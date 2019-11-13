Στο Ίντερνετ κανείς δεν ξέρει αν είσαι πλούσιος. Εκτός απ’ αυτό το account

Τον Φεβρουάριο εμφανίστηκε το Instagram account BallerBusters, το οποίο έχει έναν και μοναδικό στόχο: Να εκθέσει τους ψεύτικους επιχειρηματίες!
Τι θα δούμε στο Instagram account BallerBusters;
Memes, infographics κι άλλες εικόνες που αποδεικνύουν ότι κάποιοι επιχειρηματίες δεν είναι τόσο πλούσιοι όσο θέλουν να δείχνουν θα βρεις στο Instagram account BallerBusters.
View this post on Instagram
🥁 DRUM ROLL!! 🥁 (swipe left!) Ladies and Gentlemen!!! The industry is SHAKING right now!! 😱😱😱 Here’s a bust that is looooong overdue, after we received tons of messages regarding this #ChiefClownOfficer!! 🤡 @AryaToufanian uses the influence of his 1m follower @imShmacked account to lure unsuspecting college students into purchasing his various scams. This has gone on for years now, and thousands have been scammed so far, ranging anywhere from a few hundred dollars all the way up to $10k+ in some instances. Here are some highlights from various scams of Aryas, including screenshots from his “stocks” (now @sensastocks) program, his @imShmacked ambassador scam, stealing money from artists (With Billy McFarland… LOL 🤡), and even scamming roommates. Arya you just got SCHMACKED and we’ll make sure you don’t ever scam a single person again you bum ass #FlexOffender! 😈😈😈 #BallerBusters
Συχνά, αυτοί είναι άνθρωποι που αποκαλούνται επιχειρηματίες και κάποιοι καυχιούνται για τα χρήματά τους, τα αυτοκίνητά τους, τα ρολόγια ή την επιρροή τους, αλλά φαίνεται ότι τελικά δεν έχουν τόσα χρήματα για να το υποστηρίξουν αυτό.
View this post on Instagram
🥁 DRUM ROLL!! 🥁 (swipe left!) Ladies and Gentlemen!!! Coming to you live from the British #ClownTown, we are ready to expose @sallieaxl_ 🙀 originally spotted wearing fake watches by @wristbusterstwo – thanks guys and welcome back again 😈😈 She got a lot of people upset with her fronting so after digging a little deeper we came across some additional public information to share and officially bust the very first female #ChiefClownOfficer 😱🤡💇🏻♀️ It is unknown why would ig verify her but once you stab your ex with scissors in front of a 1-year old toddler and record the video for the internet you somehow get the desired press shares in order to qualify?🤣🤣 she happens to be ‘an author’ (not exactly #1 or #2 as stated in her Ig bio) since her real Amazon sales rank in 30,875! Which means she isn’t even in the first 30k sellers in the UK (let alone worldwide)🤣🤣 why do people lie about these things when it’s so easy to google nowadays?! Additionally she posts luxurious and exotic cars, 5* vacations and clothing brands enjoying her prestigious Instagram life but what doesn’t make any sense is that in reality (if you google her) she got prosecuted by the British government for unlawful abuse of housing benefits, in her defense she is a “single mom with low income who requires help”… Are we still talking about the same person? It gets confusing. 🤦♂️🤦♀️ Is this suppose to be an example of a successful fit ‘entrepreneur’ that young girls should look up to? Is there anything real about this woman, anything at all? Well Sallie you just got BUSTED….it’s time to expose your front you clown! #FlexOffender 😈😈😈
Πρόσφατα, οι BallerBusters ανέβασαν ένα post με τo οποίo απέδειξαν πως ένας επιχειρηματίας που υποστηρίζει πως είναι έφηβος και αγόρασε έναντι 8 εκατομμυρίων ένα σπίτι, τελικά το σπίτι είναι απλά ένα Airbnb που νοικιάζεται!
Άλλες φορές, το Instagram account ξεμπροστιάζει επιχειρηματίες δείχνοντας πως τα ακριβά ρολόγια που φοράνε είναι «μαϊμού» ή τα σκάφη που υποστηρίζουν ότι έχουν είναι απλά νοικιασμένα!
Σύμφωνα με τον διαχειριστή του account, αυτοί οι επιχειρηματίες βρίσκονται παντού γύρω μας: Βλέπουμε φωτογραφίες τους στο Instagram, εμφανίζονται σε TED ομιλίες και τους ακολουθούν εκατομμύρια άνθρωποι, αλλά τελικά δεν έχουν κάνει τίποτα περισσότερο απ’ το να αγοράσουν εκατομμύρια ψεύτικους followers και να γεμίσουν το feed τους με ψεύτικα αυτοκίνητα, άπειρα λεφτά και μοντέλα με τα οποία βγαίνουν.
Το πιο εξοργιστικό απ’ όλα; Το ότι αυτοί οι άνθρωποι πουλάνε τους εαυτούς τους ως τόσο επιτυχημένους που ζητάνε χιλιάδες ευρώ από ανυποψίαστους για να τους παραδώσουν τα μαθήματα της επιτυχίας τους!
Ο διαχειριστής του BallerBusters, πάντως, ξεκαθαρίζει πως δεν εκθέτουν κανέναν επιχειρηματία χωρίς να έχουν αποδείξεις. Ψάχνουν νομικά αρχεία, μιλούν με πηγές της βιομηχανίας, κάνουν έλεγχο στα social media και μετά αποφασίζουν εάν θα ξεμπροστιάσουν κάποιον.
Δεν είμαστε το TMZ ή σελίδα κριτικών – κάνουμε πραγματικά δημοσιογραφική έρευνα
Επόμενος στόχος των ανθρώπων πίσω απ’ το Instagram account BallerBusters; Το να φτιάξουν μια online πλατφόρμα όπου θα συγκεντρώνονται όλες οι απάτες των επιχειρήσεων μέσω των social media.
Δες επίσης:
Τα σημάδια ότι σε ακολουθεί ένα ψεύτικο account στο Instagram!