Ξέρεις τι είναι το cosplay; Ήρθε η ώρα να μάθεις!

Aight so let’s have a conversation here. You see that beautiful GLOWING goddess on the left? That there is the amazing @panteronacosplay. Me, CutiePie, I’m the one on the right. . . . We’ve been talking (yes cosplayers talk to each other) and just cannot quite understand a problem a lot of people are seeming to have. If you look at us, yes we are both cosplaying Wonder Woman, and yes we are both the same skin tone. But we are clearly two different people, with different faces and different costumes. Yet somehow, we are constantly being tagged as the other person in photos. White cosplayers cosplay as Wonder Woman all the time and do not have the issue of people not being able to tell them apart, even if they are all the same shade. They don’t have the problem of people thinking “they all look alike”. We both put in a lot of work into being kick ass wonder women and it can get frustrating when people reduce you down to “that one black chick who did that WW cosplay”. There are tons of us in the community, probably as many as white cosplayers, yet y’all somehow can only remember two, and interchange us to be the same person. This is why visibility of multiple black cosplayers is important (like #28daysofblackcosplay). Do better. Be better. And damn at least double check your sources. . . . #wonderwoman #cosplay #wonderwomancosplay #blackcosplay