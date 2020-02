Τα δάση της Αυστραλίας παίρνουν και πάλι ζωή! (Photos)

View this post on Instagram

Regeneration Growth already 😍 Mother Earth 🌏 has such a violent way of clearing and yet such an inspiring way of regenerating. From such devastation comes new life, opportunity for new things to grow that without the turmoil would otherwise not have had the space to be. Perception is everything, it’s only when we have events like these fires that we see that at Mother Nature’s level we too are just like everything else, at her mercy. #bushfiresaustralia #regrowth #hope #gaia #motherNature #australia #QLD