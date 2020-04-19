Το πασχαλινό τραπέζι ανά τον κόσμο! (Photos)

Aρνί, κατσικάκι, μαγειρίτσα, κόκκινα αυγά, τσουρέκι… Όλα αυτά υπάρχουν πάντα στο γιορτινό τραπέζι του Πάσχα στην Ελλάδα. Πώς μοιάζει, όμως, το πασχαλινό τραπέζι ανά τον κόσμο; Τι τρώνε οι υπόλοιποι λαοί;
Η έλευση του Πάσχα σε κάθε χώρα είναι διαφορετική. Αλμυρά και γλυκά έθιμα συνθέτουν το παζλ του πασχαλινού τραπεζιού κι έχει πολύ ενδιαφέρον να δεις ποια είναι τα πιο χαρακτηριστικά πιάτα των ημερών σε άλλες χώρες.
Το πασχαλινό τραπέζι ανά τον κόσμο
Μεξικό
Η «capirotada» είναι το χαρακτηριστικό πιάτο της χώρας. Πρόκειται για μία πουτίγκα με γλυκό ψωμί, καλυμμένο με σιρόπι, φρούτα, καρύδια και τυρί, την οποία τρώνε οι Μεξικανοί συνήθως τη Μεγάλη Παρασκευή.
This is the most controversial recipe on the blog and video on YouTube/Facebook. Oh the not so nice comments. When it comes to capirotada everyone has their favorite ingredients. To me this is the best recipe, because this is the way my grandma made it and they way my mom makes it. I have been craving it and look forward to making it during the Lenten season.
Εκουαδόρ
Το παραδοσιακό πιάτο είναι η σούπα «fanesca», η οποία, όμως, σερβίρεται κυρίως την εβδομάδα πριν το Πάσχα. Τι περιέχει; Γάλα, κολοκύθα, φασόλια, δημητριακά, μπιζέλια, αβγά, καλαμπόκι και βακαλάο.
Τζαμάικα
Το Πάσχα στην Τζαμάικα συνηθίζεται να τρώνε ψωμάκια με τυρί! Τα ψωμάκια είναι φτιαγμένα με μπαχαρικά και σταφίδες.
Αγγλία
Οι Βρετανοί τρώνε τα λεγόμενα σταυρωτά ψωμάκια, τα οποία ψήνονται με σταφίδες και επάνω έχουν ένα σταυρό από γλάσο.
View this post on Instagram
Made some hot cross buns, because how else do we whittle away the weekend when we're all stuck at home?! . But actually, they're not too hard… you just need a little patience, as with all bread-baking.
Ολλανδία
To «advocaat» είναι το παραδοσιακό ρόφημα του Πάσχα. Πρόκειται για ένα κρεμώδες αλκοολούχο με βάση το μπράντι, με αβγά, ζάχαρη, μέλι και βανίλια.
View this post on Instagram
HALLÖCHEN 🐣🤗 Habt ihr gewusst, dass Eierlikör ursprünglich ein Erfrischungsgetränk aus dem Amazonas war 🐒🌳? Es bestand aus Avocados🥑 und wurde mit Rohrzucker und Rum 🥃gemischt. Nach der EU-Spirituosenverordnung darf heutzutage Eierlikör nur als solcher benannt werden, wenn das Getränk die Zutaten Alkohol, Ei 🥚und Zucker/Honig🍯 enthält. Aromen dürfen auch hinzugefügt werden und das Getränk muss mindestens 14% Vol. Alkohol enthalten. Sobald Milch 🥛 oder Sahne 🍦 hinzugefügt wird, um den Geschmack zu verfeinern, darf nicht mehr die Verkehrsbezeichnung "Eierlikör" genutzt werden. 💜💜💜Da mein Hallöchen nur 11% Vol. Alkohol hat und neben Vanille noch laktosefreie Sahne beinhaltet, ist er etwas ganz Besonderes 🐣🥚🐇 So etwas schlicht als "Eierlikör" zu bezeichnen wäre aber auch eine Schande 😉💜💜💜.
Φινλανδία
Το «mämmi» που τρώνε στην Φινλανδία είναι ένα μαλακό και αρωματισμένο ψωμί με μελάσα και ξύσμα πορτοκαλιού, το οποίο σερβίρεται με γάλα ή κρέμα.
ΗΠΑ
Το κλασικό πασχαλινό πιάτο είναι χοιρομέρι, το οποίο σερβίρεται τις περισσότερες φορές με ανανά και κεράσια.
Σερβία, Λευκορωσία, Ουκρανία, Γεωργία και Ρωσία
Σ’ αυτές τις χώρες οι Χριστιανοί τρώνε το «kulich», ένα κυλινδρικό κέικ με λευκό γλάσο.