay είναι υψηλής ποιότητας και τιμής, και θεωρούνται σπάνια και δυσεύρετα. Σε αντίθεση με τις αποκριάτικες ενδυμασίες, τα κοστούμια του cosplay αποτυπώνουν την κάθε λεπτομέρεια της φιγούρας από την οποία αντλούν έμπνευση, και χρησιμοποιούνται σε διαγωνισμούς και εκδηλώσεις, ακόμα και για επαγγελματικούς σκοπούς.
Αφού έμαθες τι είναι το cosplay, ήρθε η ώρα να μάθεις και τη Jasmine James, η οποία είναι μια μετρ του cosplay, αφού σχεδιάζει απίστευτα κοστούμια! Κάθε της εμφάνιση είναι σαν να έχει βγει από ταινία του Χόλιγουντ.
Η Jasmine είναι πολύ ταλαντούχα και παίρνει πολύ σοβαρά αυτό που κάνει. Μελετά με πολύ μεγάλη προσοχή το σχέδιο που πρόκειται να κάνει, κάνει έρευνα για τα υλικά που θα χρησιμοποιήσει και εννοείται τα φτιάχνει όλα μόνη της!
Εννοείται πως ένα κοστούμι δεν μπορεί να σταθεί χωρίς τα κατάλληλα μαλλιά και μακιγιάζ: Γι’ αυτό βρίσκει τις καλύτερες παρούκες και βάφεται αναλόγως για να μεταμορφωθεί με ακρίβεια στην κάθε ηρωίδα.
Wonder Woman
Aight so let’s have a conversation here. You see that beautiful GLOWING goddess on the left? That there is the amazing @panteronacosplay. Me, CutiePie, I’m the one on the right. . . . We’ve been talking (yes cosplayers talk to each other) and just cannot quite understand a problem a lot of people are seeming to have. If you look at us, yes we are both cosplaying Wonder Woman, and yes we are both the same skin tone. But we are clearly two different people, with different faces and different costumes. Yet somehow, we are constantly being tagged as the other person in photos. White cosplayers cosplay as Wonder Woman all the time and do not have the issue of people not being able to tell them apart, even if they are all the same shade. They don’t have the problem of people thinking “they all look alike”. We both put in a lot of work into being kick ass wonder women and it can get frustrating when people reduce you down to “that one black chick who did that WW cosplay”. There are tons of us in the community, probably as many as white cosplayers, yet y’all somehow can only remember two, and interchange us to be the same person. This is why visibility of multiple black cosplayers is important (like #28daysofblackcosplay). Do better. Be better. And damn at least double check your sources. . . . #wonderwoman #cosplay #wonderwomancosplay #blackcosplay
I have nothing new, but @candidjohnkim did remind me that I cosplayed Wonder Woman (Diana) once upon a time lol. It was like forever ago haha. Eventually I wanna put Nubia on my list too, I’ve just been so busy uggghhhh. . . . . Photo by @candidjohnkim at NYCC2017, Costume made by me! . . . #wonderwoman #dianaprince #dccomics #dccosplay #justiceleague #justiceleaguecosplay #wonderwomancosplay #blackcosplay #blackcosplayer #28daysofblackcosplay #cosplay
Starfire από τους Titans
SO EXCITED to be posting this Starfire pic cuz I think it turned out so🔥🔥🔥!! Both @idruthat and I worked on the editing for this one (I keep telling y’all I’m an artist and one day y’all will believe me) and he took the original photo. I’m definitely gonna be selling this one as a print at #blerdcon so just be ready 😉 . OH and make sure to swipe to see more 🙂 I hate IG copping ugghhhh . . . #starfire #photoedit #titans #teentitans #youngjustice #starfirecosplay #teentitanscosplay
Πριγκίπισσα Jasmine
Full photo of my Khal Jasmine mashup cosplay taken by @worldofgwendana . . . . I’ve been MIA guys I’m sorry. I thought DragonCon would be the end of my busy season but alas, opportunity came a-knockin’ so I’m busy once more lol. . . . #cosplay #princessjasminecosplay #princessjasmine #aladdin #aladdincosplay #gameofthrones #got #gotcosplay #khaldrogo #khaleesi #khaldrogocosplay #mashup #cosplaymashup
Shuri από την ταινία Black Panther
When you do a new hairstyle for your Shuri cosplay and end up looking like Princess Leia and Shuri at the same time 😂😂😂 At least both are royalty and Disney properties right?? 🤣 . . . My meetup is about to commence at 12:30! Hope to see you there!! Also remember the Marvel costume contest is at 5:30 ♥️♥️♥️. . . . P.s.: do you like the new cape? . . . #blackpanthercosplay #blackpanther #shuri #shuricosplay #cosplay #blackcosplay #marvel #marvelcosplay #wakandaforever
Gamora από το Guardians of the Galaxy
Finally got around to actually making a Gamora cosplay (instead of just the bodypaint). I technically still don’t have a jacket buuuuuuut we’ll get there. Wanted to post something else since it’s #Endgame weekend!. . . ALSO big news!! I’m officially part of the @cosplay_only fam! Thanks so much for having me, and you guys should totally check them out cuz their page is DOPE ♥️ . . . . Remember, #dontspoiltheendgame or else I will yeet you off this page faster than Thanos did Gamora off that cliff. . . . . #blackcosplayer #marvel #marvelcosplay #cosplay #gamora #gamoracosplay #guardians #guardiansofthegalaxy #blackcosplayerhere #sidebyside #cosplayvscharacter
Captain Marvel
I CAN FINALLY TALK ABOUT IT YESSSSSSS!!! I’ve been so MIA for the past couple of months because I got the AWESOME chance to work with @marvel on their newest #marvelbecoming episode to make a Captain Marvel cosplay alongside @pitchforkcosplay and @sharonrosecosplay !!! ⠀ ⠀ This has been a freakin journey, and involved a lot of “firsts” for me in terms of getting out of my comfort zone. It is my first time sewing leather (and the whole thing is made from it) or trying to do anything remotely screen accurate. It was super challenging but I’m really proud of how all of our costumes came out! Thank you so much @marvel for the opportunity and definitely go check out the video on their pages♥️❤️♥️⠀ ⠀ #marvel #marvelbecoming #captainmarvel #captainmarvelcosplay #cosplay #blackcosplay #blackcosplayer #cosplaygirl #marvelcosplay