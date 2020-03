Οι πιο όμορφες ορχιδέες του κόσμου! (Photos)

View this post on Instagram

It's not a Dove it's an Egret. With the Advent of Easter I hope you enjoy this beauty flower. "Swipe left 2 C more pics" One of the showiest flowers on earth is named after a bird and can be identified by the one of many names "The White Egret, Orchid Egret, or Crane Orchid" These Orchids are one of the most iconic Orchids that look like animals, yet one of the most endangered. The White Egret Orchids originated in Japan and is quite easy to propagate. Photo by Mari Kitama.