Ξέρεις τι είναι το cosplay; Ήρθε η ώρα να μάθεις απ’ την μετρ του είδους, την Jasmine James, ή αλλιώς Cutie Pie Sensei, όπως είναι το παρατσούκλι της!

Τι είναι το cosplay;

Το cosplay, από τη σύμπτυξη των αγγλικών λέξεων costume play, είναι παράσταση μίμησης κοστούμια χαρακτήρων από διάφορα είδη τέχνης, συνήθως βιντεοπαιχνιδιών, κόμικ, μάνγκα ή άνιμε.

Πολλές φορές μπερδεύεται με τις απόκριες και το Halloween, ωστόσο δεν σχετίζεται με αυτά. Τα κοστούμια cosplay είναι υψηλής ποιότητας και τιμής, και θεωρούνται σπάνια και δυσεύρετα. Σε αντίθεση με τις αποκριάτικες ενδυμασίες, τα κοστούμια του cosplay αποτυπώνουν την κάθε λεπτομέρεια της φιγούρας από την οποία αντλούν έμπνευση, και χρησιμοποιούνται σε διαγωνισμούς και εκδηλώσεις, ακόμα και για επαγγελματικούς σκοπούς.

Αφού έμαθες τι είναι το cosplay, ήρθε η ώρα να μάθεις και τη Jasmine James, η οποία είναι μια μετρ του cosplay, αφού σχεδιάζει απίστευτα κοστούμια! Κάθε της εμφάνιση είναι σαν να έχει βγει από ταινία του Χόλιγουντ.

Η Jasmine είναι πολύ ταλαντούχα και παίρνει πολύ σοβαρά αυτό που κάνει. Μελετά με πολύ μεγάλη προσοχή το σχέδιο που πρόκειται να κάνει, κάνει έρευνα για τα υλικά που θα χρησιμοποιήσει και εννοείται τα φτιάχνει όλα μόνη της!

Εννοείται πως ένα κοστούμι δεν μπορεί να σταθεί χωρίς τα κατάλληλα μαλλιά και μακιγιάζ: Γι’ αυτό βρίσκει τις καλύτερες παρούκες και βάφεται αναλόγως για να μεταμορφωθεί με ακρίβεια στην κάθε ηρωίδα.

Wonder Woman

Aight so let’s have a conversation here. You see that beautiful GLOWING goddess on the left? That there is the amazing @panteronacosplay. Me, CutiePie, I’m the one on the right. . . . We’ve been talking (yes cosplayers talk to each other) and just cannot quite understand a problem a lot of people are seeming to have. If you look at us, yes we are both cosplaying Wonder Woman, and yes we are both the same skin tone. But we are clearly two different people, with different faces and different costumes. Yet somehow, we are constantly being tagged as the other person in photos. White cosplayers cosplay as Wonder Woman all the time and do not have the issue of people not being able to tell them apart, even if they are all the same shade. They don’t have the problem of people thinking “they all look alike”. We both put in a lot of work into being kick ass wonder women and it can get frustrating when people reduce you down to “that one black chick who did that WW cosplay”. There are tons of us in the community, probably as many as white cosplayers, yet y’all somehow can only remember two, and interchange us to be the same person. This is why visibility of multiple black cosplayers is important (like #28daysofblackcosplay). Do better. Be better. And damn at least double check your sources. . . . #wonderwoman #cosplay #wonderwomancosplay #blackcosplay

Starfire από τους Titans

Πριγκίπισσα Jasmine

Shuri από την ταινία Black Panther

Gamora από το Guardians of the Galaxy

Captain Marvel

I CAN FINALLY TALK ABOUT IT YESSSSSSS!!! I’ve been so MIA for the past couple of months because I got the AWESOME chance to work with @marvel on their newest #marvelbecoming episode to make a Captain Marvel cosplay alongside @pitchforkcosplay and @sharonrosecosplay !!! ⠀ ⠀ This has been a freakin journey, and involved a lot of “firsts” for me in terms of getting out of my comfort zone. It is my first time sewing leather (and the whole thing is made from it) or trying to do anything remotely screen accurate. It was super challenging but I’m really proud of how all of our costumes came out! Thank you so much @marvel for the opportunity and definitely go check out the video on their pages♥️❤️♥️⠀ ⠀ #marvel #marvelbecoming #captainmarvel #captainmarvelcosplay #cosplay #blackcosplay #blackcosplayer #cosplaygirl #marvelcosplay

Πριγκίπισσα Kida από την ταινία «Atlantis»

Photo: Instagram account/ cutiepiesensei

