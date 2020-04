Το Άγαλμα του Χριστού στη Βραζιλία τίμησε γιατρούς και νοσοκόμες (Photos)

View this post on Instagram

At this moment that we are apart, we are also united! 🙏 ⠀ This week, one of the main postcards of the city of Rio de Janeiro was illuminated by a projection in solidarity with the victims of the pandemic, caused by the coronavirus. ⠀ The act was carried out by the Catholic Church, responsible for the maintenance of the monument. After the names of the continents and their representation on maps, the image of the flags of 150 infected countries appeared, finalizing with the hashtag #praytogether in different languages. ⠀ The visitation to the statue of Christ the Redeemer is suspended until March 24th, a date that can be reevaluated and previously communicated to the public. ⠀ 📸: @cristoredentoroficial _ #RioDeJaneiro #Rio #CristoRedentor #ChristTheRedeemer