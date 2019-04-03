Οι πιο επικές αντιδράσεις σκύλων στο φαγητό! | Photos

αντιδράσεις σκύλων στο φαγητό
Κλαούντια Ντιντάτη
γράφει #photos
Ξέρουμε πως οι αγαπημένοι μας φίλοι, τα αγαπημένα μας τετράποδα τρελαίνονται για το φαγητό! Οι πιο επικές αντιδράσεις σκύλων στο φαγητό, όπως τις τράβηξε ένας φωτογράφος!

Βρείτε μου έναν σκύλο που να μην τρελαίνεται με το φαγητό… Θεωρούμε πως όσο κι αν τρώνε, δεν χορταίνουν ποτέ και πάντα θα θέλουν την τελευταία σου μπουκιά. Την διεκδικούν με κάθε τρόπο. Και οι αντιδράσεις σκύλων στο φαγητό είναι πραγματικά εκπληκτικές.

Ένας φωτογράφος, ο Christian Vieler αποτύπωσε με τον φακό του ακριβώς αυτές τις στιγμές που ένας σκύλος ορμά για να πιάσει στον αέρα το φαγητό. Θέλαμε κι εμείς να το δοκιμάσουμε με τη δική μας τη Μιζού, αλλά δεν το έχει μάθει ακόμη αυτό το κόλπο!

Ο φωτογράφος, λοιπόν, μέσα από μια σειρά μοναδικών φωτογραφιών αποτυπώνει τη χαρά, τη λαχτάρα των σκύλων καθώς δέχονται το φαγητό. Η ευτυχία είναι χαραγμένη στις μουτσούνες τους που πραγματικά θα σε κάνουν να χαμογελάσεις.

Γιατί… ποιος ξέρεις αν δεν πιάσουν αυτό το φαγητό στον αέρα, αν θα έχουν κι άλλο ένα κομμάτι; Και ο κάθε σκύλος έχει τη δική του μοναδική προσωπικότητα ενώ τα συναισθήματά τους είναι ολοφάνερα από τις εκφράσεις στο πρόσωπό τους.

Ο φωτογράφος έχει γίνει ήδη ιδιαίτερα γνωστός για αυτές τις φωτογραφίες που μας προκαλούν γέλια και μας κάνουν να θέλουμε να πάρουμε μια μεγάλη αγκαλιά τον σκύλο μας.

Τον σκύλο μας που ζει για το φαγητό και θα έκανε τα ΠΑΝΤΑ για αυτό! Δες παρακάτω τις φωτογραφίες και θα καταλάβεις ακριβώς για τι πράγμα μιλάμε….

Οι πιο επικές αντιδράσεις σκύλων στο φαγητό!

Όπως δήλωσε ο ίδιος ο φωτογράφος ξεκίνησε να τραβά αυτές τις φωτογραφίες κατά τύχη! Ποτέ δεν είχε δει κάτι παρόμοιο αλλά δεν ήταν στα σχέδιά του να τραβά αυτών των ειδών τις φωτογραφίες.

Μέχρι που… έκανε μικρά «πειράματα» στον δικό του σκύλο και τελικά έγινε γνωστός για αυτές τις επικές φωτογραφίες!

Πλέον δουλεύει μαζί με σκύλους σε καθημερινή βάση. Το να τους φωτογραφίσει φυσικά είναι απλά το μισό της δουλειάς. Για να έχει καλά αποτελέσματα, όπως λέει και ο ίδιος, είναι πολύ σημαντικό να μπορέσει να τους κατανοήσει, να αλληλεπιδράσει μαζί τους.

Και φυσικά δεν μπορεί να φανταστεί τη ζωή του χωρίς τα σκυλιά. Είναι φωτογράφος σκύλων από το 2016 και αγαπά τη δουλειά του. Αλλά όπως βλέπουμε… και τα σκυλιά αγαπούν τη φωτογράφιση γιατί ορισμένα είναι γεννημένα μοντέλα.

Και απολαμβάνουν και τη λιχουδιά τους στο τέλος. Άρα τι άλλο θέλουν;

