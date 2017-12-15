11 παιδιά που έγιναν διάσημα λόγω της ομορφιάς τους (Photos)

Η ομορφιά είναι υποκειμενική και συχνά γίνεται θέμα αμφισβήτησης. Κάποιοι θεωρούν ότι πρότυπο ομορφιάς είναι τα ζουμερά χείλη και τα γαλάζια μάτια ενώ άλλοι ενθουσιάζονται με μια καλοσχηματισμένη μύτη και έντονα ζυγωματικά. Όμως, όλα αυτά δεν έχουν καμία σημασία όταν μιλάμε για τα παιδιά.
Αυτά τα 11 παιδιά έγιναν διάσημα λόγω της ομορφιάς τους κι εμείς δεν σταματάμε να τα θαυμάζουμε!
Anastasia Knyazeva, Ρωσία
Πρόσφατα, η 6χρονη απ’ τη Ρωσία χαρακτηρίστηκε ως το πιο όμορφο κορίτσι στον κόσμο. Σύμφωνα με τη μητέρα της Anastasia, όλος ο κόσμος έδινε σημασία στην ιδιαίτερη ομορφιά ακόμα κι όταν ήταν μωρό, ειδικά λόγω των απίστευτων ματιών της!
Φωτογραφίες της μικρής μπορεί να βρει κανείς παντού, μιας κι έχει κάνει πολλές φωτογραφήσεις για γνωστές μάρκες παιδικών ρούχων.
Anna Pavaga, Ρωσία
Ένας μικρός άγγελος απ’ την Αγία Πετρούπολη. Η Anna ασχολείται με το μπαλέτο και ονειρεύεται να γίνει επαγγελματίας χορεύτρια.
Lauren Lunde, Νότια Κορέα
Η Lauren, με μαμά απ’ τη Νότια Κορέα και μπαμπά απ’ τον Καναδά, είναι η απόδειξη ότι όταν ενώνονται δύο χώρες, γίνονται θαύματα!
Haileigh Vasquez, ΗΠΑ
Η μικρή απ’ τις ΗΠΑ ονειρεύεται να γίνει διάσημη designer, τουλάχιστον τόσο γνωστή όσο ο Karl Lagerfeld! Το όνειρό της έχει αρχίσει ήδη να γίνεται πραγματικότητα καθώς έγινε η νεότερη φοιτήτρια του 2017, περνώντας σε σχολή για νεαρούς designers.
My 💖, is student of the month for being over achiving her curriculum for the year, being compassionate, helpful, understanding and a 5th grade level reader. Im so proud of her qualities because she never lets a bad situation get her down. Everyday i learn new things from her. #MyBestFriend. #HailsWorld #MomObsessed shot by #Nick
William Franklyn-Miller, Αυστραλία
Ο William θεωρείται το πιο όμορφο αγόρι στο Instagram κι όχι αδίκως! Όλα ξεκίνησαν όταν κάποιος πόσταρε μια φωτογραφία του στο Twitter η οποία έγινε viral μέσα σε λίγες ώρες!
Jordyn Reinle, ΗΠΑ
Η μικρή Jordyn έχει ξεκινήσει ήδη τα πρώτα της βήματα στον χώρο της μόδας καθώς έχει ποζάρει για διάφορα αμερικανικά brands.
😍obsessed😍 thank you @lillykphotography #jordynreinle #munchkinstars #generationmm #kidsofinstagram #kidsofig #blueeyes #model #childmodel #nycmodel #photooftheday Repost @lillykphotography (@get_repost) ・・・ J O R D Y N Hmua @deborahbrider Amazing first day in NYC !!! #isabattaglin #lillykphotography #internationalmodel #headshot #headshots #headshotphotography #headshotphotographer #losangelesphotographer #laheadshotphotographer #laphotographer #topphotographer #theatricalheadshot #actorsheadshot #younghollywood #kidsheadshots #youngactors #nycphotographer #londonphotographer #australiaphotography #kidsheadshots #nycheadshotphotographer
Laneya Grace, ΗΠΑ
Η Laneya έχει ρίζες απ’ την Ισπανία, τις Φιλιππίνες και τις ΗΠΑ και τα μάτια της έχουν κερδίσει τους πάντες. Είναι 13 χρονών και έχει ήδη συμβόλαιο με την Disney.
Colin και Kameron Scott, ΗΠΑ
OK, show us your serious face! 😤 Then get silly! 😛 – – @bensimonmodelsandtalent #bensimonmodels #bensimonmodelsandtalent #seriousfaces #childactor #modelofotografica #rbf #modelo #carebarestare #nymodels #seventeenmagazine #teenvogue #modelmayhem #actingrange #voguehommes #seriousface #twin #gqmagazine #vogueparis #casting #nylonmagazine #papermagazine #director #acting #complexmagazine #vmagazine
Τα δίδυμα απ’ τις ΗΠΑ έχουν μια ασυνήθιστη ομορφιά που τα έχει κάνει ήδη μοντέλα. Πράγματι συνεργάζονται με πρακτορείο μοντέλων με έδρα την Καλιφόρνια.
What could be better than a three-day weekend with only nine schools days left until summer? Well, that with a doggy and an ice cream cone. @bensimonmodelsandtalent #bensimonmodels #bensimonmodelsandtalent #longhair #pelolargo #pelorubio #parismodel #childactor #doggy #londonmodel #icecreamcone #threedayweekend #outdoorshoot #nymodels
Tallia Burk, ΗΠΑ
Η μικρή Αμερικανίδα με τη γαλλική ομορφιά έχει απίστευτα και χείλη που της έχουν χαρίσει συνεργασία με τον Ralph Lauren.
#Repost @lillykphotography ・・・ #beauriful T A L L I A HMU @deborahbrider #isabattaglin #lillykphotography #internationalmodel #headshot #headshots #headshotphotography #headshotphotographer #losangelesphotographer #laheadshotphotographer #laphotographer #topphotographer #theatricalheadshot #actorsheadshot #younghollywood #kidsheadshots #youngactors #nycphotographer #londonphotographer #australiaphotography #kidsheadshots #nycheadshots #worldportraits #bestportraits
She engages the camera remarkably for her age. Some think she looks sad but she's not…she is just unbelievably one with the lens. There are many silly, smiley faces from Tallia, trust me. Head over to her story for some outtakes that I will be posting 🤣😊😆😜🙃😞 Photo Credit Mom #photography #photo #image #clickinmoms #shot #canon #photooftheday #eyes #eyesoftheworld
Anastasia Averbukh, Ισραήλ
Το «πιο όμορφο κορίτσι στο Ισραήλ» έχει χιλιάδες fans και είναι κόρη του διάσημου αθλητή Alexander Averbukh.
Megan και Morgan, ΗΠΑ
Oι δίδυμες απ’ τις ΗΠΑ έχουν χαρακτηριστεί ότι μοιάζουν με τη Rihanna και είναι μοναδικές λόγω του χρώματος των ματιών τους.