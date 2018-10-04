Όλες οι προσπάθειές σου πριν βγάλεις την τέλεια φωτογραφία για το Instagram! (Photos)

View this post on Instagram

Instagram vs Reality – What goes on behind the scenes!! 💁‍♀️ — The lengths we go to to get Insta worthy photos 😂😂 Here's me climbing up a pile of wobbly rocks after taking the photo on the left!! 😂😂 — Nobody looks perfect 24/7 it's physically impossible and most of the time we only show the good photos not the ones where we are struggling to flawlessly climb up these rocks gracefully 😂😂 — People always tell me how tiny my waist is or how they wish they had bigger legs like mine!! Even though my legs are probably the part im most self conscious with!! Don't get me wrong I've worked really hard on my journey so far to get were I currently am and I'm finally starting to embrace and love my body let's face it we can all try and change our bodies as much as we like and it will work to a certain extent but genetics also play a massive part so we have to love what we have been blessed with I'm far from perfect, We all know what angles make us look our best however our camera roll is also full of so many photos where we got those angles so wrong 😂 But you will rarely see those… — Stop comparing yourselves to anyone else on social media or to what society deems as "perfect" and start embracing your own beauty that you already have and becoming more comfortable in your own skin!! There is only one of us and that is so powerful it's what makes us all unique!! 💙