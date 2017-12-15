11 παιδιά που έγιναν διάσημα λόγω της ομορφιάς τους (Photos)

Η ομορφιά είναι υποκειμενική και συχνά γίνεται θέμα αμφισβήτησης. Κάποιοι θεωρούν ότι πρότυπο ομορφιάς είναι τα ζουμερά χείλη και τα γαλάζια μάτια ενώ άλλοι ενθουσιάζονται με μια καλοσχηματισμένη μύτη και έντονα ζυγωματικά. Όμως, όλα αυτά δεν έχουν καμία σημασία όταν μιλάμε για τα παιδιά.

Αυτά τα 11 παιδιά έγιναν διάσημα λόγω της ομορφιάς τους κι εμείς δεν σταματάμε να τα θαυμάζουμε!

Anastasia Knyazeva, Ρωσία

Πρόσφατα, η 6χρονη απ’ τη Ρωσία χαρακτηρίστηκε ως το πιο όμορφο κορίτσι στον κόσμο. Σύμφωνα με τη μητέρα της Anastasia, όλος ο κόσμος έδινε σημασία στην ιδιαίτερη ομορφιά ακόμα κι όταν ήταν μωρό, ειδικά λόγω των απίστευτων ματιών της!

Φωτογραφίες της μικρής μπορεί να βρει κανείς παντού, μιας κι έχει κάνει πολλές φωτογραφήσεις για γνωστές μάρκες παιδικών ρούχων.

Очередной шедевр от любимой 📸 @natalaina

A post shared by Anna Knyazeva (@anna_knyazeva_official) on

Anna Pavaga, Ρωσία

📸💙 @vesnugka #annapavaga

A post shared by Anna Pavaga (@annapavaga) on

Ένας μικρός άγγελος απ’ την Αγία Πετρούπολη. Η Anna ασχολείται με το μπαλέτο και ονειρεύεται να γίνει επαγγελματίας χορεύτρια.

💎 @epl_diamond #annapavaga

A post shared by Anna Pavaga (@annapavaga) on

Lauren Lunde, Νότια Κορέα

Η Lauren, με μαμά απ’ τη Νότια Κορέα και μπαμπά απ’ τον Καναδά, είναι η απόδειξη ότι όταν ενώνονται δύο χώρες, γίνονται θαύματα!

#laurenlunde

A post shared by Lauren Lunde (@laurenhannalunde) on

Haileigh Vasquez, ΗΠΑ

Η μικρή απ’ τις ΗΠΑ ονειρεύεται να γίνει διάσημη designer, τουλάχιστον τόσο γνωστή όσο ο Karl Lagerfeld! Το όνειρό της έχει αρχίσει ήδη να γίνεται πραγματικότητα καθώς έγινε η νεότερη φοιτήτρια του 2017, περνώντας σε σχολή για νεαρούς designers.

#Wildhair #mondays #HailsWorld #Fashionblogger #kidmodel

A post shared by Haileigh's Official Account (@hails_world) on

William Franklyn-Miller, Αυστραλία

 

Ο William θεωρείται το πιο όμορφο αγόρι στο Instagram κι όχι αδίκως! Όλα ξεκίνησαν όταν κάποιος πόσταρε μια φωτογραφία του στο Twitter η οποία έγινε viral μέσα σε λίγες ώρες!

Me right now… in between script learning 🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥

A post shared by W I L L (@william.franklyn.miller) on

Jordyn Reinle, ΗΠΑ

Η μικρή Jordyn έχει ξεκινήσει ήδη τα πρώτα της βήματα στον χώρο της μόδας καθώς έχει ποζάρει για διάφορα αμερικανικά brands.

Laneya Grace, ΗΠΑ

Η Laneya έχει ρίζες απ’ την Ισπανία, τις Φιλιππίνες και τις ΗΠΑ και τα μάτια της έχουν κερδίσει τους πάντες. Είναι 13 χρονών και έχει ήδη συμβόλαιο με την Disney.

#throwback to the old @fordmodels days with @biscottiandkatemack 2009ish

A post shared by Laneya Grace (@official_laneya_grace) on

#tbt 2010

A post shared by Laneya Grace (@official_laneya_grace) on

Colin και Kameron Scott, ΗΠΑ

Τα δίδυμα απ’ τις ΗΠΑ έχουν μια ασυνήθιστη ομορφιά που τα έχει κάνει ήδη μοντέλα. Πράγματι συνεργάζονται με πρακτορείο μοντέλων με έδρα την Καλιφόρνια.

Tallia Burk, ΗΠΑ

Η μικρή Αμερικανίδα με τη γαλλική ομορφιά έχει απίστευτα και χείλη που της έχουν χαρίσει συνεργασία με τον Ralph Lauren.

Anastasia Averbukh, Ισραήλ

Το «πιο όμορφο κορίτσι στο Ισραήλ» έχει χιλιάδες fans και είναι κόρη του διάσημου αθλητή Alexander Averbukh.

Good morning world 🌎 @anastasya_averbukh #topministarmodels

A post shared by Top Mini Star Models (@topministarmodels) on

Megan και Morgan, ΗΠΑ

Oι δίδυμες απ’ τις ΗΠΑ έχουν χαρακτηριστεί ότι μοιάζουν με τη Rihanna και είναι μοναδικές λόγω του χρώματος των ματιών τους.

They had a great day in school 😍😍😍 #truebluetwins

A post shared by Unique Megan & Morgan💙💙 (@megan_morgan_trueblue) on

Megan 😍😍😍

A post shared by Unique Megan & Morgan💙💙 (@megan_morgan_trueblue) on

