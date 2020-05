Πώς είναι να είσαι γονιός; Τα illustrations που θα αγαπήσεις!

View this post on Instagram

That touch 😊🥰 ❤ This week's illustration talk about breastfeeding. It took us some time to decide how we want to address this issue. It turns out that it's not easy to breastfeed and completely not obvious that a woman will be committed to it. On the other hand, breastfeeding creates a true bond between the mother and the baby. In this illustration we chose to talk about the bond between Maya and Ariel. without a bond at first, it will be impossible to deal with the difficulties later. Shop: www.yehudadevir.com Support us: www.patreon.com/yehudadevir #judedevir #mayadevir #arieldevir #oneofthosedays #ilovemydaughter #ilovemywife