Οι πιο επικές αντιδράσεις σκύλων στο φαγητό! | Photos

Ξέρουμε πως οι αγαπημένοι μας φίλοι, τα αγαπημένα μας τετράποδα τρελαίνονται για το φαγητό! Οι πιο επικές αντιδράσεις σκύλων στο φαγητό, όπως τις τράβηξε ένας φωτογράφος!
Βρείτε μου έναν σκύλο που να μην τρελαίνεται με το φαγητό… Θεωρούμε πως όσο κι αν τρώνε, δεν χορταίνουν ποτέ και πάντα θα θέλουν την τελευταία σου μπουκιά. Την διεκδικούν με κάθε τρόπο. Και οι αντιδράσεις σκύλων στο φαγητό είναι πραγματικά εκπληκτικές.
Ένας φωτογράφος, ο Christian Vieler αποτύπωσε με τον φακό του ακριβώς αυτές τις στιγμές που ένας σκύλος ορμά για να πιάσει στον αέρα το φαγητό. Θέλαμε κι εμείς να το δοκιμάσουμε με τη δική μας τη Μιζού, αλλά δεν το έχει μάθει ακόμη αυτό το κόλπο!
Ο φωτογράφος, λοιπόν, μέσα από μια σειρά μοναδικών φωτογραφιών αποτυπώνει τη χαρά, τη λαχτάρα των σκύλων καθώς δέχονται το φαγητό. Η ευτυχία είναι χαραγμένη στις μουτσούνες τους που πραγματικά θα σε κάνουν να χαμογελάσεις.
Γιατί… ποιος ξέρεις αν δεν πιάσουν αυτό το φαγητό στον αέρα, αν θα έχουν κι άλλο ένα κομμάτι; Και ο κάθε σκύλος έχει τη δική του μοναδική προσωπικότητα ενώ τα συναισθήματά τους είναι ολοφάνερα από τις εκφράσεις στο πρόσωπό τους.
Ο φωτογράφος έχει γίνει ήδη ιδιαίτερα γνωστός για αυτές τις φωτογραφίες που μας προκαλούν γέλια και μας κάνουν να θέλουμε να πάρουμε μια μεγάλη αγκαλιά τον σκύλο μας.
Τον σκύλο μας που ζει για το φαγητό και θα έκανε τα ΠΑΝΤΑ για αυτό! Δες παρακάτω τις φωτογραφίες και θα καταλάβεις ακριβώς για τι πράγμα μιλάμε….
Οι πιο επικές αντιδράσεις σκύλων στο φαγητό!
View this post on Instagram
Please give a warm welcome to Heinrich 😃 . . . #dog_features #dogs #dog #bestwoof #freitagfluff #fotosfreischnauze #canon_photos #profoto #vielerphotography #5dmarkiv #dogstagram #hundeliebe #dogphotography #hundefotografie #yourshotphotographer #dogscatchingtreats #dogoftheday #treatyourdogright #punkdog
View this post on Instagram
[Advertisment] That was also a gorgeous second day of our @joserapetfood get together with @hundemaedchen_ @tyson_und_minnie @stevoo_b @streunerherz & @hansehund. Thanks to @tony_petfluenceragency for bringing us all together. . All pics are completely unedited and out of cam. Look out for Hansehund, Pic 9 😂 . . . #dog_features #dogs #dog #bestwoof #freitagfluff #fotosfreischnauze #canon_photos #profoto #vielerphotography #5dmarkiv #dogstagram #hundeliebe #dogphotography #hundefotografie #yourshotphotographer #dogscatchingtreats #dogoftheday #treatyourdogright #punkdog
View this post on Instagram
That was a very gorgeous day with a few of the best social accounts around. Thanks @joserapetfood and @tony_petfluenceragency for bringing @meinhundeleben @fridabeagle @braveheart_timba @herrtuerkis and @verpinscht together in my studio. Here are some unedited impressions from my guests [Advertisment]. I am looking forward tomorrow. . . . #dog_features #dogs #dog #bestwoof #freitagfluff #fotosfreischnauze #canon_photos #profoto #vielerphotography #5dmarkiv #dogstagram #hundeliebe #dogphotography #hundefotografie #yourshotphotographer #dogscatchingtreats #dogoftheday #treatyourdogright #punkdog #petfluencer #influencer
Όπως δήλωσε ο ίδιος ο φωτογράφος ξεκίνησε να τραβά αυτές τις φωτογραφίες κατά τύχη! Ποτέ δεν είχε δει κάτι παρόμοιο αλλά δεν ήταν στα σχέδιά του να τραβά αυτών των ειδών τις φωτογραφίες.
Μέχρι που… έκανε μικρά «πειράματα» στον δικό του σκύλο και τελικά έγινε γνωστός για αυτές τις επικές φωτογραφίες!
View this post on Instagram
FOCUSED 💪🏻 … and the problem, when you lose it 😂 . . . #dog_features #dogs #dog #bestwoof #freitagfluff #fotosfreischnauze #canon_photos #profoto #vielerphotography #5dmarkiv #dogstagram #hundeliebe #dogphotography #hundefotografie #yourshotphotographer #dogscatchingtreats #dogoftheday #treatyourdogright #punkdog
View this post on Instagram
🎵🎶Nana nana nana🎶🎵 Today I got a picture, so I must be the next #topmodel 😃 . Model: Pina Colada . . #dog_features #dogs #dog #bestwoof #freitagfluff #fotosfreischnauze #canon_photos #profoto #vielerphotography #5dmarkiv #dogstagram #hundeliebe #dogphotography #hundefotografie #yourshotphotographer #dogscatchingtreats #dogoftheday #treatyourdogright #punkdog #shepherd #swissshepherd #dogoftheday
View this post on Instagram
Eiki did it in Bern. . . . #dog_features #dogs #dog #bestwoof #freitagfluff #fotosfreischnauze #canon_photos #profoto #vielerphotography #5dmarkiv #dogstagram #hundeliebe #dogphotography #hundefotografie #yourshotphotographer #dogscatchingtreats #dogoftheday #treatyourdogright #punkdog #flatcoatretriever #retriever #dogoftheday #excellent_dogs
View this post on Instagram
Amica 😃 . . . #dog_features #dogs #dog #bestwoof #freitagfluff #fotosfreischnauze #canon_photos #profoto #vielerphotography #5dmarkiv #dogstagram #hundeliebe #dogphotography #hundefotografie #yourshotphotographer #dogscatchingtreats #dogoftheday #treatyourdogright #punkdog #rhodesianridgeback
View this post on Instagram
Napoleon ❤️ Tomorrow I will have a look at some treat grabbers in Bern, Switzerland 😃 . . . #dog_features #dogs #dog #bestwoof #freitagfluff #fotosfreischnauze #canon_photos #profoto #vielerphotography #5dmarkiv #dogstagram #hundeliebe #dogphotography #hundefotografie #yourshotphotographer #dogscatchingtreats #dogoftheday #treatyourdogright #punkdog
Πλέον δουλεύει μαζί με σκύλους σε καθημερινή βάση. Το να τους φωτογραφίσει φυσικά είναι απλά το μισό της δουλειάς. Για να έχει καλά αποτελέσματα, όπως λέει και ο ίδιος, είναι πολύ σημαντικό να μπορέσει να τους κατανοήσει, να αλληλεπιδράσει μαζί τους.
Και φυσικά δεν μπορεί να φανταστεί τη ζωή του χωρίς τα σκυλιά. Είναι φωτογράφος σκύλων από το 2016 και αγαπά τη δουλειά του. Αλλά όπως βλέπουμε… και τα σκυλιά αγαπούν τη φωτογράφιση γιατί ορισμένα είναι γεννημένα μοντέλα.
Και απολαμβάνουν και τη λιχουδιά τους στο τέλος. Άρα τι άλλο θέλουν;
View this post on Instagram
Yesterdays cutie Lilo strikes another pose 😳😂 . . . #dog_features #dogs #dog #bestwoof #freitagfluff #fotosfreischnauze #canon_photos #profoto #vielerphotography #5dmarkiv #dogstagram #hundeliebe #dogphotography #hundefotografie #yourshotphotographer #dogscatchingtreats #dogoftheday #treatyourdogright #punkdog
View this post on Instagram
Fiete 😃 . . . #dog_features #dogs #dog #bestwoof #freitagfluff #fotosfreischnauze #canon_photos #profoto #vielerphotography #5dmarkiv #dogstagram #hundeliebe #dogphotography #hundefotografie #yourshotphotographer #dogscatchingtreats #dogoftheday #treatyourdogright #punkdog #goldenretriever
View this post on Instagram
Zeus #whereisapollo #whoremembersmagnum . . . #dog_features #dogs #dog #bestwoof #freitagfluff #fotosfreischnauze #canon_photos #profoto #vielerphotography #5dmarkiv #dogstagram #hundeliebe #dogphotography #hundefotografie #yourshotphotographer #dogscatchingtreats #dogoftheday #treatyourdogright #punkdog #doberman #dobermanpinscher #dobermanlove
View this post on Instagram
Three in the finish. Rocky already has, what @bvb09 needs at least today. Go for it. . . . #dog_features #dogs #dog #bestwoof #freitagfluff #fotosfreischnauze #canon_photos #profoto #vielerphotography #5dmarkiv #dogstagram #hundeliebe #dogphotography #hundefotografie #yourshotphotographer #dogscatchingtreats #dogoftheday #treatyourdogright #punkdog #labrador #bvb #championsleague
View this post on Instagram
Weekend means no treat-end 🤦🏻♂️😂 #badpun . Model Arielle . . #dog_features #dogs #dog #bestwoof #freitagfluff #fotosfreischnauze #canon_photos #profoto #vielerphotography #5dmarkiv #dogstagram #hundeliebe #dogphotography #hundefotografie #yourshotphotographer #dogscatchingtreats #dogoftheday #treatyourdogright #punkdog #miniamericanshepherd