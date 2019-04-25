Οι πιο γλυκές φωτογραφίες: Παππούδες και γιαγιάδες αγκαλιά με τα εγγόνια τους!

«Του παιδιού μου το παιδί, είναι δυο φορές παιδί μου», λένε και είναι μεγάλη αλήθεια! Στο παρελθόν, μέσα απ’ το iPop.gr σου έχουμε μιλήσει για πολλές σχέσεις: Εκείνη της μητέρας με την κόρη, του πατέρα με τον γιο, ενώ σου έχουμε πει τι σημαίνει για την υγεία σου εάν μεγάλωσες με τον παππού και την γιαγιά!
Τα παιδιά που έχουν μεγαλώσει με τον παππού και τη γιαγιά έχουν δεχτεί πολλή αγάπη, πολλά χάδια, αγκαλιές και πολλά… χατίρια, αφού είναι κανόνας η γιαγιά και ο παππούς να κάνουν κρυφά απ’ τους γονείς χάρες στα εγγόνια τους! Η σχέση των παιδιών με τους παππούδες τους είναι πολύ ξεχωριστή και γεμάτη αγάπη. Η Sujata Setia απ’ τις ΗΠΑ αποφάσισε να κάνει ένα project τραβώντας φωτογραφίες με παππούδες και γιαγιάδες με τα εγγόνια τους, καθώς συνειδητοποίησε ότι η ίδια δεν είχε καμία φωτογραφία μαζί τους!
Όπως λέει η ίδια, «όταν κοιτάζω τα άλμπουμ με τις οικογενειακές φωτογραφίες, βλέπω ότι δεν έχω καμία με τον παππού και τη γιαγιά μου. Έχω φωτογραφίες με τη μαμά, τον μπαμπά, τον αδερφό μου… ακόμα και με τον σκύλο μου και μια γάτα που είχαμε υιοθετήσει… Αλλά σοβαρά, δεν έχω καμία με τον παππού και τη γιαγιά μου. Κι αυτούς τους δύο ανθρώπους τους αγαπάω πάρα πολύ… Ακόμα και σήμερα που δεν είναι πια στη ζωή».
Έτσι, ορκίστηκε ότι σ’ όποιο μέρος του κόσμου και να ταξιδεύει, θα φωτογραφίζει έναν παππού/ μια γιαγιά ή ένα προπάππου/ προγιαγιά με το εγγόνι τους!
Όπως εξομολογείται η ίδια, αυτό το project όχι μόνο τη βοήθησε να ξαναφτιάξει τις αναμνήσεις της παιδικής της ηλικίας κατά κάποιο τρόπο, αλλά η συνάντηση και η αλληλεπίδραση με όλους αυτούς τους ηλικιωμένους την έχουν διδάξει πολλά πράγματα για τη ζωή.
Happiness is… being in the arms of Grandma. Thanks yet again for making this shot happen for me @koeselphotography you are amazing.
There is this incredible charity here in England called "Contact The Elderly" @contact_teas. They bring together elderlies who live in solitude to interact with the outer world and find some moments of happiness. One of the activities they do is to organise tea parties for such elderlies and I have been privileged enough to host two such tea parties at my home… one of which happened this afternoon. I still feel numb and so overcome with emotions. One of the elderlies I spoke with today said "I remember the days when I was a young mother. I was restless and busy and so many times I recall asking my children to talk less, to give me a break, to let me work, to play on their own, to go sleep in their own room. Much as I loved being a parent I also wanted to balance out and get my own space. Now all I am left with, is that space. So much of it infact that I crave to hear sounds and loud noises. I want my children shouting from all corners again, calling out my name. Needing me." Her words put so much for me in perspective. When she spoke of her younger days it almost felt like it was me talking. I so many times become impatient with Aayat and insensitive towards her needs. But suddenly today it feels like I need to be more abundant in my love as a mother. I need to develop more patience. I need to allow Aayat to speak more, express more. I need to listen. For it won't be long before she will grow up and I won't get to hear a soft voice shouting "mummy" a thousand times over.
I photographed this beautiful grandma with her 53rd great-grand-child at my workshop in Texas a few weeks ago… and I cried so much while editing these images. . Seriously… there really is no symphony more magical in this world, than the beating heart of your grand parent. . I miss mine.
" Will you hold me in your arms forever grandma?" . . . I have sworn that whichever part of the world I will travel to now… I will make sure to photograph a grand ma with her grand child… for how often really do we get our grandparents into the frame?!
Dearest Grandpa. After I put my daughter to sleep tonight I sat reminiscing about my own childhood and the only memory that came to my mind was the evening that you sang to me "ain't no sunshine"…. . . PS: Sign up for my 2019 workshops. Link in my bio . . Monterrey, MEXICO – 12th May 2019 . Houston, TEXAS – 15th May 2019 . Jacksonville, FLORIDA – 18th May 2019 . Abergavenny, WALES – 26th May 2019 . Invershin, SCOTLAND – 29th May 2019 . Dartford, LONDON – 2nd June 2019 . Lubbeek, BELGIUM – 16th June 2019 . Dublin, IRELAND – 23rd June 2019 . Vislanda, SWEDEN – 29th June 2019
This year has been such an incredible journey of self realisation for me. I have taken time out to produce art that I truly relate to and that comes from a place of love in my heart. One of the closest people to me in my life was my maternal grand mother and I lost her too early… too early for me to really understand and appreciate the meaning of that relationship. It is only now that I see my daughter growing up amidst the love and affection of her grandparents do I truly understand the significance of that bond. And now when I look back on those times my grand ma held me in her arms… I remember so vividly… her hands were so rough from years of working hard yet no one had ever held me in their arms with such tenderness as she did. Her voice was feeble and hoarse as age had snatched away its melody, yet the lullabies she sang to me were the sweetest symphonies I have ever heard. Her teeth… I remember there were none left when I last saw her laugh. I remember laughing right back at her and saying "grandma you look so funny when you laugh…" and just as I said those words, she laughed even louder, then held me in a tight embrace… only for me to realise months later that that would be the final embrace of our lives. My images this year of grandparents and their grandchildren from around the world is an ode to what I shared with my own grandma. Happy New Year everyone. May the love in your life truly shine and take you places this coming year.
When I was a little girl and my parents were trying to teach me how to write my name, I remember always writing "Sugata" instead of "Sujata". My parents tried correcting me several times but my Grand father would always say "YOU ARE RIGHT." In a letter he wrote to me before he passed away (my father handed it over to me when I turned 18) my grandpa wrote "the whole world is waiting out there to judge you and tell you that you are wrong. But don't forget that Grandpa will always think that YOU ARE RIGHT." It is this unconditional faith my grandpa had in me and my abilities that has made me the person I am today. His arms were my safe zone. The place I would goto when I wanted to feel healed, inspired and loved… truly, unconditionally, without being judged on scorecards of rights and wrongs. And so this year I have resolved to be that same comfort zone for my daughter. I have promised her a space where she can be silly! Without being told that she's wrong, for we all need a place in the world where all we are ever told is that "YOU ARE RIGHT!" Happy New year my dear friends… may this year you find that one person who becomes your emotional oasis.
If I had to sum up my entire childhood in an image… this is how it would look…Grandma, me and stories. What's the most vivid memory of your childhood?
In the middle of the night sometimes I slip quietly into their room just to watch my daughter- Aayat sleep peacefully in the arms of my mother-in-law (Amma). . I'm not sure why it took me so many years to fall in love with this beautiful woman… had I become a victim of prejudices? Perhaps so. Perhaps, I had allowed myself to believe that to love the mother of your partner isn't the norm. And so for several years following my marriage, I made it a point to distance myself from Amma and if and when we met, I chose dissent over devotion as the form of communication. Unbelievably so, Amma relentlessly gave back love. For every wrong word I uttered, Amma would shower me back with even more affection. Sometimes it made me intensely angry. I started to feel my faults. They made me dislike the person I had become but what could I do as I was colonised by my own beliefs. . After Aayat was born I went through a phase where I was seeking my own identity… that which was beyond being a mother, a daughter or a wife. Amma gave me the confidence to set up my photography business. Aayat was 11-months-old when I got my first assignment. I remember calling her from the shoot location and crying my heart out. The client had handed me £400 in cash for the work and that was my first earning after marriage. I couldn't have done that without Amma. And that is exactly what I told her. I told her "I am sorry" a million times through my tears… as she cried with me. I cried even more when I realised that it took her less than a heartbeat to forgive me for a decade of my misgivings. . Why is it that we allow for our thoughts, our beliefs to be colonised? When all it ever takes for happiness to shine it's light on us… is for us to give back love. . Let love conquer!!
This moment every morning… is my entire heart ❤️
I could give anything to go back in time and share a laugh with my grandma.
I've loved photographing grandparents with their grandchildren just so much this year… it feels like I'll never ever stop doing that now. Such wonderful people I've met along my journey… so much I've gained from their wisdom. Granddad – David and Little Marney here in this image are totally crazily in love with each other and their interaction was just hilarious. I'm going to post a behind the scene video from this shoot for you guys on my ig stories to watch. After the shoot got over, grandad David dropped me to my home in his car (ya I still don't drive 😔). While we were chatting I asked him how he so easily became a kid with his grandchildren. "I'm such an impatient person. I'm always asking Aayat to grow up. I mean she'd literally sometimes start giggling or doing crazy kiddish stuff in a Mall with loads of people around hoping that I will join in with her, and I'm like totally begging her to behave like grown ups. I just can't wait for her to grow up. Honestly!!!," I said to him with so much passion and parental angst. He chuckled in his adorable Dumbledore-ish way and said very matter-of-factly "oh but what's better? Them growing older or us becoming younger?" . Crazy how all our life we are trying to look younger than what we actually are. With products we use, with food we eat… with our regime and actions… we are always projecting a younger version of ourself and yet when our kids ask of us to rekindle the child in us, we run for cover. So here I go then. I promise I'm going to let Aayat find the child in me and let it go wild without inhibitions and without a worry in the world. For tonight I'm going to be a child with my child!!!
