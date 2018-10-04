Όλες οι προσπάθειές σου πριν βγάλεις την τέλεια φωτογραφία για το Instagram! (Photos)

Παραδέξου το…Κι εσύ κάνει άπειρες προσπάθειες μέχρι να βγάλεις την τέλεια φωτογραφία για το Instagram. Κι έχεις γεμίσει το κινητό σου με τις πιο fail photos!
Πόσα κάνεις για να βγάλεις μια τέλεια φωτογραφία για το Instagram; Χρησιμοποιείς φίλτρα, βγάζεις τη φωτογραφία από διαφορετική οπτική γωνία, κάνεις τα πάντα προκειμένου να ανεβάσεις κι εσύ μια instagrαμικη φωτογραφία.
Αλλά τις καλύτερες φωτογραφίες τις κρατάς για τον εαυτό σου…Όταν προσπαθείς να σκαρφαλώσεις στα βράχια, όταν προσπαθείς να φανείς σοβαρή ή χαμογελαστή, όταν προσπαθείς να κάνεις ακροβατικά. Και πόσα να κάνεις τελικά για να εντυπωσιάσεις τους followers;
Στην προσπάθεια να βγάλεις την τέλεια φωτογραφία για το Instagram…βγάζεις ακόμα καλύτερες!
Όλα όσα κάνεις για μια ωραία φωτογραφία
Instagram vs Reality – What goes on behind the scenes!! 💁♀️ — The lengths we go to to get Insta worthy photos 😂😂 Here's me climbing up a pile of wobbly rocks after taking the photo on the left!! 😂😂 — Nobody looks perfect 24/7 it's physically impossible and most of the time we only show the good photos not the ones where we are struggling to flawlessly climb up these rocks gracefully 😂😂 — People always tell me how tiny my waist is or how they wish they had bigger legs like mine!! Even though my legs are probably the part im most self conscious with!! Don't get me wrong I've worked really hard on my journey so far to get were I currently am and I'm finally starting to embrace and love my body let's face it we can all try and change our bodies as much as we like and it will work to a certain extent but genetics also play a massive part so we have to love what we have been blessed with I'm far from perfect, We all know what angles make us look our best however our camera roll is also full of so many photos where we got those angles so wrong 😂 But you will rarely see those… — Stop comparing yourselves to anyone else on social media or to what society deems as "perfect" and start embracing your own beauty that you already have and becoming more comfortable in your own skin!! There is only one of us and that is so powerful it's what makes us all unique!! 💙
Όταν προσπαθείς να βγάλεις το pet σου. Και το κρατάς με το ζόρι
May your #selfie be #onpoint tonight • • • #instagramvsreality #photoshoot #fail #meme #weekendvibes #funny #dogmemes #instavsreal #instavsreality #corgi #corgisofinstagram #corgipuppy #dogsofinstagram #dog #pet #cute #dogstagram #photooftoday #summer #happy #fun #squishyfacecrew #corgibuttmob #igcutest_animals #tgif
Και μια οικογενειακή φωτογραφία…
Στο Instagram μπορεί να ακολουθείς μια υγιεινή διατροφή, στην πραγματική σου ζωή όμως;
Μήπως τελικά δεν είναι ο άντρας των ονείρων σου;
Το cute pet σου..
Πρόλαβε να βγάλει την τέλεια φωτογραφία για το Instagram πριν πέσει!
Άλλο τι βλέπουμε στις διαφημίσεις και άλλο πως είναι στην πραγματική ζωή
Όχι και τόσο αγαπησιάρηδες στην καθημερινότητά τους; Όπως βολεύεται ο καθένας!
Όταν προσπαθείς να βρεις την τέλεια γωνία…Που να μην έχεις μάγουλα, προγούλι, κοιλιά. Να γράφεις ωραία στον φακό τέλος πάντων!
Άμα το έχεις με το μακιγιάζ και τις φωτογραφίες…Μπίνγκο!
True dat!😂👐 #eyemakeup #makeup #makeuplook #experimentingwithmakeup #eyeshadow #eyepalette #eyemakeuplook #makeupporn #behindthephoto #behindthescenes #truestory #instagramvsreality #reallife #behindtheinstagram #lovemakeup #makeupaddict #obsessedwithmakeup #aspiringmua #wannabemua #beauty #beautyblogger #instagrammer #instablogger
Όταν το φαγητό σου δεν είναι τόσο όμορφο όσο μοιάζει…Αλλά εσύ το κάνεις να δείχνει λαχταριστό!
Όταν δεν σε βλέπει κανείς…μπορείς να κάνεις ό,τι θέλεις. Έτσι δεν είναι;
Allez c’est dimanche on profite de prendre un peu de temps pour soit et de se pomponner 😂!! Vous connaissez @geraldinewest_ ? On était obligées de vous en parler, elle fait plein de parodies de photos instagram et franchement ça vaut le détour 😂😂👌🏻!! . . . So it’s Sunday so time to take care of ourselves and take some “me time” 😂!! Do you know @geraldinewest_ ?? We had to tell you about her as she does a ton of parody from instagram pictures, totally worth checking 😂👌🏻!
