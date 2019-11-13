Στο Ίντερνετ κανείς δεν ξέρει αν είσαι πλούσιος. Εκτός απ’ αυτό το account

View this post on Instagram

🥁 DRUM ROLL!! 🥁⁣ (swipe left!)⁣⁣⁣ Ladies and Gentlemen!!! The industry is SHAKING right now!! 😱😱😱 Here’s a bust that is looooong overdue, after we received tons of messages regarding this #ChiefClownOfficer!! 🤡⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ @AryaToufanian uses the influence of his 1m follower @imShmacked account to lure unsuspecting college students into purchasing his various scams. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ This has gone on for years now, and thousands have been scammed so far, ranging anywhere from a few hundred dollars all the way up to $10k+ in some instances. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Here are some highlights from various scams of Aryas, including screenshots from his “stocks” (now @sensastocks) program, his @imShmacked ambassador scam, stealing money from artists (With Billy McFarland… LOL 🤡), and even scamming roommates.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Arya you just got SCHMACKED and we’ll make sure you don’t ever scam a single person again you bum ass #FlexOffender! 😈😈😈 #BallerBusters