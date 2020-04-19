Το πασχαλινό τραπέζι ανά τον κόσμο! (Photos)

View this post on Instagram

This is the most controversial recipe on the blog and video on YouTube/Facebook. Oh the not so nice comments. When it comes to capirotada everyone has their favorite ingredients. To me this is the best recipe, because this is the way my grandma made it and they way my mom makes it. I have been craving it and look forward to making it during the Lenten season. I just might even tweak the recipe and add a bit of a twist. Stay tuned! RECIPE: http://muybuenocookbook.com/2011/03/capirotada-mexican-bread-pudding/