Τι συμβαίνει σε ένα ζευγάρι όταν κλείνουν οι πόρτες;

Drawing 52/100 of the drawing a day for 100 days challenge. This is inspired by this past week hanging out with my little “big” brother, Danny. When I moved away from home he was only 9 years old. I miss him so much when I’m away so this past week when I was back home we were inseparable. We had so much fun hanging out, watching game of thrones, long boarding, eating, shopping and just hanging out together. ————————————————————