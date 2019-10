Τα πιο ωραία vegan πρωινά που υπάρχουν! (Photos)

View this post on Instagram

Kitten Chocolate Cup 🐈🍫💖✨ So today we found this little kitten left all by herself on the middle of the street and we were able to stop a car from running over her. It seems like someone abandoned her and just barely like a month old it would have been hard for her to stay safe. She’s so shy and cute and playful (and of course the camera loves her just look at her) I’d love to keep her but It would be difficult for us as we don’t have much free time, so now we will be searching for a new home for this baby, where she can find a loving and caring family. Just wanted you all to look at her before she has to go, isn’t she cute? 🥺