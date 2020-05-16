Όταν το να μαγειρεύεις ένα αυγό γίνεται… τέχνη! | Photos

Πόσα μπορείς να κάνεις με ένα αυγό; Πολλά! Μπορείς να φτιάξεις μια λαχταριστή ομελέτα, αυγά ποσέ ή μελάτα ή όπως αλλιώς σου αρέσει. Μπορείς, όμως, να φτιάξεις κι ένα έργο τέχνης! Τέχνη με αυγά;;; Δες τις παρακάτω φωτογραφίες.
Αν υπάρχει φαντασία, όλα γίνονται. Και η φαντασία είναι αυτή που μας κάνει πιο δημιουργικούς, που μας κάνει να ξεφεύγουμε λιγάκι από την καθημερινότητά μας και να δημιουργούμε πράγματα που ούτε το φανταζόμασταν.
Σκέψου τα παιδιά πόση φαντασία έχουν και πόσα παιχνίδια σκαρφίζονται από το μυαλό τους. Όλοι μας έχουμε φαντασία, αρκεί να τη βγάλουμε στην επιφάνεια και να την κάνουμε τελικά πράξη. Η φαντασία δεν έχει όρια και μπορείς να πειραματιστείς αναλόγως και τα δικά σου ενδιαφέροντα.
Ένας καλλιτέχνης απ’ το Μεξικό, ο Michele Baldini, δημιουργεί τέχνη με αυγά! Ο συγκεκριμένος καλλιτέχνης είναι 21 ετών, σπουδάζει φαρμακευτική αλλά τα πηγαίνει πολύ, πολύ καλά με τα αυγά… και δεν εννοούμε πως δεν του κολλάει η ομελέτα στο τηγάνι!
Ο ίδιος δημιουργεί τέχνη με αυγά, μικρά έργα τέχνης πάνω σε ένα τηγάνι. Μάλιστα, τα συγκεκριμένα έργα τα ανεβάζει σε έναν λογαριασμό στο Instagram, το The Eggsshibit, το οποίο όνομα επίσης, βρίσκουμε ευφυέστατο!
Όπως αναφέρει και ο ίδιος όλα ξεκίνησαν πριν από τέσσερα χρόνια, όταν είδε ένα σύμβολο yin και yang φτιαγμένο από αυγό. Κι έτσι αποφάσισε να το προσπαθήσει και τελικά του βγήκε σε καλό!
Το ένα έργο, έφερε το άλλο και ο Michele δημιουργεί ό,τι θέλεις, όποιο αντικείμενο έχεις φανταστεί πάνω σε ένα τηγάνι με κύριο συστατικό το αυγό. Από ποδήλατα, σύννεφο, ανθρώπους, αξιοθέατα και ό,τι άλλο βάζει ο νους σου.
Δες παρακάτω τις φωτογραφίες που πραγματικά μπορούμε να τις χαζεύουμε με τις ώρες!
View this post on Instagram
My happiness is genuine. A year ago today I created this account. To commemorate I want to share with you the short story behind it: In high school my friends and I enjoyed taking pictures and making short movies of our adventures throughout Mexico City. Of course we thought we were the coolest, but looking back at my time-lapse of cars sitting in traffic I’m not too sure that was the case. However, it was during this time that I discovered creativity as a way to clear my mind when life got too busy. Creativity that somehow led to making fried egg designs. I would post them sporadically, but as time went by I kept getting more ideas. I asked a friend what he thought about an account just for eggs. Amazing, but now that we’re in college will you have time to keep it up? Good point, I guess some people watch Netflix while others fry eggs. We chuckled. TheEggsperience, Eggstagram, Eggshibition are all names I considered while ‘Crack yourself up!’ was the original bio. I’m excited to see where @the_eggshibit will go. I’m truly grateful to everyone who has supported this project in any way. Much love, Michele Baldini xxxx
View this post on Instagram
As we reach the end of 2019, it is time for me to share what is in store for @the_eggshibit. I have hidden a message for you, read the first word of every caption starting with this post until you reach the maple leaf egg I first posted. If you succeed in reading the message comment it below. I will reply to the ones who get it correct. This account and everything it has brought has been nothing short of spectacular. Having a platform where I get to showcase the fruits of my (sometimes dysfunctional) mind has helped me in more ways than I could explain. In this mind set, I would hate to see The Eggshibit loose its meaning while searching for ways to stay relevant and trendy. I’d much rather have The Eggshibit become some sort of online monument that reminds us all the importance of mental health and stability. I don’t want The Eggshibit to burn out or fade away, so I have been preparing for this moment for some time now. I will be sharing more content in the following days. Whether you’ve just joined or you have been here since day one, I want to hear from all of you. Go ahead and comment on your favorite post or caption! much love, -Michele Baldini xx