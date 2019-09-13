Βγάζουν φωτογραφίες στην άκρη του γκρεμού για μερικές χιλιάδες likes | Photos

Ένα ζευγάρι travel influencer βγάζει τις πιο τρομακτικές φωτογραφίες αφού στην πραγματικότητα κρέμονται από το χείλος του γκρεμού αλλά δεν το θεωρούν καθόλου χαζό κι ανόητο… Οι φωτογραφίες στην άκρη του γκρεμού για μερικές χιλιάδες likes. 

Ναι, ορισμένες φορές το παρακάνουμε και βάζουμε τη ζωή μας σε κίνδυνο. Πόσες φορές δεν έχουμε ακούσει για ανθρώπους που πήγαν να βγάλουν μια φώτο στην άκρη του γκρεμού κι έπεσαν; Πολλές.

Παρ΄όλο αυτά, το συγκεκριμένο ζευγάρι στο Instagram, η Kelly και ο Kody δεν πτοούνται. Βγάζουν φωτογραφίες στην άκρη του γκρεμού και το διασκεδάζουν.

Έχουν 176 χιλιάδες followers και ποστάρουν διαρκώς φωτογραφίες από ταξίδια. Και όλα ωραία και καλά… αλλά ορισμένες από αυτές τις φωτογραφίες είναι πραγματικά επικίνδυνες.

Μια φωτογραφία στις 28 Αυγούστου προκάλεσε ποικίλες αντιδράσεις αφού η κοπέλα πραγματικά κρέμεται στον αέρα στην άκρη του γκρεμού και την κρατάει ο σύντροφός της.

Στη λεζάντα της φωτογραφίας προτρέπουν τον κόσμο να παίρνουν ρίσκα στη ζωή του και να μη φοβούνται να τη ζήσουν. Φυσικά, τα αρνητικά σχόλια έπεσαν βροχή.

«Είναι τόσο χαζό που δεν μπορώ να το πιστέψω, ότι ρισκάρετε τη ζωή σας απλά για να τραβήξετε την  προσοχή», έγραψε κάποιο ενώ ένας άλλος αναρωτήθηκε: «πιστεύεις είναι καλή ιδέα το να προτρέπεις τους άλλους να διακινδυνεύουν τη ζωή τους;».

Το ζευγάρι απάντησε πως όλοι είναι υπεύθυνοι για τις προσωπικές μας επιλογές».  Μιλώντας στο Insider, η couple influencers υποστήριξαν ότι η λήψη αυτής της φωτογραφίας δεν ήταν επικίνδυνη και ότι είχαν διασφαλίσει ότι και οι δύο ήταν ασφαλείς.

Όπως έχουμε πει και στο παρελθόν, μας αρέσει να ωθούμε την δημιουργικότητά μας και να παίζουμε με την προοπτική (σ.σ. του χώρου). Δεν είναι επικίνδυνο. Δεν θα διακινδυνεύαμε ποτέ τη ζωή μας

Ωστόσο, ορισμένοι πιο παρατηρητικοί αναφέρουν πως πρόκειται για Photoshop και η φωτογραφία αυτή δεν ανταποκρίνεται στην πραγματικότητα.

Γενικά το ζευγάρι έχει μια τάση να φωτογραφίζεται στα άκρα καθώς δεν ήταν η πρώτη φορά που είδαμε μια παρόμοια φωτογραφία.

«Πρέπει να είμαστε πρόθυμοι να εμπιστευόμαστε ο ένας τον άλλον, να είμαστε ειλικρινείς και υποστηρικτικοί. Ο μόνος τρόπος να ισορροπήσεις σε μια σχέση είναι να το κάνετε μαζί κρατώντας ο ένας των άλλον σε ένα high standard και χωρίς να αφήσετε τον άλλον να πέσει», γράφει στη λεζάντα της φωτογραφίας.

Σε μια ακόμη φωτογραφία, η γυναίκα κρέμεται από την άκρη μιας πισίνας που βρίσκεται σε μεγάλο υψόμετρο και την κρατά απλά ο σύντροφός της από τους ώμους.

Σχολιάζοντας τη συγκεκριμένη φωτογραφία, το ζευγάρι είπε πως είναι οφθαλμαπάτη καθώς υπήρχε ένα εξόγκωμα στο τοίχωμα και μια άλλη πισίνα κάτω από την Kelly.

Δες σε ποιους δρόμους απαγορεύονται οι φωτογραφίες για το Instagram!

Ωστόσο, και αυτό δεν είναι θετικό καθώς είναι influencers και μπορεί κόσμος και νεαρά ζευγάρια να εμπνέονται και να προσπαθήσουν να βγάλουν παρόμοιες φωτογραφίες. ΜΗΝ ΤΟ ΚΑΝΕΤΕ ΠΟΤΕ.

Γιατί απλά κινδυνεύεις τη ζωή σου για μια φωτογραφία στο Instagram και λίγη προσοχή παραπάνω. Αξίζει;

🇺🇸 Our greatest strength in life, our most important principle, is discernment. Only you can know your body, feel the space around you and understand your capabilities. We would all do well to remember this, knowing that not every action, style or path we witness through others is or should be, replicated. At the end of the day we are to hold ourselves accountable for the decisions that we make. ※ 🇵🇦 La mejor fortaleza en la vida, el moral más importante, es discernimiento. Solo puedes entender tu cuerpo, sentir el espacio que te rodea y comprender tus capacidades. Haríamos bien en recorder este, sabiendo que no toda acción, estilo o camino que presenciamos por otros es o debe ser, replicado. Al final del dia, somos responsables de las decisiones que hacemos. ※ Thank you @kayonjungleresort for an unforgettable experience! ※ ※ #balitravel #couplesgoals #ilovetravel #bestplaces #baligasm #ubud #balitravel #novios #junglelife #viajeros #wetravel #travelinspo #adventurous #indonesiaparadise #speechlessplaces #infinitypool #welltraveled #earthpix #baliholiday

Γενικά οι γκρεμοί ίσως είναι το αγαπημένο τους μέρος για φωτογραφίες.

Άλλωστε πλέον τα ταξίδια είναι όλη τους η ζωή. Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες το ζευγάρι παραιτήθηκε από τη δουλειά τους στις ΗΠΑ για να κάνει ταξίδι και μέχρι στιγμής έχουν ταξιδέψει σε 31 χώρες μαζί.

We thought this spot would be a great place to see the sunrise, and we were right! We sat here and watched the sun come up over the amazing city of Budapest and the Danube and it was nothing short of epic 🙌🏼. When was the last time you were up for a sunrise? ※ ※ ※ #letsgoeverywhere #doyoutravel #travelwithus #couplesofinstagram #coupletime #sunrise #worldtravel #peoplescreative #exploretocreate #travelawesome #welivetoexplore #travelpartner #speechlessplaces #coupleswhotravel #aroundtheworld #travelapproach #lifewelltravelled #goodforyoursoul #postcardfromtheworld #travelbug #travelinspiration #inspire #traveldeeper #letswander #citylife #traveltheworld #eurotrip #budapest #neverstopexploring

Establish yourself in what resonates with your individuality and creativity, ensuring your daily routine is inundated with the experiences that make you want to move forward. Your life is too precious to not be of your own design. If you have been waiting to make a change, we challenge you to make it now. When you wait for tomorrow you only risk today. ※ Use #positravelty to join our community and for a chance to be featured in our story! ※ ※ ※ #southafrica #capepoint #capetown #travelcouple #travelgoals #seetheworld #travelawesome #worldtravel #travelnow #travelstoke #travelinspiration #coupleswhotravel #couplegoals #lovetravel #coupletravel #bestvacations #lifewelltravelled #beautifulplaces #travelwithme #ocean #cliff #travelbug #views #travelpic #travelholic #passionpassport #exploretocreate #travelguide

