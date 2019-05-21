Τα διάσημα logos των social media, άλλαξαν! Μπορείς να τα αναγνωρίσεις; | Photos

Όλοι έχουμε τα αγαπημένα μας social media και τα χρησιμοποιούμε σε καθημερινή βάση, ο καθένας για τον δικό του λόγο. Και όλοι αναγνωρίζουμε τα logos απ’τα social media, αλλά αν ήταν λίγο διαφορετικά;;;
Αν τα logos απ’ τα social media ήταν λίγο-πολύ πειραγμένα και έμοιαζαν με χαρακτήρες βγαλμένους από video games; Μέσα από κοινωνικά Μέσα δικτύωσης μαθαίνουμε διάφορα -περισσότερο ή λιγότερο- ενδιαφέροντα πράγματα, μιλάμε με τους φίλους μας και ανακαλύπτουμε μερικά συναρπαστικά πράγματα.
Και είμαστε τόσο εξοικειωμένοι με τα logos στα social media που θα μας φαινόταν λίγο περίεργο… αν άλλαζαν για κάποιον λόγο! Ένας καλλιτέχνης, λοιπόν, άλλαξε λίγο τα logos στα social media και τα μετέτρεψε σε χαρακτήρες από video games!
Ο καλλιτέχνης Brahim Bensehoul απ’ την Αλγερία είχε την ιδέα για αυτό το υπέροχο concept και «ζωντάνεψε» τα αγαπημένα μας social media. Και έτσι δημιούργησε χαρακτήρες βγαλμένους από social media που τελικά είναι μοναδικοί αλλά και πολύ οικείοι.
Δεν θα μπορούσε να αποτυπώσει το Instagram με καλύτερο τρόπο! Αυτό το illustration που είναι λίγο ναρκισσιστικό, λίγο υπερβολικό… «φωνάζει» Instagram σε πολλούς.
Amazon
Αυτός ο χαρακτήρας για το Amazon δεν θα γινόταν μην κρατάει μια σακούλα με… ψώνια και να είναι ντυμένος στα χρυσά!
Όπως είπε ο καλλιτέχνης ίσως στο μέλλον κάνει και δεύτερο part καθώς το πρώτο είχε τεράστια απήχηση, πολύ μεγαλύτερη από αυτήν που περίμενε! Και φυσικά όλα τα update του θα τα βλέπουμε στα δικά του social media!
Ο Brahim είναι μόλις 28 ετών και σίγουρα έχουμε να δούμε πολλά ακόμη από εκείνον!
YouTube
O ίδιος αναφέρει πως η κοινότητα του digital art διαρκώς μεγαλώνει καθώς η νέα γενιά των παιδιών είναι εξοικειωμένη με το Internet και τα video games. Από πολύ μικρή ηλικία!
Πόσα ακόμη hastags μπορούν να μπουν στο Twitter; Άπειρα!
Duolingo
Πώς είναι στην πραγματικότητα….
Και πώς θα έμοιαζε αν ήταν χαρακτήρας από video game!
Wikipedia
