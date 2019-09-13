Βγάζουν φωτογραφίες στην άκρη του γκρεμού για μερικές χιλιάδες likes | Photos

Ένα ζευγάρι travel influencer βγάζει τις πιο τρομακτικές φωτογραφίες αφού στην πραγματικότητα κρέμονται από το χείλος του γκρεμού αλλά δεν το θεωρούν καθόλου χαζό κι ανόητο… Οι φωτογραφίες στην άκρη του γκρεμού για μερικές χιλιάδες likes.
Ναι, ορισμένες φορές το παρακάνουμε και βάζουμε τη ζωή μας σε κίνδυνο. Πόσες φορές δεν έχουμε ακούσει για ανθρώπους που πήγαν να βγάλουν μια φώτο στην άκρη του γκρεμού κι έπεσαν; Πολλές.
Παρ΄όλο αυτά, το συγκεκριμένο ζευγάρι στο Instagram, η Kelly και ο Kody δεν πτοούνται. Βγάζουν φωτογραφίες στην άκρη του γκρεμού και το διασκεδάζουν.
Έχουν 176 χιλιάδες followers και ποστάρουν διαρκώς φωτογραφίες από ταξίδια. Και όλα ωραία και καλά… αλλά ορισμένες από αυτές τις φωτογραφίες είναι πραγματικά επικίνδυνες.
Μια φωτογραφία στις 28 Αυγούστου προκάλεσε ποικίλες αντιδράσεις αφού η κοπέλα πραγματικά κρέμεται στον αέρα στην άκρη του γκρεμού και την κρατάει ο σύντροφός της.
The world is waiting for you! Behind the masses of those that wish to watch you lead a quiet and sedentary life is an open, unlined canvas. We urge you to take a chance, to push past barriers of negativity and oppression of self fulfillment and paint the picture of who YOU want to be. Never let yourself be beat down for living your life by those too afraid to live their own. There is a difference between risking your life and taking a risk at having one. We know which side we would rather be on, do you?
Στη λεζάντα της φωτογραφίας προτρέπουν τον κόσμο να παίρνουν ρίσκα στη ζωή του και να μη φοβούνται να τη ζήσουν. Φυσικά, τα αρνητικά σχόλια έπεσαν βροχή.
«Είναι τόσο χαζό που δεν μπορώ να το πιστέψω, ότι ρισκάρετε τη ζωή σας απλά για να τραβήξετε την προσοχή», έγραψε κάποιο ενώ ένας άλλος αναρωτήθηκε: «πιστεύεις είναι καλή ιδέα το να προτρέπεις τους άλλους να διακινδυνεύουν τη ζωή τους;».
Το ζευγάρι απάντησε πως όλοι είναι υπεύθυνοι για τις προσωπικές μας επιλογές». Μιλώντας στο Insider, η couple influencers υποστήριξαν ότι η λήψη αυτής της φωτογραφίας δεν ήταν επικίνδυνη και ότι είχαν διασφαλίσει ότι και οι δύο ήταν ασφαλείς.
Όπως έχουμε πει και στο παρελθόν, μας αρέσει να ωθούμε την δημιουργικότητά μας και να παίζουμε με την προοπτική (σ.σ. του χώρου). Δεν είναι επικίνδυνο. Δεν θα διακινδυνεύαμε ποτέ τη ζωή μας
Ωστόσο, ορισμένοι πιο παρατηρητικοί αναφέρουν πως πρόκειται για Photoshop και η φωτογραφία αυτή δεν ανταποκρίνεται στην πραγματικότητα.
Γενικά το ζευγάρι έχει μια τάση να φωτογραφίζεται στα άκρα καθώς δεν ήταν η πρώτη φορά που είδαμε μια παρόμοια φωτογραφία.
We have to be willing to trust each other, to expect honesty and never ending support. The only way to balance a relationship is to do it together, holding each other to a high standard and never letting the other fall. ※ ※ Thank you @escaperitual for such an amazing retreat experience! ※ #travelers #worldtravel #travelcouple #couplegoals #balilifestyle #poolday #adventurers #travelnow #retreat #baliholiday #beautifullife #travelguide #travelbloggers #couplesofinstagram #weheartit #travelinspo #adventurous #viajeros #novios #fitcouple
«Πρέπει να είμαστε πρόθυμοι να εμπιστευόμαστε ο ένας τον άλλον, να είμαστε ειλικρινείς και υποστηρικτικοί. Ο μόνος τρόπος να ισορροπήσεις σε μια σχέση είναι να το κάνετε μαζί κρατώντας ο ένας των άλλον σε ένα high standard και χωρίς να αφήσετε τον άλλον να πέσει», γράφει στη λεζάντα της φωτογραφίας.
Σε μια ακόμη φωτογραφία, η γυναίκα κρέμεται από την άκρη μιας πισίνας που βρίσκεται σε μεγάλο υψόμετρο και την κρατά απλά ο σύντροφός της από τους ώμους.
Σχολιάζοντας τη συγκεκριμένη φωτογραφία, το ζευγάρι είπε πως είναι οφθαλμαπάτη καθώς υπήρχε ένα εξόγκωμα στο τοίχωμα και μια άλλη πισίνα κάτω από την Kelly.
Ωστόσο, και αυτό δεν είναι θετικό καθώς είναι influencers και μπορεί κόσμος και νεαρά ζευγάρια να εμπνέονται και να προσπαθήσουν να βγάλουν παρόμοιες φωτογραφίες. ΜΗΝ ΤΟ ΚΑΝΕΤΕ ΠΟΤΕ.
Γιατί απλά κινδυνεύεις τη ζωή σου για μια φωτογραφία στο Instagram και λίγη προσοχή παραπάνω. Αξίζει;
🇺🇸 Our greatest strength in life, our most important principle, is discernment. Only you can know your body, feel the space around you and understand your capabilities. We would all do well to remember this, knowing that not every action, style or path we witness through others is or should be, replicated. At the end of the day we are to hold ourselves accountable for the decisions that we make. ※ 🇵🇦 La mejor fortaleza en la vida, el moral más importante, es discernimiento. Solo puedes entender tu cuerpo, sentir el espacio que te rodea y comprender tus capacidades. Haríamos bien en recorder este, sabiendo que no toda acción, estilo o camino que presenciamos por otros es o debe ser, replicado. Al final del dia, somos responsables de las decisiones que hacemos. ※ Thank you @kayonjungleresort for an unforgettable experience! ※ ※ #balitravel #couplesgoals #ilovetravel #bestplaces #baligasm #ubud #balitravel #novios #junglelife #viajeros #wetravel #travelinspo #adventurous #indonesiaparadise #speechlessplaces #infinitypool #welltraveled #earthpix #baliholiday
Γενικά οι γκρεμοί ίσως είναι το αγαπημένο τους μέρος για φωτογραφίες.
There is always power within a view like this. An element of success exists internally in these moments, finding yourself poised at the edge of a seemingly more approachable world. It becomes a strong motivator, creating a sensation of perpetual possibility. ※ ※ #alldaytravel #traveltime #lovetotravel #dametraveler #letsgetlost #uluwatu #coupletravel #travelpassport
It is the preoccupation of possession that blinds us from life’s simplistic nature. We have somehow come to believe that an existence saturated with objects and collections is the mark of success. It is simplicity instead that gives us the highest gratification, the idea of success being based on the creation of happiness through personal connection and a true love for life. ※ ※ #beautifulplaces #travelcouples #uluwatu #beautifulindonesia #omnia #traveltagged #travellers #travelinspo #seasia #beachdays
Άλλωστε πλέον τα ταξίδια είναι όλη τους η ζωή. Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες το ζευγάρι παραιτήθηκε από τη δουλειά τους στις ΗΠΑ για να κάνει ταξίδι και μέχρι στιγμής έχουν ταξιδέψει σε 31 χώρες μαζί.
We thought this spot would be a great place to see the sunrise, and we were right! We sat here and watched the sun come up over the amazing city of Budapest and the Danube and it was nothing short of epic 🙌🏼. When was the last time you were up for a sunrise? ※ ※ ※ #letsgoeverywhere #doyoutravel #travelwithus #couplesofinstagram #coupletime #sunrise #worldtravel #peoplescreative #exploretocreate #travelawesome #welivetoexplore #travelpartner #speechlessplaces #coupleswhotravel #aroundtheworld #travelapproach #lifewelltravelled #goodforyoursoul #postcardfromtheworld #travelbug #travelinspiration #inspire #traveldeeper #letswander #citylife #traveltheworld #eurotrip #budapest #neverstopexploring
Establish yourself in what resonates with your individuality and creativity, ensuring your daily routine is inundated with the experiences that make you want to move forward. Your life is too precious to not be of your own design. If you have been waiting to make a change, we challenge you to make it now. When you wait for tomorrow you only risk today. ※ Use #positravelty to join our community and for a chance to be featured in our story! ※ ※ ※ #southafrica #capepoint #capetown #travelcouple #travelgoals #seetheworld #travelawesome #worldtravel #travelnow #travelstoke #travelinspiration #coupleswhotravel #couplegoals #lovetravel #coupletravel #bestvacations #lifewelltravelled #beautifulplaces #travelwithme #ocean #cliff #travelbug #views #travelpic #travelholic #passionpassport #exploretocreate #travelguide